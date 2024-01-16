How to Get Away With a Murderer Online Watch Series



How to Get Away With Murder is a gripping and popular American television series that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its thrilling storyline. Created by Peter Nowalk, the show first premiered in 2014 and concluded in 2020, leaving fans wanting more. If you’re looking to catch up on all the episodes or re-watch the series, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch How to Get Away With Murder online, along with some unique facts about the show.

How to Get Away With Murder Online Watch Series:

1. Netflix: One of the easiest and most popular ways to watch How to Get Away With Murder is through the streaming giant, Netflix. All six seasons of the show are available for streaming, allowing you to binge-watch to your heart’s content.

2. Hulu: Another great option to watch the series online is through Hulu. With a subscription to Hulu, you can access all the episodes of How to Get Away With Murder and enjoy the suspenseful storyline wherever you are.

3. ABC Website: If you prefer to watch the show for free, you can head to the official ABC website. They offer a limited number of episodes that you can stream online, providing a convenient option to catch up on missed episodes or get a taste of the show before committing to a streaming service.

4. Amazon Prime Video: If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can also watch How to Get Away With Murder on Amazon Prime Video. With the advantage of Prime membership, you can enjoy the series without any additional cost.

5. DVD/Blu-ray: For those who prefer a physical copy, you can purchase the complete series of How to Get Away With Murder on DVD or Blu-ray. This option allows you to have a permanent collection of the show, accessible even without an internet connection.

Unique Facts about How to Get Away With Murder:

1. Viola Davis’s Emmy Win: Viola Davis, who plays the lead character Annalise Keating, made history by becoming the first African-American woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in How to Get Away With Murder.

2. Shonda Rhimes’ Involvement: The show was created by Peter Nowalk but is executive produced by renowned television producer Shonda Rhimes, who is also behind hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal.

3. The “Whodunit” Format: How to Get Away With Murder is known for its unique storytelling approach, using a “whodunit” format that keeps viewers guessing and eagerly awaiting each new episode.

4. Crossover with Scandal: In a special crossover event, How to Get Away With Murder and Scandal, both created by Shonda Rhimes, crossed paths. The characters from each show intertwined in a thrilling storyline that left fans of both series excited and surprised.

5. Award-Winning Cast: The talented ensemble cast of How to Get Away With Murder has received numerous accolades for their performances. Viola Davis, in addition to her Emmy win, also won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, while the show itself has been nominated for several prestigious awards.

Here are some common questions about How to Get Away With Murder:

1. How many seasons of How to Get Away With Murder are there?

– There are six seasons of How to Get Away With Murder.

2. Is How to Get Away With Murder available on Netflix?

– Yes, all six seasons of How to Get Away With Murder are available on Netflix.

3. Can I watch How to Get Away With Murder for free?

– Yes, you can watch a limited number of episodes for free on the official ABC website.

4. Where else can I watch How to Get Away With Murder online?

– You can watch the series on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or purchase the DVD/Blu-ray.

5. How long is each episode of How to Get Away With Murder?

– Each episode is approximately 40-45 minutes long.

6. Is How to Get Away With Murder based on a true story?

– No, the show is entirely fictional.

7. Who is the lead actor in How to Get Away With Murder?

– Viola Davis portrays the lead character Annalise Keating.

8. Does How to Get Away With Murder have a spin-off?

– Yes, a spin-off titled “How to Get Away With Murder: The Conclusion” was announced in 2020.

9. Where is How to Get Away With Murder set?

– The show is set in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

10. Are there any plans for a movie adaptation of How to Get Away With Murder?

– As of now, there are no official plans for a movie adaptation.

11. Does How to Get Away With Murder have a satisfying ending?

– The series finale received mixed reactions, with some fans finding it satisfying while others had differing opinions.

12. Can I watch How to Get Away With Murder outside of the United States?

– Depending on your location, the availability of the show may vary. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu may have regional restrictions.

13. Is How to Get Away With Murder suitable for all ages?

– The show contains mature content and is intended for adult audiences.

14. Is there a possibility of a How to Get Away With Murder reunion in the future?

– While nothing has been confirmed, the possibility of a reunion or special event is always open to discussion.

In conclusion, whether you choose to stream How to Get Away With Murder on popular platforms like Netflix and Hulu, watch it for free on the ABC website, or even purchase the DVD/Blu-ray collection, you can dive into the thrilling world of legal drama and mystery. With its unique storytelling format and talented cast, this series will leave you captivated until the very end.





