

Title: How to Get Gallade in Pokemon Violet: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Pokemon Violet is an exciting addition to the Pokemon franchise, introducing new features, characters, and Pokemon to catch and train. One such Pokemon that fans have been eager to obtain is Gallade, a powerful Psychic/Fighting type. In this article, we will walk you through the steps of obtaining Gallade, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to this specific gaming topic.

I. How to Get Gallade:

1. Capture a Ralts: Gallade evolves from Ralts, a Psychic/Fairy type Pokemon. Ralts can be found in various locations throughout Pokemon Violet, such as forests, routes, and caves. Use your Pokeballs to capture it and add it to your team.

2. Train Ralts: To evolve Ralts into Gallade, it is necessary to train it to a certain level. Ralts evolves into Kirlia at level 20, and it’s important to note that when leveling up Kirlia, it will evolve into a Gallade if it is male, and into a Gardevoir if it is female.

3. Obtain a Dawn Stone: Once you have a male Kirlia, you need a Dawn Stone to evolve it into Gallade. Dawn Stones can be obtained in various ways, such as defeating certain trainers, finding them hidden in specific locations, or even through in-game events. Keep an eye out for opportunities to obtain a Dawn Stone.

4. Use the Dawn Stone on Kirlia: Once you have a male Kirlia and a Dawn Stone, go to your bag, select the Dawn Stone, and use it on Kirlia. The evolution process will begin, and you will have your very own Gallade!

II. Interesting Facts and Tricks about Gallade:

1. Unique Evolutionary Path: Gallade is one of the few Pokemon that has a gender-specific evolution. Only male Kirlia can evolve into Gallade, while female Kirlia evolve into Gardevoir. This gender distinction adds a unique dynamic to obtaining Gallade.

2. Strong Dual Typing: As a Psychic/Fighting type, Gallade has a strong advantage against numerous Pokemon types, including Poison, Fighting, Rock, and Dark. This dual typing makes Gallade a versatile and formidable Pokemon to have in battles.

3. Elegant Design: Gallade’s design draws inspiration from knights and elegant swordsmen. It sports sharp, blade-like arms and cool, knightly attire, making it one of the visually striking Pokemon in the game.

4. Signature Move: Gallade has a signature move called “Close Combat,” which deals heavy damage to opponents but lowers Gallade’s defense and special defense. Use this move strategically, considering the situation at hand.

5. Mega Evolution: In certain Pokemon games, Gallade can undergo a Mega Evolution, boosting its stats and giving it access to the ability “Inner Focus.” Unfortunately, Pokemon Violet does not feature Mega Evolution, so you will not be able to experience this powerful form of Gallade.

III. Common Questions about Getting Gallade:

1. Can a female Gallade exist?

No, Gallade is a gender-exclusive evolution, and only male Kirlia can evolve into Gallade.

2. Can I catch a Gallade in the wild?

No, Gallade cannot be found in the wild. You must evolve a male Kirlia to obtain a Gallade.

3. How strong is Gallade compared to other Pokemon?

Gallade is a powerful Pokemon with high attack and speed stats, making it a formidable choice in battles. However, its effectiveness depends on the opponent’s Pokemon and their strengths and weaknesses.

4. Can I breed a Gallade?

Yes, you can breed a Gallade with a Ditto or a female Pokemon from the same Egg Group as Gallade to obtain a Ralts, which can later evolve into Gallade.

5. Can I teach Gallade any special moves?

Yes, Gallade can learn a variety of moves through leveling up, TMs, and breeding. Moves like Psycho Cut, Leaf Blade, and Swords Dance can be particularly useful for Gallade.

6. Does Gallade have any weaknesses?

Yes, as a Psychic/Fighting type, Gallade is weak against Flying, Ghost, Fairy, and Psychic type moves. Be cautious when facing opponents with Pokemon of these types.

7. Can I evolve Gallade into Gardevoir?

No, once a Kirlia has evolved into Gallade, it cannot evolve into Gardevoir. This evolution is permanent.

8. How can I train my Gallade effectively?

Train your Gallade by battling against trainers, participating in gym battles, and leveling it up through experience points. Additionally, using items like Rare Candies can help speed up the leveling process.

9. Are there any specific strategies for using Gallade in battles?

Gallade’s high attack and speed stats make it an excellent physical attacker. Consider teaching it moves that complement its strengths, such as Close Combat, Leaf Blade, and Shadow Sneak.

10. Can I transfer Gallade from previous Pokemon games?

Unfortunately, Pokemon Violet does not support Pokemon transfer from previous games, so you will need to catch or evolve a Gallade within the game itself.

11. Can I find a shiny Gallade?

Yes, it is possible to encounter a shiny Gallade in Pokemon Violet. However, the chances of encountering a shiny Pokemon are extremely rare, so patience and persistence are key.

12. Are there any alternative methods to obtaining a Gallade?

While evolving a male Kirlia is the primary method to obtain Gallade, some players may trade or receive Gallade from other players or in-game events.

13. Can I change Gallade’s moveset?

Yes, you can teach Gallade new moves by using TMs, leveling it up, or utilizing move tutors found in the game.

14. Does Gallade have any special abilities?

Yes, Gallade has two potential abilities: Steadfast, which increases its speed when flinched, and Justified, which raises its attack when hit by a Dark-type move.

15. Can I use Gallade in online battles?

Yes, you can use Gallade in online battles and competitive play. However, keep in mind that strategies and team compositions may vary based on the rules and restrictions of the specific battle format.

Conclusion:

Gallade is a formidable Pokemon to have on your team in Pokemon Violet. By capturing a Ralts and following the evolution process, you can obtain this powerful Psychic/Fighting type. Remember, Gallade’s unique gender-specific evolution, strong dual typing, and signature moves make it a valuable asset in battles. Whether you’re a Pokemon Violet player or a fan of the franchise, this guide provides the necessary steps and information to help you obtain and utilize Gallade to its fullest potential. Happy gaming!



