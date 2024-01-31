

Title: How to Get Galarian Meowth in Pokemon Scarlet: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Pokemon Scarlet has been a highly anticipated addition to the Pokemon franchise, offering new challenges and exciting Pokemon to catch. One of the unique additions to this game is Galarian Meowth, the regional variant of the classic Pokemon. In this article, we will explore how to obtain Galarian Meowth and provide you with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about this elusive Pokemon.

Part 1: How to Obtain Galarian Meowth

Galarian Meowth can be obtained through a specific method in Pokemon Scarlet. Follow these steps to get your hands on this exclusive Pokemon:

1. Reach the city of Stow-on-Side: Progress through the game until you reach the city of Stow-on-Side, located in the Galar region.

2. Visit the Pokemon Center: Head to the Pokemon Center in Stow-on-Side and interact with the NPC standing near the entrance.

3. Engage in a battle: The NPC will challenge you to a battle with their Galarian Meowth. Defeat their Meowth in battle to proceed to the next step.

4. Capture Galarian Meowth: After winning the battle, the NPC will offer you the opportunity to capture their Galarian Meowth. Use your best strategies and Pokeballs to capture this unique Pokemon.

Part 2: 5 Interesting Facts and Tricks about Galarian Meowth

1. Unique Appearance: Galarian Meowth has a distinct appearance compared to its traditional form. It sports a dark gray coat, blue eyes, and a mischievous expression. Its design is inspired by the Viking era, reflecting the Galar region’s rich history and culture.

2. Exclusive Move: Galarian Meowth possesses an exclusive move called “Pay Day.” This move not only deals damage to the opponent but also scatters coins on the battlefield, increasing the amount of money earned at the end of the battle.

3. Evolves into Perrserker: Galarian Meowth evolves into Perrserker, another regional variant exclusive to the Galar region. Perrserker retains the Viking-inspired design and gains a Steel typing, making it a formidable contender in battles.

4. Gigantamax Form: Like many other Pokemon in the Galar region, Galarian Meowth can undergo Gigantamax transformation. When it Gigantamaxes, it transforms into a towering, battle-ready form with an elongated body and extended claws.

5. Abilities and Stats: Galarian Meowth, as well as its evolved form Perrserker, possess a unique ability called “Tough Claws.” This ability increases the power of moves that make direct contact with the opponent. Additionally, Galarian Meowth has impressive Attack and Speed stats, making it a valuable asset in battles.

Part 3: 15 Common Questions about Galarian Meowth

1. Can I breed Galarian Meowth to get more?

No, Galarian Meowth cannot be bred to obtain additional copies. You can only obtain it through the specific method described earlier.

2. Does Galarian Meowth have any exclusive moves?

Apart from the exclusive move “Pay Day,” Galarian Meowth learns a variety of moves that are different from its traditional form.

3. Can I transfer Galarian Meowth to other Pokemon games?

Yes, Galarian Meowth can be transferred to other Pokemon games using Pokemon Home, provided that the destination game is compatible.

4. How does Galarian Meowth’s “Pay Day” move work?

When Galarian Meowth uses the move “Pay Day,” it deals damage to the opponent and scatters coins on the battlefield. At the end of the battle, the player receives additional money based on the number of coins scattered.

5. Can Galarian Meowth Gigantamax?

Yes, Galarian Meowth can undergo Gigantamax transformation. In its Gigantamax form, it gains increased size and altered appearance.

6. What are the advantages of evolving Galarian Meowth into Perrserker?

Perrserker gains a Steel typing upon evolution, granting it additional resistances and offensive capabilities. It also retains the Viking-inspired design and unique abilities.

7. Are there any special events to obtain Galarian Meowth?

As of now, there are no known special events to obtain Galarian Meowth. The specific method described earlier is the primary way to obtain it in Pokemon Scarlet.

8. Can Galarian Meowth learn any TM or TR moves?

Yes, Galarian Meowth can learn various TM and TR moves, including Dark-type moves like Dark Pulse and Night Slash.

9. What is the best nature for Galarian Meowth?

The best nature for Galarian Meowth depends on your battle strategy. Adamant or Jolly natures, which boost Attack or Speed respectively, are generally recommended.

10. Does Galarian Meowth have any signature abilities?

Galarian Meowth does not possess any signature abilities unique to its regional variant. It has the same abilities as regular Meowth.

11. Can Galarian Meowth be shiny?

Yes, Galarian Meowth can be shiny. However, the chance of encountering a shiny Pokemon is extremely rare.

12. Can I use Galarian Meowth in competitive battles?

Galarian Meowth and its evolved form, Perrserker, can be used in competitive battles. Their unique abilities and stats make them viable choices depending on the team composition.

13. Are there any specific strategies for using Galarian Meowth?

Galarian Meowth excels in fast-paced battles due to its high Speed stat. Utilize its moveset, including “Pay Day,” to maximize its potential in battles.

14. Can Galarian Meowth learn any moves through breeding?

No, Galarian Meowth cannot learn any moves through breeding. It can only learn moves through leveling up and TMs.

15. Can Galarian Meowth be shiny locked?

As of now, there is no information indicating that Galarian Meowth is shiny locked. However, it’s always recommended to check for updates and official announcements regarding shiny lock status.

Conclusion:

Galarian Meowth is an exciting addition to Pokemon Scarlet, offering a unique appearance, exclusive moves, and the potential to evolve into Perrserker. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can obtain this regional variant and add it to your collection. Remember to explore various battle strategies and utilize its abilities to make the most of Galarian Meowth’s potential. Happy catching, trainers!



