How To Get Beast Ball Pokemon Violet



How to Get Beast Ball Pokemon in Pokemon Violet: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokemon Violet has taken the gaming world by storm, captivating trainers with its immersive gameplay and stunning visuals. One of the most sought-after items in the game is the Beast Ball, which allows trainers to catch ultra-rare Beast Ball Pokemon. In this article, we will guide you through the process of acquiring Beast Balls, provide you with some interesting facts and tricks, and answer common questions about this elusive item.

Part 1: How to Obtain Beast Balls

The path to obtaining Beast Balls in Pokemon Violet can be challenging, but with determination and the right strategies, you’ll be able to add these powerful items to your inventory. Here’s how:

1. Complete the Main Storyline: Before you can obtain Beast Balls, you must first complete the main storyline in Pokemon Violet. This will unlock several post-game activities and quests, including the opportunity to acquire Beast Balls.

2. Unlock the Battle Tower: Once you’ve completed the main storyline, head to the Battle Tower, a challenging multi-tiered battle facility. You’ll need to defeat several trainers and reach a certain rank to unlock access to the Beast Ball questline.

3. Speak to the Researcher: In the Battle Tower, locate a researcher who specializes in Beast Ball Pokemon. They will give you a series of tasks and challenges to complete before granting you access to the Beast Ball.

4. Complete the Beast Ball Trials: The researcher will assign you a series of trials that involve capturing specific Pokemon using Beast Balls. These trials will test your skills as a trainer and your ability to strategize during battles. Successfully completing each trial will earn you Beast Balls as rewards.

5. Trade with Other Trainers: If you’re having difficulty completing the trials or don’t have the necessary resources, consider trading with other trainers who already possess Beast Balls. Online trading platforms or local gaming communities can be excellent resources for finding trainers willing to trade their Beast Balls.

Part 2: Interesting Facts and Tricks about Beast Ball Pokemon

Now that you know how to obtain Beast Balls, let’s explore some interesting facts and tricks related to these rare Pokemon:

1. Increased Capture Rate: Beast Balls have an incredibly high capture rate when used on Ultra Beasts, making them the ideal choice for catching these elusive Pokemon. However, they have a lower capture rate when used on regular Pokemon, so use them strategically.

2. Unique Appearance: Beast Balls have a distinct appearance, featuring a black and purple design with a hexagonal pattern. This unique aesthetic sets them apart from other Poke Balls and makes them highly sought after by collectors.

3. Limited Quantity: In Pokemon Violet, Beast Balls are limited in supply, and you cannot purchase them from any in-game stores. This rarity adds to their allure and value among trainers.

4. Beast Ball Pokemon Abilities: Pokemon caught using Beast Balls have a higher chance of possessing hidden abilities. These abilities are often unique and can give your Pokemon a competitive advantage in battles.

5. Beast Ball Transfers: If you already possess Beast Ball Pokemon from previous games in the Pokemon series, you can transfer them into Pokemon Violet using the Pokemon Home app. This feature allows you to use your favorite Beast Ball Pokemon in the latest installment of the series.

Part 3: Common Questions about Beast Ball Pokemon

Q1: Can I use Beast Balls on any Pokemon?

A1: While Beast Balls can be used on any Pokemon, they are most effective when used on Ultra Beasts. Regular Pokemon can also be caught using Beast Balls, but their capture rate is lower compared to other specialized Poke Balls.

Q2: Can I obtain more Beast Balls after completing the initial trials?

A2: Unfortunately, the initial trials are the primary method of obtaining Beast Balls. However, trading with other trainers who already possess Beast Balls can provide an alternative way to acquire more of these items.

Q3: Can I transfer Beast Balls to other Pokemon games?

A3: Yes, if you have Beast Balls in Pokemon Violet, you can transfer them to other Pokemon games using the Pokemon Home app. This allows you to utilize these unique items in different games within the Pokemon series.

Q4: Can I customize the appearance of my Beast Balls?

A4: As of now, there is no in-game option to customize the appearance of Beast Balls. They retain their distinctive black and purple design throughout the game.

Q5: Are Beast Ball Pokemon stronger than regular Pokemon?

A5: The strength of a Pokemon depends on various factors, including its individual stats, moveset, and training. While Beast Ball Pokemon may have unique abilities, it doesn’t guarantee that they are inherently stronger than regular Pokemon.

Q6: Can I breed Beast Ball Pokemon?

A6: Yes, you can breed Beast Ball Pokemon in Pokemon Violet. However, the offspring will not inherit the Beast Ball when hatched.

Q7: Can I use Beast Balls on Legendary Pokemon?

A7: Yes, Beast Balls can be used to capture Legendary Pokemon, including Ultra Beasts. However, keep in mind that their capture rate is still dependent on the individual Pokemon’s catch rate.

Q8: Are Beast Ball Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Violet?

A8: Pokemon caught using Beast Balls can be transferred to other Pokemon games through the Pokemon Home app, making them available in other games within the series.

Q9: Are Beast Ball Pokemon more difficult to train?

A9: The difficulty of training a Pokemon depends on various factors, such as its base stats, nature, and moveset. Beast Ball Pokemon don’t inherently have higher difficulty levels in terms of training.

Q10: Can I sell Beast Balls in the game for in-game currency?

A10: Beast Balls cannot be sold for in-game currency. Their primary purpose is for capturing Pokemon rather than being used as a trading commodity.

Q11: Can I find Beast Balls in the wild?

A11: Unlike other Poke Balls, Beast Balls cannot be found in the wild or purchased from in-game stores. They are exclusively obtainable through the Battle Tower questline.

Q12: Can I trade Beast Balls with other trainers?

A12: Unfortunately, Beast Balls cannot be traded with other trainers. Once obtained, they are permanently bound to your character.

Q13: Do Beast Ball Pokemon have unique moves or abilities?

A13: While Pokemon caught using Beast Balls can possess unique abilities, they don’t have exclusive moves that are specific to being caught with a Beast Ball.

Q14: Can I use Beast Balls in competitive battles?

A14: Yes, Beast Balls can be used in competitive battles, allowing trainers to showcase their rare and powerful Pokemon caught using these unique items.

Q15: Can I use Beast Balls to catch regular Pokemon more easily?

A15: Beast Balls have a lower capture rate when used on regular Pokemon compared to other specialized Poke Balls. It’s generally more effective to use other Poke Balls that have a higher capture rate for regular Pokemon.

Part 4: Final Thoughts

The Beast Ball is a highly coveted item in Pokemon Violet, offering trainers the opportunity to catch ultra-rare Beast Ball Pokemon with unique abilities. Obtaining Beast Balls requires completing the main storyline, unlocking the Battle Tower, and successfully completing the Beast Ball trials. While they are limited in supply, trading with other trainers can provide additional Beast Balls.

Remember, Beast Balls have a high capture rate for Ultra Beasts, making them invaluable when encountering these elusive creatures. However, they also have a lower capture rate for regular Pokemon, so use them strategically. With these tips and tricks, you’ll be well on your way to catching the most elusive and powerful Pokemon in Pokemon Violet. Happy hunting!



