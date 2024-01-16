

How to Get Away with Murder Watch Online: Watch Series Plus 5 Unique Facts

“How to Get Away with Murder” is a gripping legal drama series that has captivated audiences worldwide. Created by Peter Nowalk and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show premiered in 2014 and ran for six seasons, concluding in 2020. With its complex characters, compelling storyline, and shocking twists, it’s no wonder that many fans are eager to watch it online. In this article, we will explore how to get away with murder watch online, along with five unique facts about the series.

1. Watch “How to Get Away with Murder” on ABC’s official website:

One of the easiest ways to watch “How to Get Away with Murder” online is by visiting the official ABC website. They provide full episodes of the show, typically available for a limited time after their initial airdate. However, this option may only be accessible to viewers in certain regions.

2. Hulu:

Another popular platform where you can watch “How to Get Away with Murder” is Hulu. This streaming service offers the entire series, allowing you to binge-watch all six seasons at your convenience. Hulu offers a free trial period for new users, and after that, you can subscribe to their monthly plan.

3. Netflix:

For those with a Netflix subscription, good news – “How to Get Away with Murder” is available on the platform. Netflix offers all six seasons, allowing you to stream the series in its entirety. This option is great for viewers who enjoy a wide range of content and want to have access to multiple shows and movies.

4. Amazon Prime Video:

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can also watch “How to Get Away with Murder” on Amazon Prime Video. This platform includes all six seasons of the show, and you can stream it on various devices. Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial period, and after that, you can subscribe to their monthly or yearly plan.

5. DVD/Blu-ray:

For those who prefer physical copies, you can purchase the DVD or Blu-ray box sets of “How to Get Away with Murder.” This option allows you to have a permanent collection of the series, which you can watch whenever you desire, without relying on an internet connection.

Now, let’s explore five unique facts about “How to Get Away with Murder”:

1. Viola Davis made history:

Viola Davis, the talented actress who portrays the brilliant defense attorney Annalise Keating, made history by becoming the first African-American woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

2. Crossover episodes with other Shondaland shows:

“How to Get Away with Murder” had crossover episodes with other popular Shondaland series, including “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” These special episodes brought characters from different shows together and created exciting storylines that delighted fans.

3. The show tackles important social issues:

Aside from its thrilling plot, “How to Get Away with Murder” is known for addressing social issues such as racism, sexism, and LGBTQ+ rights. The series fearlessly tackles these topics and sparks important conversations among viewers.

4. The Keating Five:

The main group of law students, known as the Keating Five, became a central focus of the show. As the series progresses, their relationships and secrets intertwine, leading to dramatic and sometimes deadly consequences.

5. The use of flashbacks:

“How to Get Away with Murder” cleverly incorporates flashbacks to reveal crucial information and unravel the mysteries surrounding the characters. This narrative technique adds depth and intrigue to the storytelling.

Now, let’s address some common questions viewers may have about “How to Get Away with Murder”:

1. Is “How to Get Away with Murder” based on a true story?

No, “How to Get Away with Murder” is a fictional series created by Peter Nowalk.

2. Are all six seasons of “How to Get Away with Murder” available on streaming platforms?

Yes, all six seasons are available on platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

3. Can I watch “How to Get Away with Murder” for free?

While some platforms offer free trials, access to the complete series usually requires a subscription or purchase.

4. How many episodes are there per season?

The number of episodes per season varies. Some seasons consist of 15 episodes, while others have fewer or more.

5. Does “How to Get Away with Murder” have a satisfying conclusion?

Opinions may vary, but many fans found the series finale to be satisfying and tied up loose ends.

6. Is “How to Get Away with Murder” suitable for all audiences?

The show contains mature content, violence, and adult themes. Viewer discretion is advised.

7. Can I watch “How to Get Away with Murder” on my smartphone or tablet?

Yes, you can stream the show on various devices, including smartphones and tablets, depending on the platform you choose.

8. Is “How to Get Away with Murder” available in multiple languages?

Some streaming platforms offer subtitles and dubbing options in different languages.

9. Can I download episodes of “How to Get Away with Murder” for offline viewing?

Some platforms allow users to download episodes for offline viewing, but this feature may not be available on all platforms.

10. Are there any spin-offs or related shows?

No official spin-offs have been announced, but creator Peter Nowalk has expressed interest in expanding the show’s universe.

11. Will there be a season 7 of “How to Get Away with Murder”?

No, the series concluded with its sixth season, and no plans for a seventh season have been announced.

12. Are there any plans for a movie adaptation?

As of now, there are no official plans for a movie adaptation.

13. Who is the show’s target audience?

“How to Get Away with Murder” appeals to fans of legal dramas, mystery-thrillers, and those who enjoy character-driven narratives.

14. Can I watch “How to Get Away with Murder” outside of the United States?

Availability may vary depending on your location and the streaming platforms available in your region.





