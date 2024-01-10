

How to Get Blink on Echo Show plus 5 Unique Facts

The Echo Show is a versatile device that combines the power of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant with a visual display. One of the many useful features of the Echo Show is its ability to connect with various smart home devices, including security cameras. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting Blink on your Echo Show and share five unique facts about the integration.

Getting Blink on Echo Show:

Step 1: Set up your Blink security cameras according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Make sure they are connected to your home Wi-Fi network and functioning properly.

Step 2: Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet and go to the Skills & Games section.

Step 3: Search for “Blink” in the search bar and select the official Blink skill.

Step 4: Tap on the Enable to Use button to enable the skill and link your Blink account to Alexa.

Step 5: Log in to your Blink account using your Blink username and password. If you don’t have a Blink account, create one on the Blink website.

Step 6: After successfully linking your Blink account, you will see a list of available Blink cameras. Select the ones you want to connect to your Echo Show.

Step 7: Now, say “Alexa, discover my devices” to your Echo Show. Alexa will scan your network for any new devices, including your Blink cameras.

Step 8: Once the discovery process is complete, you can use voice commands like “Alexa, show me the living room camera” to view the live feed from your Blink camera on the Echo Show’s screen.

Five Unique Facts about Blink on Echo Show:

1. Two-Way Audio: With Blink on Echo Show, you can not only see what’s happening in your home but also communicate with people near the camera using the two-way audio feature. This allows you to remotely talk to delivery personnel, family members, or even scare off intruders.

2. Motion Alerts: Blink cameras are equipped with motion sensors that detect any movement in their field of view. When connected to the Echo Show, you can receive real-time motion alerts on the device. Alexa will notify you when the cameras detect any motion, ensuring you stay informed about any potential security breaches.

3. Video Playback: The Echo Show’s screen not only displays the live feed from your Blink cameras but also allows you to access recorded videos. Simply ask Alexa to show you the video clips from a specific time or camera, and it will display them on the screen for your review.

4. Integration with Routines: By combining Blink with Alexa routines, you can create personalized automations. For example, you can set up a routine that turns off all your Blink cameras when you say “Alexa, goodnight.” This seamless integration allows you to control your security system effortlessly.

5. Multiple Camera Support: The Echo Show supports multiple Blink cameras, allowing you to monitor different areas of your home simultaneously. You can easily switch between camera views using voice commands or by swiping on the Echo Show’s screen.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I connect Blink Mini cameras to the Echo Show?

Yes, the Blink Mini cameras are compatible with the Echo Show. Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier to connect them.

2. Can I view Blink cameras on multiple Echo Show devices?

Yes, you can view the live feed from your Blink cameras on multiple Echo Show devices simultaneously.

3. Can I control my Blink cameras using voice commands on the Echo Show?

Yes, you can control your Blink cameras using voice commands on the Echo Show. Simply say commands like “Alexa, show me the backyard camera” or “Alexa, turn off the kitchen camera.”

4. Can I view Blink camera recordings on the Echo Show?

Yes, you can view recorded videos from your Blink cameras on the Echo Show. Just ask Alexa to show you the video clips from a specific time or camera.

5. Can I use Blink cameras with other Alexa-enabled devices?

Yes, Blink cameras are compatible with various Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TV, Fire tablets, and the Alexa app on smartphones and tablets.

6. What happens if my Blink cameras lose Wi-Fi connectivity?

If your Blink cameras lose Wi-Fi connectivity, they will continue to record footage locally on the camera’s internal storage. Once the connection is restored, the footage will be uploaded to the Blink cloud.

7. Can I use Blink cameras without an Echo Show?

Yes, you can use Blink cameras without an Echo Show. The Echo Show simply provides an additional display to view the camera feed.

8. How far can the Echo Show be from the Blink cameras?

The distance between the Echo Show and Blink cameras depends on the strength of your Wi-Fi network. As long as the cameras are connected to the same network, you can access them from anywhere within the network’s range.

9. Can I control the motion detection sensitivity of Blink cameras through the Echo Show?

No, you need to adjust the motion detection settings of your Blink cameras through the Blink app or website.

10. Can I access my Blink cameras remotely when I’m away from home?

Yes, you can access your Blink cameras remotely using the Blink app on your smartphone or tablet, even when you’re away from home.

11. Can I view the Blink camera feed on my smartphone while it’s being displayed on the Echo Show?

Yes, you can view the Blink camera feed on both your smartphone and the Echo Show simultaneously.

12. Are there any monthly subscription fees for using Blink on the Echo Show?

No, there are no additional monthly subscription fees for using Blink cameras on the Echo Show. However, Blink does offer paid subscription plans for extended cloud storage and additional features.

13. Can I use Blink cameras in outdoor environments?

Yes, Blink offers outdoor cameras specifically designed for outdoor use. These cameras are weather-resistant and can withstand various weather conditions.

14. Can I disable the camera feed on the Echo Show without removing the Blink integration?

Yes, you can disable the camera feed on the Echo Show without removing the Blink integration. Go to the Alexa app, select the device settings for your Echo Show, and disable the camera feed option.

In conclusion, getting Blink on your Echo Show is a straightforward process that enables you to conveniently monitor your home’s security. With its unique features like two-way audio, motion alerts, video playback, integration with routines, and support for multiple cameras, Blink on Echo Show offers a comprehensive smart home security solution.





