How To Get Into Secret Gerudo Shop



Title: Unlocking the Secrets of the Gerudo Secret Shop in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Introduction:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an open-world action-adventure game that captured the hearts of gamers worldwide upon its release in 2017. One of the most intriguing aspects of the game is the hidden Gerudo Secret Shop, where players can find rare and valuable items. In this article, we will explore how to access this secret shop, along with five interesting facts and tricks to enhance your gaming experience. Additionally, we will address fifteen common questions players often have about this hidden gem.

1. How to Get into the Secret Gerudo Shop:

To access the Secret Gerudo Shop, you must first complete the main quest “Divine Beast Vah Naboris.” This questline takes you through Gerudo Town and introduces you to the Gerudo people. Once you have completed this quest, follow these steps:

Step 1: Head to the Kara Kara Bazaar, located southeast of Gerudo Town.

Step 2: Talk to a Gerudo woman named Greta, who will mention the secret shop.

Step 3: Greta will then ask you to prove your worth by sneaking into the Gerudo Town as a voe (male). She will give you the “Gerudo Set” clothing items to disguise yourself.

Step 4: Equip the entire Gerudo Set, including the Gerudo Veil, Gerudo Top, and Gerudo Sirwal.

Step 5: Head to Gerudo Town’s entrance and speak to the Gerudo guard. She will initially deny you entry but will eventually allow you to pass after noticing your disguise.

Step 6: Once inside Gerudo Town, make your way to the northeast corner to find a statue of the Gerudo goddess. This statue conceals the entrance to the secret shop.

Step 7: Activate the statue by offering a Thunder Helm, which you can obtain during the “Divine Beast Vah Naboris” questline.

Step 8: The statue will open, revealing the hidden Gerudo Secret Shop.

2. Interesting Fact: Unique Items Available

The Gerudo Secret Shop offers exclusive items that you won’t find elsewhere in the game. These items include the Radiant Set, which grants resistance to Guardian attacks, and the Radiant Mask, which detects Guardian enemies within a specific range. Additionally, the shop offers rare gemstones, such as Diamonds, which are essential for upgrading armor and purchasing valuable equipment.

3. Trick: Maximizing Profits

To maximize your profits when selling items to the Gerudo Secret Shop, use the “Bargain” ability. By activating this ability, you can sell items at a higher price, earning more rupees. Remember, the higher your “Bargain” skill, the better the price you will receive.

4. Interesting Fact: Secret Gerudo Language

While exploring Gerudo Town, you may notice that the Gerudo people have their own language. This language, known as Gerudo, is a cipher language based on Japanese katakana characters. The Gerudo Secret Shopkeeper also communicates using this language, adding an extra layer of authenticity and mystery to the game.

5. Trick: The Thunder Helm

The Thunder Helm, required to access the secret shop, is a valuable item in itself. Not only does it grant resistance to lightning strikes, but it also enhances your defense against other elemental attacks. Thus, obtaining the Thunder Helm is beneficial for your overall gameplay experience, making it a worthwhile quest to undertake.

Common Questions about the Gerudo Secret Shop:

1. Can I enter the Gerudo Secret Shop without completing the “Divine Beast Vah Naboris” quest?

No, completing this quest is essential to gain access to the secret shop.

2. Can I leave the Gerudo Secret Shop and come back later?

Yes, you can leave the shop and return at any time. The Gerudo Town entrance will still recognize your disguise.

3. Can I purchase the Thunder Helm from the secret shop?

No, the Thunder Helm is only available during the “Divine Beast Vah Naboris” questline. After obtaining it, you can access the secret shop.

4. Can I sell items to the Gerudo Secret Shop for a higher price?

Yes, by activating the “Bargain” ability, you can sell items at a higher price, maximizing your profits.

5. Are there any side quests related to the Gerudo Secret Shop?

No, the secret shop itself doesn’t have any specific side quests. However, the “Divine Beast Vah Naboris” questline is necessary to unlock the shop.

6. Can I find unique weapons at the Gerudo Secret Shop?

No, the secret shop focuses mainly on armor and gemstones. You won’t find weapons there.

7. Can I access the Gerudo Secret Shop before completing other Divine Beast quests?

Yes, you can access the Gerudo Secret Shop before completing other Divine Beast quests. However, you must complete the “Divine Beast Vah Naboris” questline first.

8. Can I use the Gerudo clothing outside of Gerudo Town?

Yes, the Gerudo clothing can be worn outside of Gerudo Town, allowing you to interact with Gerudo guards without being denied entry.

9. Can I use the Thunder Helm outside of Gerudo Town?

Yes, the Thunder Helm can be used anywhere in the game, providing resistance to lightning and enhancing defense against elemental attacks.

10. Can I access the Gerudo Secret Shop in the Trial of the Sword DLC?

No, the Gerudo Secret Shop is only available in the base game and cannot be accessed through the Trial of the Sword DLC.

11. Can I obtain the Thunder Helm if I missed it during the quest?

Yes, if you missed the Thunder Helm during the quest, you can still obtain it by speaking to Riju, the Gerudo leader, after completing the quest.

12. Can I sell the Thunder Helm to the secret shop?

No, the Thunder Helm cannot be sold to the secret shop. It is a unique item required to access the shop.

13. Can I upgrade the Gerudo clothing like other armor sets?

Yes, you can upgrade the Gerudo clothing at any Great Fairy Fountain using the necessary materials.

14. Can I use the Gerudo clothing to enter other restricted areas?

No, the Gerudo clothing is specifically designed for Gerudo Town entry and does not grant access to other restricted areas.

15. Can I use any other disguise to enter Gerudo Town?

No, the Gerudo clothing is the only disguise that allows you to enter Gerudo Town as a voe (male).

Final Thoughts:

The Gerudo Secret Shop adds an exciting layer of mystery and exclusivity to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Unlocking this hidden gem not only provides access to unique items but also enriches the overall gameplay experience. As you delve into the secrets of Gerudo Town and immerse yourself in the captivating world of Hyrule, remember to embrace the adventure and enjoy every step of the journey. Happy gaming!



