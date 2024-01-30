

Title: How to Get Gallade in Pokemon Scarlet: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Pokemon Scarlet offers an exciting adventure, with numerous Pokemon to catch and train. One of the most sought-after Pokemon in the game is Gallade, a powerful Psychic/Fighting-type Pokemon with a unique design. In this article, we will guide you through the process of obtaining Gallade in Pokemon Scarlet. Additionally, we’ll reveal five interesting facts and tricks about this remarkable Pokemon, followed by answers to 15 common questions.

How to Get Gallade:

1. Obtain a Male Ralts:

Gallade can only be evolved from a male Ralts. Therefore, the first step is to catch or breed a male Ralts. Ralts can be found in various locations throughout the game, such as Route 4 or the Safari Zone. It’s crucial to ensure you have a male Ralts before proceeding.

2. Raise Ralts’ Happiness:

To evolve Ralts into Gallade, you need to raise its happiness level to a certain point. There are several ways to increase happiness, including leveling up Ralts, using healing items on it, and walking a certain number of steps. Be patient and regularly interact with Ralts to boost its happiness.

3. Teach Ralts the Move “Dawn Stone”:

Once your Ralts has reached the appropriate happiness level, it’s time to use a Dawn Stone to trigger the evolution into Gallade. The Dawn Stone is a rare item that can be found in specific locations or obtained as a reward for completing certain quests or battling trainers.

4. Use the Dawn Stone on Ralts:

After obtaining a Dawn Stone, access your bag and select the Dawn Stone. Choose the option to use it on Ralts, and if all the conditions are met, Ralts will evolve into the majestic Gallade. Congratulations!

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Gallade:

1. Exclusive Evolution:

Gallade is a unique evolution exclusive to male Ralts. Females of the species will evolve into Gardevoir instead. This gender-specific evolution adds an interesting dynamic to the game and encourages players to seek out male Ralts specifically.

2. Psychic/Fighting-Type Combination:

Gallade possesses a rare dual typing of Psychic and Fighting. This unique combination grants it a wide range of moves and abilities, making it a versatile and formidable Pokemon in battles.

3. Dex Entry:

According to the Pokedex entry, Gallade can predict its opponent’s moves by reading their minds. This ability allows it to anticipate and counter their attacks with great precision.

4. Mega Evolution:

In some Pokemon games, Gallade has a Mega Evolution form, boosting its stats and granting it new abilities. Unfortunately, Mega Evolution does not exist in Pokemon Scarlet, but this fact showcases Gallade’s potential for further development in other games.

5. Competitive Battling:

Gallade is a popular choice for competitive battling due to its balanced stats, impressive movepool, and ability to fill multiple roles on a team. If you’re interested in battling other trainers, Gallade can be a valuable asset.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can female Ralts evolve into Gallade?

No, only male Ralts can evolve into Gallade. Female Ralts will evolve into Gardevoir instead.

2. Where can I find a Dawn Stone?

Dawn Stones can be obtained in various ways, such as finding them in hidden locations, receiving them as quest rewards, or winning them in battles against specific trainers.

3. How can I raise Ralts’ happiness level quickly?

Interacting with Ralts often, leveling it up, using healing items on it, and taking it for walks will all increase its happiness level. Additionally, giving Ralts massages in certain locations will boost its happiness significantly.

4. Can I breed a Gallade?

No, Gallade is a male-only evolution, and therefore, it cannot be bred.

5. Can I catch a Gallade in the wild?

No, Gallade cannot be caught in the wild. It can only be obtained by evolving a male Ralts.

6. What moves should I teach Gallade?

Gallade benefits from moves that capitalize on its dual Psychic/Fighting typing. Consider moves like Psychic, Close Combat, Leaf Blade, and Swords Dance to enhance its offensive capabilities.

7. Is Gallade good for competitive battling?

Yes, Gallade is a popular choice for competitive battling due to its balanced stats and versatile movepool. It can fill roles such as a physical attacker, a special attacker, or even a defensive tank.

8. Can Gallade learn any special moves?

While Gallade primarily excels in physical moves, it can learn a limited number of special moves, such as Psychic, Psyshock, and Focus Blast.

9. What are Gallade’s weaknesses?

Gallade is weak to Flying, Ghost, Fairy, and Psychic-type moves. Be cautious when facing opponents who have Pokemon with these move types.

10. Can I evolve Gallade into a Mega Evolution?

Unfortunately, Mega Evolution is not available in Pokemon Scarlet, so Gallade cannot evolve further.

11. Are there any alternative ways to evolve Ralts into Gallade?

No, the only way to evolve Ralts into Gallade is by using a Dawn Stone.

12. Can I trade for a Gallade?

Yes, if you have a friend who has a Gallade, you can trade with them to obtain one.

13. Is it worth evolving Ralts into Gallade?

Evolving Ralts into Gallade is highly recommended if you are looking for a powerful Psychic/Fighting-type Pokemon. Gallade’s unique typing and versatile movepool make it a valuable addition to any team.

14. Can I teach Gallade any TM or HM moves?

Yes, Gallade can learn various TM and HM moves, including useful ones like Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, and False Swipe.

15. Can I change Gallade’s ability?

No, Gallade’s ability is fixed and cannot be changed. Its primary ability is Steadfast, which increases its Speed when flinched.

Final Thoughts:

Obtaining Gallade in Pokemon Scarlet requires patience, a male Ralts, and a Dawn Stone. The journey to evolve Ralts into this powerful Psychic/Fighting-type Pokemon can be rewarding, offering a versatile and formidable addition to your team. Gallade’s unique gender-specific evolution, balanced stats, and wide movepool make it an exciting choice for both casual and competitive players alike. So, embark on your quest to catch and evolve a male Ralts, and unleash the power of Gallade in Pokemon Scarlet.



