

How to Get Discord to Show I’m Streaming on Twitch

Discord and Twitch are two popular platforms used by gamers and streamers to connect with their communities. If you’re an avid Twitch streamer and want to show your live stream status on Discord, you’re in luck! Discord offers a feature called “Streamkit” that allows you to integrate your Twitch stream directly into your Discord server. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting Discord to show that you’re streaming on Twitch.

Step 1: Linking your Discord and Twitch Accounts

1. Open your Discord application and navigate to the settings menu by clicking on the gear icon located at the bottom left corner of the screen.

2. Under the “Connections” tab, click on the Twitch icon.

3. A new window will appear, prompting you to authorize the connection between Discord and Twitch. Click on “Authorize.”

4. You will be redirected to Twitch. Log in to your Twitch account if you haven’t already.

5. After logging in, click on “Authorize” to complete the connection process.

Step 2: Enabling the Streamkit Overlay

1. Once your accounts are linked, return to the Discord application.

2. Navigate to the server where you want to showcase your Twitch stream.

3. Right-click on the server name and select “Server Settings.”

4. In the left sidebar, click on “Overlay.”

5. Toggle the switch labeled “Enable in-game overlay” to enable the Streamkit overlay.

6. Customize the appearance of the overlay according to your preferences by selecting the appropriate options under “Overlay Settings.”

Step 3: Going Live on Twitch

1. Open your broadcasting software (e.g., OBS Studio, Streamlabs OBS) and set up your stream as usual.

2. Start broadcasting on Twitch by clicking on the “Start Streaming” or “Go Live” button in your broadcasting software.

3. Discord will automatically detect your live stream and display a “LIVE” indicator on your profile picture in the server where you enabled the Streamkit overlay.

4. Your community members can now click on your profile picture to watch your Twitch stream directly within the Discord application.

Now that you know how to get Discord to show that you’re streaming on Twitch, let’s dive into some interesting facts about Discord and Twitch.

1. Discord was released in May 2015 and initially targeted gamers as a voice chat application. However, it has evolved into a comprehensive communication platform.

2. Twitch, on the other hand, was launched in June 2011 as a live streaming platform primarily focused on video game content.

3. As of 2021, Discord has over 140 million active users worldwide, while Twitch boasts more than 15 million daily active users.

4. Both Discord and Twitch have become popular platforms for content creators to build communities and engage with their audience.

5. Discord offers various features such as voice and video calls, screen sharing, and customizable servers, making it a versatile platform for gamers, streamers, and communities.

Now, let’s answer some common questions related to Discord and Twitch.

Q1: Can I use Discord’s Streamkit overlay for platforms other than Twitch?

A1: No, currently, the Streamkit overlay is only compatible with Twitch.

Q2: Can I showcase my Twitch stream on multiple Discord servers?

A2: Yes, you can enable the Streamkit overlay on multiple servers simultaneously.

Q3: Can I customize the appearance of the Streamkit overlay?

A3: Yes, you can customize the overlay’s appearance by adjusting settings in the Discord server’s Overlay section.

Q4: Can I use the Streamkit overlay on mobile devices?

A4: No, the Streamkit overlay is only available on the desktop version of Discord.

Q5: Does enabling the Streamkit overlay impact my stream’s performance?

A5: No, enabling the overlay on Discord does not affect your stream’s performance or quality.

Q6: Can I hide the “LIVE” indicator on my profile picture?

A6: No, the “LIVE” indicator is automatically displayed when you start streaming on Twitch and cannot be hidden.

Q7: Can I stream on Twitch without linking my account to Discord?

A7: Yes, linking your Discord and Twitch accounts is not mandatory for streaming on Twitch.

Q8: Can I watch someone’s Twitch stream on Discord without leaving the application?

A8: Yes, you can watch Twitch streams directly within Discord by clicking on the profile picture of a user who is streaming.

Q9: Can I enable the Streamkit overlay for someone else’s Twitch stream on my Discord server?

A9: No, the Streamkit overlay only works for your own Twitch stream.

Q10: Can I use the Streamkit overlay on Discord’s web version?

A10: No, the Streamkit overlay is only available on the Discord desktop application.

Q11: Can I use the Streamkit overlay while streaming on platforms other than Twitch?

A11: No, the Streamkit overlay is exclusive to Twitch streams.

Q12: Can I disable the Streamkit overlay after enabling it?

A12: Yes, you can easily disable the overlay by toggling off the “Enable in-game overlay” switch.

Q13: Can I use the Streamkit overlay on Discord’s mobile app?

A13: No, the Streamkit overlay is not available on the mobile version of Discord.

Q14: Can I use the Streamkit overlay for pre-recorded videos or clips?

A14: No, the Streamkit overlay is designed specifically for live Twitch streams.

By following the steps outlined above, you can seamlessly integrate your Twitch stream into your Discord server and keep your community engaged while you’re live. Enjoy streaming!





