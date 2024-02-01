

How to Get Birds Eye in Warzone 2: A Comprehensive Guide

Warzone 2 is an exhilarating battle royale game that has taken the gaming world by storm. With its intense gameplay and stunning graphics, players are constantly looking for ways to gain an advantage over their opponents. One such advantage is obtaining a birds eye view, allowing players to survey the battlefield from above and plan their strategies accordingly. In this article, we will discuss the various methods and tactics to get a birds eye view in Warzone 2, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. UAVs and Recon Drones: The most common and effective way to get a birds eye view in Warzone 2 is by using UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and Recon Drones. These can be found as loot or purchased from Buy Stations. Once activated, they provide real-time surveillance of the surrounding area, revealing enemy positions on the mini-map and giving you a tactical advantage.

2. High Ground: Another effective way to gain a birds eye view is by positioning yourself on high ground. This can be achieved by climbing on top of buildings, hills, or structures. Being at an elevated position not only allows you to see the battlefield but also provides a vantage point for sniping and scouting enemy movements.

3. Helicopters and Airplanes: Warzone 2 features various vehicles, including helicopters and airplanes. These vehicles can be used to gain a birds eye view of the map. By piloting these aerial vehicles, players can fly above the battlefield, scanning for enemies and strategizing accordingly. However, be cautious as these vehicles make a lot of noise and can attract attention from other players.

4. Thermal Scopes: Thermal scopes are attachments for weapons that allow you to see heat signatures, making it easier to spot enemies. By equipping a thermal scope, you can gain an advantage by spotting enemies from a distance, even through obstacles like smoke or foliage.

5. Loadout Drops: Loadout Drops are care packages that contain customized loadouts created by players before the match. By choosing perks and attachments that enhance visibility, such as the Tracker perk or the Recon Drone, you can improve your chances of obtaining a birds eye view in Warzone 2.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I use birds eye view to see through walls or other solid objects?

No, birds eye view in Warzone 2 does not allow you to see through walls or other solid objects. It provides a top-down view of the map, revealing enemy positions and offering a better understanding of the battlefield.

2. Are there any risks associated with using UAVs and Recon Drones?

Yes, using UAVs and Recon Drones can expose your location to other players. They emit a distinct sound and can be shot down by enemies, potentially revealing your position. It is essential to use them strategically and be aware of your surroundings.

3. How can I effectively use high ground to my advantage?

When utilizing high ground, make sure to be in a position where you have a clear line of sight to the battlefield. Use cover wisely, and be cautious of snipers and enemies who can spot you from below. It is also advisable to have a long-range weapon to engage enemies effectively.

4. Are there any specific locations on the map that offer a birds eye view?

Yes, certain areas in Warzone 2 provide excellent vantage points. These include tall buildings in downtown areas, mountain peaks, and cliffs near the edges of the map. Exploring the map and finding these advantageous spots can significantly improve your gameplay.

5. Can I gain a birds eye view without using any equipment or vehicles?

Yes, players can still gain a birds eye view without using any specific equipment or vehicles. By positioning themselves on high ground or utilizing natural geographical features, players can have a better view of the battlefield. However, using UAVs, Recon Drones, or aerial vehicles offers a more comprehensive and real-time view.

6. How long does a UAV or Recon Drone last?

A UAV lasts for a limited time, typically around 30 seconds. However, the duration can be extended by using certain perks or equipment. Recon Drones, on the other hand, can last for a longer duration but are vulnerable to being destroyed by enemy fire.

7. Can I shoot enemies while using a Recon Drone?

No, you cannot shoot enemies while using a Recon Drone. Its primary purpose is to provide surveillance and gather information. To engage enemies, you need to exit the drone and switch back to your character.

8. What other advantages do thermal scopes offer besides visibility?

Thermal scopes not only enhance visibility but also help in identifying enemy equipment such as claymores or proximity mines. They can also be useful in identifying enemies hiding in bushes or behind smoke grenades.

9. Can I use helicopters or airplanes to get a birds eye view during the entire match?

While helicopters and airplanes can provide a birds eye view, it is not advisable to use them for an extended period. These vehicles make a lot of noise and are visible to other players, making you an easy target. Use them strategically and only when necessary.

10. How can I protect myself while using a helicopter or airplane?

When piloting a helicopter or airplane, always be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye on the mini-map for any enemy threats. Fly at different altitudes to make it harder for enemies to shoot you down, and be ready to bail out if needed.

11. Can I use birds eye view to locate supply drops or rare loot?

Yes, birds eye view can be helpful in locating supply drops or rare loot. By scanning the map from above, you can mark the location and plan your route accordingly. However, be cautious of other players who might have the same idea.

12. Are there any specific loadout options that enhance birds eye view?

Yes, there are several loadout options that can enhance birds eye view. Perks like Tracker, High Alert, or Spotter can help detect enemies or equipment more easily. Attachments such as the Recon Drone or Thermal Scope can also improve your surveillance capabilities.

13. Can I use birds eye view to locate vehicles?

Yes, birds eye view can be helpful in locating vehicles on the map. By scanning from above, you can identify nearby vehicles and plan your movements accordingly. This can save you time and provide a quick escape option if needed.

14. How can I counter an enemy who has a birds eye view of my location?

If you suspect an enemy has a birds eye view of your location, try to take cover in buildings or areas with limited visibility. Avoid open areas where you can be easily spotted. Alternatively, use smoke grenades or deploy a counter-UAV to disrupt their surveillance.

15. Is it possible to win a match solely by utilizing birds eye view tactics?

While birds eye view tactics can provide a significant advantage, winning a match in Warzone 2 requires a combination of skills, strategies, and teamwork. Utilizing birds eye view tactics is just one aspect of the game, and players need to adapt to different situations and play styles.

Final Thoughts:

Gaining a birds eye view in Warzone 2 can be a game-changer, allowing players to gather critical information and plan their moves strategically. Whether through UAVs, Recon Drones, high ground, or thermal scopes, having a top-down perspective offers a significant advantage. However, it is essential to use these tactics wisely and be mindful of potential risks and countermeasures. By mastering the art of birds eye view, you can elevate your gameplay and increase your chances of victory in Warzone 2.



