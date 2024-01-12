

Title: How to Get Friday the 13th Game Beta: A Guide and 6 Interesting Facts

Introduction:

Friday the 13th is a highly popular horror franchise that has captivated audiences for decades. With the release of the Friday the 13th Game Beta, fans have the opportunity to experience the thrill of the iconic slasher film series firsthand. This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the game beta, along with six fascinating facts about the franchise.

How to Get Friday the 13th Game Beta:

1. Pre-order: The most common way to access the Friday the 13th Game Beta is by pre-ordering the game. Many retailers offer exclusive beta codes to those who pre-purchase the game.

2. Kickstarter Backers: If you backed the game’s initial Kickstarter campaign, you are entitled to a beta code. Check your email or the Kickstarter updates to find instructions on how to access the game beta.

3. Promotional Events: Developers occasionally run promotional events where they distribute beta codes for free. Keep an eye on official Friday the 13th Game social media channels, forums, and gaming websites for announcements about such events.

4. Game Conventions: Attending gaming conventions, such as E3 or PAX, can provide opportunities to play the game beta. Developers often showcase their upcoming releases at these events, allowing attendees to experience the game firsthand.

5. Giveaways and Contests: Participating in official or community-driven giveaways and contests can be another way to obtain beta codes. Websites, forums, and social media groups dedicated to Friday the 13th Game often organize such events.

6. Friend Codes: If you have a friend who has access to the game beta, they may have received additional friend codes to share. Reach out to them and see if they can provide you with a code.

6 Interesting Facts about Friday the 13th:

1. Jason’s Hockey Mask: Contrary to popular belief, Jason Voorhees initially did not wear his iconic hockey mask. It wasn’t until the third movie in the series that the mask became a staple of his appearance.

2. Pamela Voorhees: In the original Friday the 13th film, the killer is not Jason but his mother, Pamela Voorhees. Jason only appears in the subsequent films as the primary antagonist.

3. Longest-Running Horror Series: With a total of 12 films, the Friday the 13th franchise holds the record for the longest-running horror series in history, alongside the Halloween series.

4. Cursed Date: The superstition surrounding Friday the 13th has its roots in ancient history. The number 13 is often associated with bad luck, and Fridays have been considered unlucky since the medieval times.

5. Iconic Sound Effect: The chilling “ki-ki-ki, ma-ma-ma” sound effect that is closely associated with Jason Voorhees was created by composer Harry Manfredini. He manipulated the sound of his own voice saying, “Kill, kill, kill, mom, mom, mom” to create the eerie effect.

6. Cultural Impact: The Friday the 13th franchise has made a significant impact on popular culture. Jason Voorhees has become an iconic horror villain, inspiring countless parodies, references, and merchandise.

Conclusion:

The Friday the 13th Game Beta offers fans an exciting opportunity to immerse themselves in the chilling world of the franchise. Whether by pre-ordering the game, participating in events, or seeking out promotional codes, fans can gain access to this thrilling horror gaming experience.





