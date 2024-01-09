

How To Get Electric Charge Gun Arkham Knight: Unlocking the Power

The Batman Arkham Knight video game series has enthralled fans with its immersive gameplay and thrilling storyline. One of the most sought-after gadgets in the game is the Electric Charge Gun, which allows players to manipulate electrical currents to their advantage. In this article, we will guide you on how to obtain the Electric Charge Gun in Arkham Knight, along with six interesting facts about this powerful gadget.

Unlocking the Electric Charge Gun:

1. Progress through the story: To unlock the Electric Charge Gun, players must progress through the main storyline of Arkham Knight. Follow the missions and complete objectives to gradually unlock access to this powerful gadget.

2. Obtain the Remote Electrical Charge: The Electric Charge Gun is an upgraded version of the Remote Electrical Charge gadget from Arkham City. Players must first acquire the Remote Electrical Charge in the game, which is obtained by completing specific missions and challenges.

3. Upgrade the Batmobile: The Electric Charge Gun is primarily used in conjunction with the Batmobile. Players need to upgrade their Batmobile to unlock the ability to use the Electric Charge Gun. Upgrading the Batmobile can be done by earning upgrade points through completing missions and side objectives.

4. Complete Stagg Airship mission: During the mission “The Perfect Crime,” players will infiltrate the Stagg Airship. While progressing through this mission, you will eventually come across a room where you can use the Remote Electrical Charge to power up a generator. Successfully completing this task will upgrade the gadget to the Electric Charge Gun.

5. Master the Electric Charge Gun: Once obtained, players can now use the Electric Charge Gun to manipulate electrical currents in various ways. Mastering its usage will unlock new possibilities during combat, puzzles, and traversal in the game.

Interesting Facts about the Electric Charge Gun:

1. Versatile Weapon: The Electric Charge Gun is not only a powerful gadget but also a versatile weapon. It can be used to stun enemies, disable enemy vehicles, power up generators, and solve various puzzles throughout the game.

2. Multiplayer Utility: In the multiplayer mode of Arkham Knight, known as “Batman: Arkham Origins Online,” players can also utilize the Electric Charge Gun to gain an advantage over their opponents.

3. Electromagnetic Attraction: The Electric Charge Gun has the ability to attract metallic objects towards it. This feature proves useful when solving puzzles or pulling distant objects closer for strategic purposes.

4. Enhanced Mobility: The Electric Charge Gun can be used to propel Batman into the air or across gaps. By targeting the ground beneath Batman’s feet, players can launch themselves to higher platforms or traverse over wide chasms.

5. Lethal Potential: While primarily used for non-lethal purposes, the Electric Charge Gun can be lethal if utilized against enemies for an extended duration. However, Batman’s strict moral code discourages the use of excessive force.

6. Environmental Interaction: The Electric Charge Gun allows players to interact with the environment in unique ways. By manipulating electrical currents, players can create distractions, disable security systems, or even cause explosive reactions.

Common Questions about the Electric Charge Gun:

1. Can I use the Electric Charge Gun without upgrading the Batmobile?

No, upgrading the Batmobile is essential to unlock the Electric Charge Gun’s functionality.

2. Are there any limitations to using the Electric Charge Gun?

The Electric Charge Gun has limited ammunition, so players must use it strategically. Additionally, some objects cannot be affected by the gun’s electrical charge.

3. Can I use the Electric Charge Gun in combat?

Yes, the Electric Charge Gun can stun enemies and disable enemy vehicles during combat.

4. Can I use the Electric Charge Gun outside the Batmobile?

No, the Electric Charge Gun is primarily designed to be used in conjunction with the Batmobile.

5. Can I use the Electric Charge Gun to solve puzzles?

Certainly! The Electric Charge Gun’s ability to manipulate electrical currents makes it a valuable tool for solving various puzzles throughout the game.

6. Can the Electric Charge Gun be upgraded further?

No, the Electric Charge Gun does not have any further upgrades beyond its initial functionality.

7. Can I use the Electric Charge Gun against bosses?

While the Electric Charge Gun can be used against bosses, its effectiveness may vary depending on the specific boss encounter.

8. Can I use the Electric Charge Gun in stealth takedowns?

No, the Electric Charge Gun is not intended for stealth takedowns. It is primarily used for combat situations and environmental interactions.

9. Can the Electric Charge Gun cause friendly fire?

No, the Electric Charge Gun does not harm friendly characters or allies.

10. Can I change the appearance of the Electric Charge Gun?

No, the appearance of the Electric Charge Gun remains the same throughout the game.

11. Can I use the Electric Charge Gun to disable enemy weapons?

Yes, the Electric Charge Gun can temporarily disable enemy weapons or vehicles.

12. Can I use the Electric Charge Gun to power up other gadgets?

No, the Electric Charge Gun can only manipulate electrical currents and does not directly power up other gadgets.

13. Can I use the Electric Charge Gun in free-roam mode?

Yes, once acquired, players can use the Electric Charge Gun in the game’s free-roam mode.

14. Can I unlock additional abilities for the Electric Charge Gun?

No, the Electric Charge Gun’s abilities cannot be further enhanced beyond its initial functionality.

15. Can the Electric Charge Gun be used in other Batman Arkham games?

No, the Electric Charge Gun is unique to Batman Arkham Knight and is not available in previous installments of the game series.

Unlocking the Electric Charge Gun in Batman Arkham Knight is a thrilling experience that adds a whole new dimension to gameplay. With its unique abilities and versatility, this powerful gadget proves to be an invaluable tool for Batman’s arsenal. Mastering its usage will undoubtedly enhance your gaming experience and allow you to overcome various challenges with electrifying finesse.





