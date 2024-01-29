How To Get Impossible Heat Destiny 2



How To Get Impossible Heat in Destiny 2: Unleash the Power of the Sun

Destiny 2, the popular online multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Bungie, offers players a vast array of abilities and powers to wield in their quest to protect the solar system. One such power is Impossible Heat, a devastating ability that harnesses the power of the sun itself. In this article, we will explore how to obtain and master Impossible Heat, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and frequently asked questions about this incredible power.

Part 1: Obtaining Impossible Heat

Impossible Heat is an ability that is exclusive to the Solar subclass in Destiny 2. To unlock this powerful ability, players must first reach level 15 with their Solar subclass. Once this milestone is reached, the quest to obtain Impossible Heat becomes available.

1. Complete the quest “Mission: Reigniting the Sun”: This quest is the starting point for unlocking Impossible Heat. Players must embark on a thrilling mission to reignite the dying sun, which involves battling waves of enemies and solving puzzles. Successfully completing this quest will unlock Impossible Heat.

2. Harness the power of the sun: With Impossible Heat unlocked, players will now have access to a devastating solar ability that allows them to summon solar flames and unleash a torrent of fiery attacks upon their enemies. This ability can be activated by holding down the corresponding button/key assigned to solar abilities.

Part 2: Mastering Impossible Heat

Once Impossible Heat is obtained, mastering the ability is crucial for maximizing its destructive potential. Here are five interesting facts and tricks to help you become a true sun-wielding powerhouse:

1. Combining abilities: Impossible Heat can be combined with other solar abilities to create devastating combos. For example, using your melee ability while Impossible Heat is active will unleash a powerful solar punch that can instantly disintegrate enemies.

2. Solar explosions: When activating Impossible Heat, solar explosions will occur around you, damaging nearby enemies. Utilize this to your advantage by positioning yourself strategically to deal damage to multiple foes at once.

3. Enhanced solar grenades: Impossible Heat enhances the power of your solar grenades, making them more potent and deadly. Experiment with different grenade types to find the one that suits your playstyle best.

4. Solar empowerment: Killing enemies while Impossible Heat is active grants a short period of solar empowerment, increasing your overall damage output. This empowerment can be extended by chaining kills, allowing you to unleash a devastating onslaught on your enemies.

5. Solar super ability: Impossible Heat also enhances your solar super ability, allowing you to unleash an even more devastating solar attack. Coordinate with your fireteam to time your supers effectively and decimate your foes.

Part 3: Frequently Asked Questions

Here are 15 common questions about Impossible Heat, along with their answers:

1. Can I use Impossible Heat with any class in Destiny 2?

No, Impossible Heat is exclusive to the Solar subclass.

2. Can I unlock Impossible Heat on multiple characters?

Yes, once you have unlocked Impossible Heat on one character, it will be available for all characters on your account.

3. Can I use Impossible Heat in PvP activities?

Yes, Impossible Heat can be used in PvP activities, allowing you to unleash devastating solar attacks on your opponents.

4. Is Impossible Heat a one-time use ability?

No, Impossible Heat can be activated multiple times, but it has a cooldown period between uses.

5. Can I change my solar subclass after unlocking Impossible Heat?

Yes, you can freely switch between different subclasses without losing access to Impossible Heat.

6. Does Impossible Heat have any specific requirements to activate?

No, as long as you have the ability charged and the cooldown period has expired, you can activate Impossible Heat.

7. Can I use Impossible Heat in raids and other endgame activities?

Yes, Impossible Heat is a powerful ability that can be used effectively in raids and other high-level activities.

8. Does Impossible Heat have any specific armor requirements?

No, Impossible Heat can be used with any armor set, but certain armor pieces may enhance its effects.

9. Can I increase the duration of Impossible Heat?

Yes, certain armor mods and perks can increase the duration of Impossible Heat, allowing you to have more time to wreak havoc.

10. Are there any drawbacks to using Impossible Heat?

While Impossible Heat is a powerful ability, it consumes a significant amount of super energy, so use it wisely.

11. Can I use Impossible Heat in Gambit matches?

Yes, you can use Impossible Heat in Gambit matches to gain an advantage over enemy players and bosses.

12. Can I activate Impossible Heat while in the air?

Yes, you can activate Impossible Heat while airborne, allowing you to rain down solar destruction from above.

13. Can I unlock Impossible Heat in the base game or do I need expansions?

Impossible Heat is available to all Destiny 2 players, regardless of whether they own expansions or not.

14. Can I use Impossible Heat to solo difficult activities?

Yes, Impossible Heat’s destructive power can be a valuable asset when facing challenging solo encounters.

15. Can I customize the appearance of Impossible Heat?

No, Impossible Heat’s appearance is fixed and cannot be customized. However, its devastating effects are worth the sacrifice.

Part 4: Final Thoughts

Impossible Heat is a formidable power that allows players to harness the might of the sun, incinerating enemies and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Mastering this ability takes practice, experimentation, and coordination with your fireteam. Whether you’re embarking on challenging raids or dominating in PvP matches, Impossible Heat is a force to be reckoned with. So, go forth, Guardian, and unleash the power of the sun!

In conclusion, obtaining Impossible Heat in Destiny 2 requires reaching level 15 with the Solar subclass and completing the quest “Mission: Reigniting the Sun.” Once obtained, mastering this ability involves combining it with other solar abilities, utilizing solar explosions, and taking advantage of enhanced solar grenades. With these tips and tricks, along with answers to common questions about Impossible Heat, players can become true sun-wielding powerhouses in Destiny 2. So, embrace the sun’s power and show your enemies the true meaning of heat!



