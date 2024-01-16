

How To Get Into The Graveyard Dead Rising 3: Uncovering the Secrets and 6 Interesting Facts

Dead Rising 3, an action-adventure survival horror game, offers players a vast open-world environment to explore, filled with hordes of zombies and numerous hidden locations to discover. One such intriguing location is the Graveyard, a spooky and eerie place that holds its fair share of secrets. In this article, we will guide you on how to access the Graveyard in Dead Rising 3, along with six interesting facts about this chilling area.

Getting Into the Graveyard:

1. Progress through the main story: The Graveyard becomes accessible during Chapter 4 of the game. Therefore, it is essential to complete the necessary story missions to unlock this elusive location.

2. Locate the South Almuda Cemetery entrance: Once you reach Chapter 4, head towards South Almuda Cemetery, which is situated in South Almuda. You can find it on the map by looking for the cross symbol, indicating a cemetery.

3. Collect the key: At the cemetery entrance, search for a small building nearby. Inside, you will find a key hidden in a drawer. Grab it to gain access to the Graveyard.

4. Unlock the gate: With the key in your possession, return to the cemetery entrance and use the key to unlock the gate. Congratulations! You have successfully entered the Graveyard.

Interesting Facts about the Graveyard in Dead Rising 3:

1. Iconic tombstones: The Graveyard in Dead Rising 3 is adorned with tombstones paying homage to various iconic video game characters, such as Mega Man, Dante from Devil May Cry, and Jill Valentine from Resident Evil. Keep an eye out for these references as you explore the area.

2. Unique weapon: In the Graveyard, you can find a unique weapon called the “Reaper.” This powerful scythe-like weapon inflicts devastating damage on zombies, making it a valuable tool for survival.

3. Ouija board easter egg: If you search the Graveyard thoroughly, you might stumble upon an Ouija board. Interact with it, and the protagonist, Nick Ramos, will communicate with a ghostly presence, adding a spooky twist to your adventure.

4. Hidden blueprint: While exploring the Graveyard, keep an eye out for a hidden blueprint near one of the tombstones. This blueprint unlocks the “Grim Reaper” combo weapon, which combines a scythe with a katana, creating an even deadlier weapon.

5. Zombie statue: If you manage to locate the hidden blueprint, you will notice a peculiar zombie statue nearby. This statue is a tribute to the original Dead Rising game, adding a nostalgic touch for long-time fans of the series.

6. Easter egg dialogue: As you explore the Graveyard, listen carefully to the background dialogue between zombies. Occasionally, you may hear them discuss their thoughts on the afterlife, adding a touch of dark humor to the game.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I access the Graveyard before Chapter 4?

No, the Graveyard can only be accessed once you reach Chapter 4 of Dead Rising 3.

2. Do I need to complete any specific side missions to unlock the Graveyard?

No, progressing through the main story missions is sufficient to unlock access to the Graveyard.

3. Are there any significant rewards for exploring the Graveyard?

Yes, apart from unique weapons and blueprints, the Graveyard offers an immersive and atmospheric experience, adding depth to the game’s narrative.

4. Can I revisit the Graveyard after leaving it?

Yes, once you have unlocked the Graveyard, you can return to it at any point in the game.

5. Are there any boss fights in the Graveyard?

No, the Graveyard does not feature any boss fights. However, you will encounter numerous zombies that you must eliminate or avoid.

6. Are there any secret areas within the Graveyard itself?

While the Graveyard is relatively compact, there are hidden areas and secrets waiting to be discovered. Keep a keen eye out for hidden pathways and interactable objects.

7. Can I bring survivors into the Graveyard?

Yes, you can bring survivors with you into the Graveyard. However, be cautious, as the area is teeming with zombies, and ensuring their safety might pose a challenge.

8. Can I use vehicles inside the Graveyard?

No, vehicles cannot be driven inside the Graveyard due to its narrow pathways and obstacles.

9. Is the Graveyard accessible in multiplayer mode?

Yes, the Graveyard is accessible in both single-player and multiplayer modes. You can explore this chilling location with friends or other players.

10. Can I complete any side missions in the Graveyard?

While there are no specific side missions centered around the Graveyard, you may encounter survivors or other objectives while exploring the area.

11. Are there any hidden collectibles in the Graveyard?

Apart from the hidden blueprint, there are no specific collectibles in the Graveyard. However, keep an eye out for any interactive objects or easter eggs that may enhance your experience.

12. Are there any time-sensitive events or activities in the Graveyard?

No, the Graveyard does not contain any time-sensitive events or activities. You can explore it at your own pace.

13. Can I save my progress inside the Graveyard?

Yes, you can save your progress at any of the available save points located throughout the Graveyard.

14. Will I encounter any unique or stronger zombies in the Graveyard?

While the Graveyard does not host any unique or stronger zombie types, the sheer number of zombies in the area can still pose a formidable challenge.

15. Can I access the Graveyard in subsequent playthroughs?

Yes, the Graveyard remains accessible in subsequent playthroughs of Dead Rising 3, allowing you to revisit this memorable location.

Now armed with the knowledge of how to access the Graveyard in Dead Rising 3 and some intriguing facts about this chilling location, you can embark on your journey with a deeper understanding of the game’s secrets and mysteries. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable adventure as you navigate through this undead-infested graveyard in search of hidden treasures and unique experiences.





