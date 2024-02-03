[ad_1]

Title: How to Get It to Rain in Pokemon Scarlet: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

In the world of Pokemon Scarlet, weather conditions play a significant role in battles, exploration, and obtaining certain Pokemon. Among these weather conditions, rain is often sought after due to its numerous benefits. This article aims to guide players on how to make it rain in Pokemon Scarlet, along with interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to this specific gaming topic.

I. Understanding Rain in Pokemon Scarlet:

Rain is a weather condition that affects battles, Pokemon encounters, and various in-game mechanics. It provides multiple advantages, such as boosting the power of Water-type moves, weakening Fire-type moves, and triggering abilities like Swift Swim. Moreover, certain Pokemon can only be found or evolve under rainy conditions.

II. How to Make It Rain:

1. Obtain the Rain Dance TM: The Rain Dance move can be taught to certain Pokemon using the Rain Dance TM. This TM can be purchased from Celadon City’s Department Store or found in specific areas throughout the game.

2. Teach Rain Dance to a Pokemon: Choose a compatible Pokemon with the Rain Dance move and teach it the TM. Ideally, Water-type Pokemon or those with abilities like Drizzle can benefit greatly from this move.

3. Utilize Pokemon with Abilities: Pokemon with abilities like Drizzle, which causes permanent rain upon entering the battle, can be a game-changer. Examples include Politoed, Pelliper, and Kyogre.

4. Battle in Rainy Areas: Certain locations in Pokemon Scarlet feature permanent rainfall, such as Route 119 or Mossdeep City. By battling in these areas, you can take advantage of the natural weather condition.

5. Use the Rain Incense: The Rain Incense, when held by a Pokemon during breeding, increases the chances of hatching a Pokemon with the Drizzle ability. It can be found in various places or purchased from certain NPCs.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Rain Boosts Water-type Attacks: In rainy conditions, Water-type moves receive a 50% power boost, making them significantly stronger.

2. Fire Attacks are Weakened: Fire-type moves suffer a 50% reduction in power during rain, making them less effective compared to other weather conditions.

3. Swift Swim Ability: The Swift Swim ability, triggered by rain, doubles a Pokemon’s speed, allowing it to outspeed opponents easily.

4. Rain-Exclusive Pokemon: Certain Pokemon, like Ludicolo and Goodra, can only be found or evolve under rainy conditions. Use the rain to increase your chances of encountering these unique Pokemon.

5. Fishing Success Rate: Fishing in rainy areas increases the likelihood of finding rare and powerful Water-type Pokemon. Take advantage of the rain to expand your team.

Common Questions and Answers:

Q1: Can I use the Rain Dance move in battle even if it’s not raining?

A1: Yes, Rain Dance can be used to initiate rain regardless of the current weather conditions.

Q2: Which Pokemon have the Drizzle ability?

A2: Politoed, Pelliper, and Kyogre are notable examples of Pokemon with the Drizzle ability.

Q3: How long does the rain last after using Rain Dance?

A3: Rain Dance causes rain to persist for five turns unless another weather-altering move is used.

Q4: Are there any weather-inducing items in Pokemon Scarlet?

A4: Yes, the Damp Rock extends the duration of rain by three turns when held by a Pokemon.

Q5: Can I use the Rain Dance move repeatedly during a battle?

A5: Yes, Rain Dance can be used multiple times to refresh the rain duration.

Q6: How can I counter rain teams in battles?

A6: Utilize Pokemon with abilities like Swift Swim or Pokemon that resist Water-type moves to neutralize the opponent’s advantage.

Q7: Are there any other weather conditions in Pokemon Scarlet?

A7: Yes, other weather conditions include sunshine (harsh sunlight), hail, and sandstorms, each with their own unique effects.

Q8: Does rain affect the accuracy of moves?

A8: No, rain does not affect the accuracy of moves like sandstorms or hailstorms.

Q9: Can I use the Rain Dance move in multiplayer battles?

A9: Yes, Rain Dance can be used in both single and multiplayer battles.

Q10: Can I encounter legendary Pokemon only during rain?

A10: While some legendary Pokemon can be found during rain, not all of them are exclusive to this weather condition.

Q11: Can I breed Pokemon with the Drizzle ability?

A11: Yes, breeding Pokemon holding the Rain Incense increases the chance of hatching a Drizzle ability Pokemon.

Q12: Does rain affect non-battle aspects of the game?

A12: Yes, rain affects fishing success rates, allowing you to encounter rare and powerful Water-type Pokemon.

Q13: Can I use the Rain Dance move outside of battles?

A13: Unfortunately, the Rain Dance move can only be used during battles.

Q14: How can I tell if it’s raining in a particular area?

A14: Rainfall is visually represented by falling water droplets on the screen and the presence of puddles on the ground.

Q15: Can I create a permanent rain effect outside of battles?

A15: No, permanent rain can only be achieved through the use of Pokemon with the Drizzle ability.

Final Thoughts:

Rain plays a pivotal role in Pokemon Scarlet, offering advantages in battles, Pokemon encounters, and exploration. By utilizing the Rain Dance move, teaching it to compatible Pokemon, or utilizing Pokemon with the Drizzle ability, players can harness the power of rain to enhance their gameplay experience. Remember to explore rainy areas, use rain-exclusive items, and take advantage of the increased fishing success rate to build a diverse and powerful team. Mastering the art of making it rain will undoubtedly give you an edge in battles and help you uncover rare Pokemon in your journey throughout Pokemon Scarlet.

