How To Get Dusk Lycanroc Pokemon Go



How to Get Dusk Lycanroc in Pokémon Go: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokémon Go has been captivating trainers worldwide since its release in 2016. With its augmented reality technology, players can explore the real world while catching virtual creatures known as Pokémon. One highly sought-after Pokémon in the game is Dusk Lycanroc, an evolved form of Rockruff. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to acquire Dusk Lycanroc in Pokémon Go, along with interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Part 1: Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. Dusk Lycanroc’s Unique Evolution: Dusk Lycanroc is the third evolution of Rockruff, following its Midnight and Midday forms. What sets Dusk Lycanroc apart is that it can only evolve from specific Rockruff caught during a special event. This event usually coincides with the release of a new Pokémon movie or game.

2. Time-Specific Evolution: Unlike other Pokémon in the game, Dusk Lycanroc’s evolution is time-dependent. It can only evolve from a specific Rockruff caught between 5:00 PM and 5:59 PM in Pokémon Go. Be sure to keep an eye out for Rockruff during these hours to increase your chances of obtaining this unique form.

3. In-Game Event: To increase your chances of encountering a Rockruff that can evolve into Dusk Lycanroc, keep an eye out for in-game events. Niantic, the developer of Pokémon Go, frequently organizes events that feature increased Rockruff spawns. Participating in these events can significantly improve your chances of catching the right Rockruff.

4. Buddy Pokémon Feature: Utilize the Buddy Pokémon feature within Pokémon Go to your advantage. By setting Rockruff as your buddy, you can earn Candy faster, which is crucial for evolving Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc. Make sure to walk a sufficient distance to earn the necessary Candy for evolution.

5. Evolve with Care: Once you have a Rockruff that fulfills the time-specific and event requirements, evolve it with caution. Take a moment to assess its IVs (Individual Values) before evolving it into Dusk Lycanroc. By checking its IVs, you can ensure you evolve a Rockruff with the best possible stats, making your Dusk Lycanroc more powerful in battles.

Part 2: Common Questions and Answers

Q1: How do I find Rockruff in Pokémon Go?

A1: Rockruff can be found in the wild, but its availability is limited. Keep an eye out for specific in-game events that increase Rockruff spawns.

Q2: Can I catch Dusk Lycanroc in the wild?

A2: No, Dusk Lycanroc cannot be caught in the wild. It can only be obtained by evolving a Rockruff caught during the specific time frame.

Q3: Can I evolve any Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc?

A3: No, only Rockruff caught during the specific time frame can evolve into Dusk Lycanroc. Others will evolve into its Midnight or Midday forms.

Q4: Are there any other requirements to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc?

A4: Apart from the time-specific requirement, there are no other special requirements for evolving Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc.

Q5: Can I use evolution items to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc?

A5: No, unlike some other Pokémon in the game, Rockruff does not require any evolution items to evolve into Dusk Lycanroc.

Q6: Can I trade for a Dusk Lycanroc?

A6: Yes, if you have a friend who has evolved a Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc, you can trade for it. However, keep in mind that trading requires a certain level of friendship and Stardust.

Q7: Is Dusk Lycanroc a popular choice for battles?

A7: Dusk Lycanroc is known for its high attack stat, making it a popular choice for offensive strategies in battles. Its unique ability, Tough Claws, also enhances its physical attacks.

Q8: Can I use Dusk Lycanroc in raids and Gym battles?

A8: Yes, Dusk Lycanroc can be used in raids and Gym battles. Its Rock-type moves can be particularly effective against Flying, Bug, and Fire-type Pokémon.

Q9: Are there any weaknesses to Dusk Lycanroc?

A9: Dusk Lycanroc is weak against Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel, and Fairy-type moves. Be cautious when facing Pokémon with these moves.

Q10: Can Dusk Lycanroc learn any exclusive moves?

A10: Yes, Dusk Lycanroc can learn an exclusive move called “Counter.” This move is a Fighting-type move that deals damage based on the opponent’s attack.

Q11: Can I use Rare Candy to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc?

A11: No, Rare Candy cannot be used to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc. It can only be evolved by acquiring the necessary Candy through Buddy Pokémon walking or catching Rockruff.

Q12: Can I obtain Dusk Lycanroc through hatching Pokémon Eggs?

A12: No, Dusk Lycanroc cannot be obtained through hatching Eggs. The only way to acquire it is by evolving a Rockruff caught during the designated time frame.

Q13: Can I obtain a shiny Dusk Lycanroc?

A13: Yes, shiny Dusk Lycanroc is available in Pokémon Go. However, the chances of encountering a shiny Dusk Lycanroc are extremely rare.

Q14: Can I change Dusk Lycanroc’s moveset?

A14: Yes, you can change Dusk Lycanroc’s moveset by using Technical Machines (TMs) obtained from raids or as rewards. This allows you to optimize its moves for battles.

Q15: Does Dusk Lycanroc have any Mega Evolution forms?

A15: As of now, Dusk Lycanroc does not have a Mega Evolution form in Pokémon Go.

Part 3: Final Thoughts

Dusk Lycanroc is a captivating and powerful Pokémon to have in your Pokémon Go collection. Its unique evolution requirements and time-specific nature make it a highly sought-after creature among trainers. With the tips and tricks provided in this guide, you can increase your chances of obtaining Dusk Lycanroc and add it to your team. So, keep exploring, participating in events, and evolving your Rockruff during the designated time frame to embark on the journey of acquiring this remarkable Pokémon. Good luck, trainers!



