How To Get Into The Pond Base Grounded



How To Get Into The Pond Base in Grounded: A Guide for Survival

Grounded, the popular survival game developed by Obsidian Entertainment, takes players on an adventure exploring a backyard from a tiny perspective. With its immersive gameplay and unique challenges, one of the most sought-after areas in the game is the Pond Base. In this article, we will guide you through the process of accessing the Pond Base, along with six interesting facts about this fascinating location.

Getting into the Pond Base can be a thrilling experience, but it requires careful planning and execution. Here are the steps you need to follow:

1. Acquire the necessary tools: Before attempting to enter the Pond Base, ensure you have the essential tools. These include an Insect Hammer, a level two Insect Axe, and a level two Insect Bow.

2. Build a bridge: Across the Pond, you will find lily pads and floating debris. Use these natural resources to create a bridge leading towards the Pond Base. Be cautious of the hostile creatures inhabiting the area, such as spiders and stinkbugs.

3. Defeat the creatures: Clear the area of any threats that may pose a danger to your progress. Utilize your weapons and combat skills to triumph over the arachnids and insects you encounter.

4. Find the entrance: Once you have secured the area, search for the entrance to the Pond Base. It is usually a small opening that leads into an underground system of tunnels and chambers.

5. Explore and gather resources: Inside the Pond Base, you will find a wealth of valuable resources, including clay, quartzite, and even mysterious artifacts. Use these resources to craft superior tools and equipment.

6. Complete missions: The Pond Base is not just a location for gathering resources. Engage in various missions and quests that will provide you with unique rewards and help you progress further in the game.

Now that you know how to access the Pond Base, let’s explore some fascinating facts about this captivating location:

1. Bountiful underwater life: The Pond Base is teeming with underwater creatures, ranging from tadpoles and water boatmen to diving bell spiders. Take a moment to observe their behavior and learn more about the ecosystem.

2. Bioluminescent wonders: At night, the Pond Base illuminates with the mesmerizing glow of bioluminescent algae. This spectacle not only provides a stunning visual experience but also helps players navigate in the dark.

3. A hidden treasure: Deep within the Pond Base, there is a hidden treasure chest waiting to be discovered. Unlocking this chest will reward you with valuable loot and exclusive items.

4. Mysterious artifacts: Scattered throughout the Pond Base, you may stumble upon enigmatic artifacts left behind by an unknown civilization. These artifacts hint at a deeper story and lore within the game.

5. Challenging enemies: Be prepared to face formidable foes like the Koi Fish and the Pond Skater. These creatures pose a significant threat and require strategic combat techniques to overcome.

6. Dynamic weather: The Pond Base is not immune to the ever-changing weather patterns of the backyard. Experience rain showers and thunderstorms that add an extra layer of immersion to your exploration.

To help you further navigate the world of Grounded, here are answers to 15 common questions players often have:

1. Can I build a base inside the Pond Base? Yes, you can construct a base within the tunnels and chambers of the Pond Base.

2. Can I swim in the Pond? No, swimming mechanics are not available in Grounded. You will need to use lily pads and floating debris as stepping stones.

3. How do I defeat the Koi Fish? Use ranged weapons such as the Insect Bow to attack the Koi Fish from a safe distance. Aim for its weak spots to deal maximum damage.

4. Are there any friendly creatures in the Pond Base? Yes, you may encounter friendly creatures like tadpoles and water boatmen that won’t attack you unless provoked.

5. Can I craft underwater gear? Currently, there is no specific underwater gear available in the game. However, certain consumables can enhance your underwater exploration capabilities.

6. How do I deal with the diving bell spiders? Diving bell spiders are formidable opponents. Utilize dodging and blocking techniques to avoid their attacks and aim for their vulnerable abdomen.

7. Are there any hidden passages in the Pond Base? Yes, keep an eye out for concealed passages that lead to hidden areas and treasures.

8. Can I fish in the Pond? While fishing is not possible in the traditional sense, you can use the Insect Bow to shoot and kill fish, providing a source of food and resources.

9. How do I light up the Pond Base? Craft a torch or find a bioluminescent resource to illuminate the dark areas of the Pond Base.

10. Can I drink water from the Pond? No, drinking pond water is not advised in the game, as it may lead to negative consequences for your character.

11. Are there any unique recipes I can find in the Pond Base? Yes, exploring the Pond Base may yield new recipes that can enhance your survival skills.

12. Can I use the Pond Base as a fast travel point? Unfortunately, there are no fast travel points within the Pond Base. You will still need to travel on foot to access this location.

13. Are there any special challenges or boss fights in the Pond Base? While there are no specific boss fights in the Pond Base, you may encounter challenging enemies that require strategic combat tactics.

14. Can I build underwater structures? No, building structures underwater is not possible in Grounded. However, you can build platforms and bases within the tunnels and chambers of the Pond Base.

15. How deep does the Pond Base go? The Pond Base consists of multiple levels, each with its own unique challenges and rewards. Explore deeper to uncover the secrets lurking beneath the surface.

Now armed with the knowledge of accessing the Pond Base and equipped with interesting facts and answers to common questions, you can venture into this captivating location in Grounded. Immerse yourself in the wonders of the tiny world and embark on an unforgettable survival journey.





