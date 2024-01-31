How To Get Heir Apparent Destiny 2



Title: How to Get Heir Apparent in Destiny 2: A Complete Guide

Introduction:

Destiny 2 is a popular online multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Bungie. It offers an extensive range of weapons, armor, and exotic gear for players to collect. One highly sought-after exotic machine gun is the Heir Apparent. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to obtain this powerful weapon, along with interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions related to Destiny 2.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Heir Apparent: The Heir Apparent is an exotic machine gun introduced in Destiny 2’s Season of the Worthy. It features a unique perk called “Armor of the Colossus,” which grants increased resilience and a damage reduction buff while wielding the weapon. It also has an impressive fire rate and large magazine size, making it a formidable choice for both PvE and PvP activities.

2. Guardian Games Event: The Guardian Games event introduced the Heir Apparent as a reward for participating and completing specific objectives during the event’s duration. This limited-time event encourages players to represent their respective classes (Titan, Hunter, or Warlock) and compete in various activities to earn laurels and medals.

3. Completing Triumphs: Triumphs are in-game achievements that players can complete to earn rewards, including the Heir Apparent. During the Guardian Games event, several triumphs were added, requiring players to complete specific tasks related to the event. These triumphs range from earning gold medals to participating in class-specific activities.

4. Medals and Laurels: Medals and laurels are the key currency in the Guardian Games event. Players can earn medals by completing various activities while wearing their Guardian Games class item. Laurels are generated by defeating enemies and can be collected to progress towards earning medals and unlocking triumphs. The more medals you earn, the closer you get to obtaining the Heir Apparent.

5. Class-Specific Triumphs: To maximize your progress towards obtaining the Heir Apparent, focus on completing class-specific triumphs. Each class has triumphs tailored specifically to them, such as “Bronze Contender” for Titans, “Silver Contender” for Hunters, and “Gold Contender” for Warlocks. These triumphs require players to complete activities specific to their class, such as generating laurels, defeating enemies, or participating in specific events.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I still obtain the Heir Apparent if I missed the Guardian Games event?

No, the Heir Apparent was exclusively available during the Guardian Games event. However, Bungie may reintroduce it in future events or make it available through other means in the game.

2. How long did the Guardian Games event last?

The Guardian Games event typically lasts for three weeks, allowing players ample time to participate and complete the necessary triumphs to earn the Heir Apparent.

3. Can I earn medals and laurels in any activity?

Medals and laurels can be earned in various activities, including Strikes, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, and seasonal activities. However, certain activities may provide more efficient ways to earn them, so it’s worth exploring different options.

4. Do I need to wear specific class items during the Guardian Games event?

Yes, to participate and earn medals in the Guardian Games event, you need to wear the class item specific to your chosen class. These class items can be obtained from Eva Levante, the event vendor.

5. Can I earn the Heir Apparent on multiple characters?

Yes, you can earn the Heir Apparent on each of your characters individually. However, progress towards triumphs and medals is not shared across characters.

6. Can I dismantle the Heir Apparent to obtain its catalyst?

No, the catalyst for the Heir Apparent is not available in the game at the moment. Dismantling the weapon will only yield standard resources.

7. Is the Heir Apparent good for PvE activities?

Yes, the Heir Apparent’s high fire rate, large magazine size, and unique perk make it an excellent choice for PvE activities, especially against crowds of enemies.

8. How effective is the Heir Apparent in PvP?

While the Heir Apparent can deal significant damage in PvP, its usefulness may vary depending on personal preference and playstyle. It excels in close-quarters combat due to its high fire rate, but other weapons may be more effective in certain situations.

9. Can I use the Heir Apparent in Trials of Osiris or Iron Banner?

Yes, the Heir Apparent can be used in Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner. It is a reliable choice for both casual and competitive PvP modes.

10. Can I infuse the Heir Apparent to increase its power level?

Yes, the Heir Apparent can be infused like any other weapon in Destiny 2. This allows you to increase its power level by consuming higher-level gear.

11. Can I earn the Heir Apparent if I don’t own the Season of the Worthy Pass?

Yes, the Heir Apparent can be obtained without owning the Season of the Worthy Pass. However, some triumphs and activities related to the event may require certain seasonal content.

12. Can I earn the Heir Apparent on previous-generation consoles?

Yes, the Heir Apparent is available on all supported platforms, including previous-generation consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

13. Can I use the Heir Apparent in all game modes, including Raids?

Yes, the Heir Apparent can be used in all Destiny 2 game modes, including Raids. Its versatility makes it a formidable choice for various challenging activities.

14. Is the Heir Apparent worth the effort?

The Heir Apparent is a highly coveted weapon due to its unique perk, high damage output, and overall usefulness in both PvE and PvP. If you enjoy collecting exotic weapons and want a powerful machine gun, it is definitely worth the effort.

15. If I missed the event, will there be other opportunities to obtain the Heir Apparent?

While Bungie hasn’t officially announced any plans to reintroduce the Heir Apparent, they often bring back exclusive items through different events or activities. Keep an eye on Destiny 2’s official announcements and updates for any future opportunities to obtain the weapon.

Final Thoughts:

The Heir Apparent is a remarkable exotic machine gun in Destiny 2, capable of dealing devastating damage and providing damage reduction perks. With its unique perk and impressive firepower, it has become a coveted weapon for both PvE and PvP activities. The Guardian Games event offers an exciting opportunity for players to participate and earn this powerful weapon through triumphs and medals. Remember to focus on class-specific triumphs and activities to maximize your chances of obtaining the Heir Apparent. Good luck, Guardian!



