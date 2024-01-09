

How To Get Evolution Crystals In Pokemon Masters Ex: A Guide to Unlocking New Powers

Pokemon Masters EX is a popular mobile game that allows players to team up with their favorite Pokemon trainers and battle against others in real-time. One key aspect of the game is evolving your Pokemon to unlock new powers and abilities. To do this, you will need Evolution Crystals, which can be obtained through various methods. In this guide, we will explain how to get Evolution Crystals in Pokemon Masters EX and provide six interesting facts about them.

1. Complete Main Story Chapters: The main story chapters in Pokemon Masters EX offer a great opportunity to earn Evolution Crystals. As you progress through the game, you will unlock new chapters, and each chapter completion rewards you with different items, including Evolution Crystals.

2. Take Part in Events: Pokemon Masters EX regularly features time-limited events that offer unique rewards, including Evolution Crystals. Keep an eye out for these events and participate actively to maximize your chances of obtaining these valuable resources.

3. Exchange Battle Points: Battle Points (BP) can be earned by participating in co-op battles and various other game modes. By accumulating enough BP, you can exchange them for Evolution Crystals at the BP Exchange Shop. Make sure to check the shop regularly for any available Evolution Crystals.

4. Complete Special Missions: Pokemon Masters EX includes special missions that provide additional challenges and rewards. Some of these missions offer Evolution Crystals upon completion. Be sure to keep track of the available missions and strive to complete them to earn these valuable resources.

5. Sync Pair Stories: Sync Pair Stories are character-specific side stories that delve deeper into the background of each trainer and their Pokemon. Completing these stories not only unlocks character development but also rewards you with Evolution Crystals as a bonus.

6. Login Bonuses: Pokemon Masters EX often provides daily login bonuses to its players. These bonuses can include a variety of items, including Evolution Crystals. Make it a habit to log in daily and claim your rewards to gradually accumulate these valuable resources.

Interesting Facts About Evolution Crystals:

1. Evolution Crystals come in various types, corresponding to different elements or Pokemon types. These include Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, and more. Each type of Evolution Crystal is used to evolve specific Pokemon.

2. Evolution Crystals can be used to evolve both the main character’s Pokemon and the Pokemon of other sync pairs. This allows players to diversify their team and create powerful combinations.

3. Some Pokemon require specific Evolution Crystals to evolve, while others can use any type of Evolution Crystal. It is important to check the requirements of each Pokemon before attempting to evolve them.

4. Evolution Crystals can also be used to increase the level cap of a Pokemon, allowing them to reach higher levels and become even stronger in battles.

5. In addition to Evolution Crystals, players can also obtain Evolution Shards, which are used to evolve Pokemon. By collecting a certain number of Evolution Shards, you can exchange them for Evolution Crystals.

6. Evolution Crystals can be a rare resource, so it is essential to plan your evolutions wisely and prioritize the Pokemon that will benefit the most from the evolution process.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have regarding Evolution Crystals in Pokemon Masters EX:

1. Can I trade Evolution Crystals with other players?

No, Evolution Crystals cannot be traded with other players. They are unique to each player’s account.

2. Can I use Evolution Crystals on any Pokemon?

No, each Pokemon requires a specific type of Evolution Crystal or a combination of multiple types.

3. Can I earn Evolution Crystals by battling other players?

No, Evolution Crystals cannot be directly obtained by battling other players. However, participating in events and completing missions can reward you with Evolution Crystals.

4. Can I farm Evolution Crystals to evolve multiple Pokemon at once?

Yes, you can farm Evolution Crystals by completing main story chapters, participating in events, and exchanging Battle Points.

5. How many Evolution Crystals do I need to evolve a Pokemon?

The number of Evolution Crystals required varies depending on the Pokemon and its evolution stage. You can check the requirements in the Pokemon’s information screen.

6. Can I evolve legendary Pokemon with Evolution Crystals?

Yes, some legendary Pokemon can be evolved with Evolution Crystals. However, they may have specific requirements or additional resources needed for their evolution.

7. Can I buy Evolution Crystals with real money?

No, Evolution Crystals cannot be directly purchased with real money. However, you can sometimes obtain them as part of special offers or bundles in the in-game shop.

8. Can I obtain Evolution Crystals from free daily summons?

No, Evolution Crystals cannot be obtained from free daily summons. They are typically rewarded through specific game modes and events.

9. Can I obtain Evolution Crystals from the Training Area?

No, Evolution Crystals cannot be obtained from the Training Area. However, you can earn other valuable resources to enhance your Pokemon’s strength.

10. Can I use Evolution Crystals on non-evolvable Pokemon?

No, Evolution Crystals can only be used on Pokemon that have an evolution stage. Non-evolvable Pokemon cannot be evolved further.

11. Can I use Evolution Crystals to reverse an evolution?

No, once a Pokemon has evolved, you cannot reverse the process using Evolution Crystals. Make sure to consider your decision before evolving a Pokemon.

12. Can I earn Evolution Crystals by participating in Battle Villa?

No, Battle Villa does not reward Evolution Crystals. However, it offers other valuable rewards that can help in your overall progression.

13. Can I use Evolution Crystals to evolve shiny Pokemon?

Yes, shiny Pokemon can be evolved using Evolution Crystals, just like any other Pokemon.

14. Can I use Evolution Crystals to evolve a Pokemon multiple times?

No, once a Pokemon has reached its final evolution stage, Evolution Crystals cannot be used to evolve it further.

15. Can I obtain Evolution Crystals from special login events?

Yes, special login events may offer Evolution Crystals as rewards. Make sure to participate in these events to earn additional resources.

In conclusion, Evolution Crystals are essential resources for evolving your Pokemon and unlocking their true potential in Pokemon Masters EX. By following the methods mentioned above and staying active in the game, you can gather Evolution Crystals and create a formidable team of evolved Pokemon. Remember to plan your evolutions carefully and enjoy the journey of strengthening your Pokemon!





