

How to Get Gold Armor in Black Ops 3: Tips and Tricks

Black Ops 3 is a popular first-person shooter game that offers an immersive multiplayer experience. One of the most sought-after achievements in the game is acquiring the prestigious gold armor. In this article, we will guide you on how to obtain gold armor in Black Ops 3, along with interesting facts about the game and answers to common questions.

How to Get Gold Armor in Black Ops 3:

1. Unlock the Body Armor: To begin your journey towards gold armor, you need to first unlock the body armor by reaching level 34. This will grant you access to the armor customization options.

2. Complete Challenges: Gold armor is earned by completing a specific set of challenges. Each challenge requires you to achieve certain objectives, such as getting a certain number of kills, headshots, or scorestreaks. These challenges can be found in the “Specialists” section of the game.

3. Choose the Right Specialist: Each specialist in Black Ops 3 has their own unique set of challenges to unlock gold armor. Select the specialist that suits your playstyle the best, as this will make completing the challenges easier and more enjoyable.

4. Focus on One Specialist at a Time: To efficiently unlock gold armor, it is recommended to focus on one specialist at a time. This allows you to fully dedicate your efforts towards completing their challenges and progressing towards gold armor.

5. Practice Makes Perfect: Some challenges may require a higher level of skill and precision. Take the time to practice and improve your gameplay, especially when it comes to tasks like headshots or scoring kills with certain weapons. Patience and persistence are key to achieving gold armor.

6. Utilize Specialist Abilities: Your specialist’s abilities can greatly assist you in completing challenges. Whether it’s Ruin’s Overdrive to swiftly traverse the map or Seraph’s Combat Focus to earn scorestreaks faster, mastering these abilities will give you an edge in obtaining gold armor.

Interesting Facts about Black Ops 3:

1. Black Ops 3 was released on November 6, 2015, and developed by Treyarch, known for their contributions to the Call of Duty franchise.

2. The game introduced a new movement system called “Thrusters,” which allows players to perform advanced movements like thrust jumps and wall-running.

3. Black Ops 3 features a campaign mode that can be played cooperatively with up to four players, offering a unique multiplayer experience.

4. The game’s multiplayer features a wide range of weapons, equipment, and scorestreaks, providing players with various playstyle options.

5. Black Ops 3 also includes a popular zombies mode, where players team up to survive against hordes of undead enemies in different maps and storylines.

6. The game’s multiplayer received positive reviews for its fast-paced and fluid gameplay, as well as the inclusion of specialists with unique abilities, adding depth to the matches.

15 Common Questions about Getting Gold Armor in Black Ops 3:

1. Can I get gold armor in the campaign mode?

No, gold armor is exclusive to the multiplayer mode.

2. Are gold armor challenges the same for all specialists?

No, each specialist has their own set of challenges to unlock gold armor.

3. Can I complete challenges in any game mode?

Yes, you can complete challenges in any multiplayer game mode.

4. Do I need to prestige to unlock gold armor?

No, reaching level 34 is sufficient to unlock the body armor.

5. Are gold armor challenges different for different weapons?

Yes, some challenges are specific to certain weapons.

6. Can I change my specialist midway through completing challenges?

Yes, you can switch specialists at any time, but progress towards challenges will be reset.

7. Can I complete challenges in private matches?

No, challenges can only be completed in public matches.

8. Can I unlock gold armor for multiple specialists simultaneously?

Yes, you can work on challenges for multiple specialists concurrently.

9. Do I need to complete all challenges to get gold armor?

Yes, you must complete all challenges for a specific specialist to unlock gold armor.

10. Can I use scorestreak kills towards challenge progress?

Yes, scorestreak kills count towards challenges that require kills.

11. Can I track my challenge progress?

Yes, you can track your challenge progress in the specialist section of the game.

12. Can I unlock gold armor in the zombies mode?

No, gold armor is exclusive to the multiplayer mode.

13. Can I unlock gold armor in the Blackout battle royale mode?

No, gold armor is not available in the Blackout mode.

14. Can I showcase my gold armor to other players?

Yes, once unlocked, you can equip and show off your gold armor in multiplayer matches.

15. Are there any additional rewards for unlocking gold armor?

No, gold armor is purely a cosmetic achievement, showcasing your dedication and skill in the game.

In conclusion, acquiring gold armor in Black Ops 3 requires dedication, skill, and persistence. By completing challenges specific to each specialist, you can unlock this prestigious achievement and stand out on the battlefield. Remember to choose the right specialist, focus on one at a time, and utilize their abilities to your advantage. Good luck on your journey towards gold armor!





