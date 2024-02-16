How To Get Bait Destiny 2



Title: How to Get Bait in Destiny 2: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Destiny 2 is an immersive and expansive multiplayer online game that offers players a vast universe to explore and conquer. One crucial element of the game is acquiring bait, which allows players to attract and catch various creatures. In this article, we will delve into the world of Destiny 2 bait, discussing how to obtain it, its importance, and sharing some fascinating facts, tricks, and common questions associated with this gameplay aspect.

I. How to Obtain Bait in Destiny 2:

1. Progress through the Game:

– As you progress through various quests, missions, and activities in Destiny 2, you will occasionally receive bait as rewards.

– Pay attention to “special event” activities, such as seasonal events, where bait can be earned by completing specific objectives or challenges.

2. Trading with NPCs:

– Certain non-playable characters (NPCs) in Destiny 2 offer bait in exchange for various resources or currencies.

– Visit NPCs like Spider in the Tangled Shore or Crow in the Crow’s Nest to see if they have bait available for purchase or trade.

3. Engage in Public Events:

– Participating in public events throughout the game’s different planets occasionally rewards you with bait.

– Keep an eye out for “Heroic” versions of public events, as they can provide better chances of bait drops.

4. Explore Lost Sectors:

– Lost Sectors, hidden areas scattered across the game’s maps, often contain bait as loot.

– Players can explore these areas, defeat the enemies within, and collect bait from chests or defeated enemies.

II. The Importance of Bait in Destiny 2:

1. Fishing:

– Bait is primarily used for fishing in Destiny 2.

– Fishing introduces a relaxing and rewarding activity, allowing players to catch various species of fish throughout the game’s planets.

2. Glimmer and Rewards:

– Fishing can reward players with different items, including Glimmer, various currencies, and rare gear.

– Players can use these rewards to enhance their gameplay experience, acquire new weapons, or customize their characters.

3. Triumphs and Collections:

– Destiny 2 features triumphs and collections related to fishing and catching specific fish.

– By using bait effectively, players can complete these triumphs, adding to their overall completion score and unlocking unique rewards.

III. Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Bait Rarity:

– Bait in Destiny 2 comes in different rarities, including common, uncommon, and rare.

– Higher rarity bait has a higher chance of attracting rare and more valuable fish.

2. Patience and Timing:

– Fishing in Destiny 2 requires patience and timing.

– Pay attention to the fish’s behavior and the feedback from your controller’s vibrations to know when to reel in a caught fish.

3. Elemental Bait:

– Elemental bait, such as Arc, Solar, or Void, can be used to attract specific elemental fish.

– Utilize elemental bait strategically to target certain fish species and increase your chances of catching them.

4. Fishing Rod Upgrades:

– As you progress in fishing, you can acquire fishing rod upgrades that enhance your fishing abilities.

– These upgrades offer benefits such as increased bait potency, improved casting distance, and reduced reeling time.

5. Different Fishing Locations:

– Each planet in Destiny 2 offers unique fishing locations with distinct fish species.

– Explore various destinations, such as the European Dead Zone, Nessus, or the Moon, to encounter different fish.

6. Blessed Engrams:

– Occasionally, catching fish in Destiny 2 can reward you with blessed engrams.

– Blessed engrams contain random rewards and have a higher chance of providing valuable loot compared to regular engrams.

7. Fish Trading:

– Some NPCs in Destiny 2 allow players to trade caught fish for rare and exclusive items.

– Keep an eye out for NPCs like the Spider, who may offer intriguing trade deals in exchange for your hard-earned fish.

IV. Common Questions about Bait in Destiny 2:

1. Can bait be purchased with real money?

– No, bait cannot be purchased with real money in Destiny 2. It can only be obtained through in-game activities, quests, and trading.

2. Can bait be used in PvP or raids?

– No, fishing and the use of bait are exclusive to the non-competitive and non-raid areas of the game.

3. Can I keep my caught fish as pets?

– Currently, caught fish cannot be kept as pets. They are used mainly for trading, triumphs, and collections.

4. Does bait have an expiration date?

– No, bait in Destiny 2 does not have an expiration date. You can hold onto it indefinitely until you decide to use it.

5. Can I catch fish without bait?

– No, bait is essential for fishing in Destiny 2. Without bait, you won’t be able to attract any fish.

6. Can I sell or trade bait with other players?

– No, bait cannot be sold or traded with other players. It can only be acquired and used by the individual player.

7. Can I fish with friends in a fireteam?

– At the moment, fishing in Destiny 2 can only be done individually. However, you can still enjoy fishing together as a group by coordinating your activities and sharing your catches with each other.

8. Can I fish on any planet in Destiny 2?

– No, fishing is limited to specific planets in Destiny 2. Each planet offers its unique fishing spots and fish varieties.

9. Do different fish species have unique rewards?

– Yes, each fish species caught in Destiny 2 has the potential to reward players with unique items, such as weapons, armor, and cosmetic items.

10. Can I fish in all game modes?

– Fishing is limited to specific non-competitive and non-raid game modes in Destiny 2.

11. Can I catch fish while on a Sparrow?

– No, you cannot fish while on a Sparrow. You need to dismount and find a suitable fishing spot to begin the activity.

12. Can I use bait to attract rare or exotic fish?

– Yes, higher rarity bait has a higher chance of attracting rare or exotic fish species.

13. Can I catch fish in all weather conditions?

– Yes, fishing can be done in all weather conditions in Destiny 2. Rain, snow, or clear skies, the fish are always ready to be caught!

14. Can I catch fish without a fishing rod upgrade?

– Yes, you can catch fish without a fishing rod upgrade. However, acquiring upgrades enhances your fishing experience and increases your chances of success.

15. Can I catch fish while in combat?

– No, fishing requires a peaceful and relaxed environment. Engaging in combat will interrupt your fishing activities.

16. Can I catch the same fish multiple times?

– Yes, you can catch the same fish multiple times to fulfill triumphs, trade with NPCs, or simply enjoy the fishing experience.

Conclusion:

Bait is an integral part of the fishing experience in Destiny 2, providing players with the opportunity to engage in a relaxing activity while reaping rewards and unlocking unique triumphs. By understanding how to obtain bait, its importance in the game, and employing various tricks, players can make the most of this exciting gameplay aspect. So grab your fishing rod, explore the diverse planets, and dive into the world of Destiny 2 fishing for an immersive and enjoyable experience.



