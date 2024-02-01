

Title: How to Get Cinderace in Pokemon Violet: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Pokemon Violet has captivated trainers worldwide with its stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and an array of new Pokemon to catch and train. One fan-favorite Pokemon that many trainers strive to obtain is Cinderace. This guide will walk you through the steps necessary to add this powerful Fire-type Pokemon to your team. Additionally, we’ll explore some interesting facts and tricks about Cinderace, and answer common questions that trainers often have. So let’s dive in!

I. How to Obtain Cinderace:

1. Start with Scorbunny: To obtain Cinderace, you first need to start your Pokemon journey with Scorbunny, the Fire-type starter Pokemon in Pokemon Violet.

2. Train and Evolve Scorbunny: As you progress through the game, train and level up Scorbunny by battling other Pokemon and earning experience points. Once Scorbunny reaches level 16, it will evolve into Raboot.

3. Train Raboot: Continue to train Raboot, battling trainers and wild Pokemon to level it up. At level 35, Raboot will evolve into Cinderace, the final evolution of the Scorbunny line.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Cinderace:

1. Hidden Ability: Cinderace possesses a hidden ability called “Libero.” This ability grants it the power to change its type to match the move it’s about to use, giving it a significant strategic advantage in battles.

2. Signature Move: Cinderace’s signature move is “Pyro Ball.” This powerful Fire-type move not only deals substantial damage to the opponent but also has a chance to inflict a burn, further weakening the target.

3. Soccer-Inspired Design: Cinderace’s design takes inspiration from soccer, featuring a sleek and agile appearance reminiscent of a professional soccer player. Its fiery mane resembles a soccer ball on fire, adding a unique element to its overall design.

4. Competitive Viability: Cinderace is highly sought-after in competitive battles due to its versatile move pool, excellent Speed stat, and its hidden ability, Libero. Trainers often utilize it as a potent physical attacker or a speedy special attacker.

5. Gigantamax Cinderace: In special events or raids, trainers may have the opportunity to obtain a Gigantamax Cinderace. This form grants Cinderace a unique appearance and access to the G-Max Move, G-Max Fireball, dealing massive Fire-type damage to all opponents.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I obtain Cinderace without choosing Scorbunny as my starter?

No, Cinderace can only be obtained by starting with Scorbunny and evolving it through its evolutionary line.

2. What are the best movesets for Cinderace?

A popular moveset for Cinderace includes Pyro Ball, High Jump Kick, Zen Headbutt, and U-turn. However, movesets can vary based on personal preference and battle strategy.

3. How do I obtain Cinderace with its hidden ability, Libero?

To obtain Cinderace with its hidden ability, you need to breed Scorbunny with a Ditto that possesses the hidden ability. This increases the chances of the offspring inheriting Libero.

4. Can I teach Cinderace moves it can’t learn naturally?

Yes, you can teach Cinderace moves it can’t learn through Technical Machines (TMs) or by using Move Tutors. These moves can enhance Cinderace’s move pool and provide additional options in battles.

5. How do I find a Gigantamax Cinderace?

Gigantamax Cinderace is often available during special events or in Max Raid Battles. Keep an eye out for announcements from the game developers regarding these events.

6. Is Cinderace good for battling against specific types?

Cinderace’s primary typing, Fire, makes it particularly effective against Grass, Bug, Ice, and Steel-type Pokemon. However, it is weak against Water, Rock, and Ground-type moves, so be cautious when facing Pokemon of these types.

7. Can I shiny hunt for Cinderace?

Yes, it is possible to shiny hunt for Cinderace. However, encountering a shiny Pokemon is rare, and it may take several attempts or special breeding techniques to obtain a shiny Cinderace.

8. Can I use Cinderace in online battles?

Yes, Cinderace is allowed in most online battle formats, including ranked battles and official tournaments. However, certain restrictions may apply, so be sure to check the official rules and regulations of the specific battle format you wish to participate in.

9. Does Cinderace have any special interaction with other Pokemon?

Cinderace has a unique interaction with Inteleon, another starter Pokemon in Pokemon Violet. When both Cinderace and Inteleon are in a Double Battle together, their moves “Court Change” and “Snipe Shot” combine to create a powerful combo, making them a formidable team.

10. Can Cinderace learn any Flying-type moves?

While Cinderace cannot learn any Flying-type moves naturally, it can learn moves like Bounce or Acrobatics through TMs or Move Tutors. These moves can provide coverage against Fighting or Grass-type Pokemon.

11. How does Cinderace’s hidden ability, Libero, work?

Libero allows Cinderace to change its type to match the move it’s about to use. This ability activates before the move is executed, giving Cinderace an advantage by potentially hitting its opponent’s weaknesses.

12. Are there any specific items that work well with Cinderace?

Items like the Choice Band, Life Orb, or Expert Belt can enhance Cinderace’s offensive capabilities. Additionally, using a Focus Sash can help Cinderace survive a potentially fatal hit and strike back.

13. Can I use Cinderace in the Pokemon Violet story mode?

Yes, Cinderace can be used throughout the entire story mode of Pokemon Violet. Its power and versatility make it an excellent addition to any trainer’s team.

14. Is Cinderace available in all versions of Pokemon Violet?

Yes, Cinderace is available in both the Sword and Shield versions of Pokemon Violet. The method to obtain it remains the same in both versions.

15. Can I trade for Cinderace with other trainers?

Yes, you can trade with other trainers to obtain Cinderace if you don’t have access to Scorbunny or its evolutions. Online trading platforms or local trading events can provide opportunities to obtain Cinderace from other trainers.

Final Thoughts:

Cinderace is a formidable Pokemon that brings both power and style to any trainer’s team. Its unique design, hidden ability, and impressive move pool make it a sought-after addition to competitive battles. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you’ll be well on your way to obtaining your very own Cinderace in Pokemon Violet. So, gear up and embark on your journey to train this fiery soccer-inspired Pokemon!



