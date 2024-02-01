

How To Get Kirlia To Evolve Into Gallade: Tips, Tricks, and FAQs

In the world of Pokémon, evolution is a fascinating process that allows your beloved creatures to grow stronger and acquire new abilities. One such evolution that has captured the hearts of trainers is the transformation of Kirlia into Gallade. This Psychic/Fighting-type Pokémon not only boasts impressive stats but also possesses a unique and appealing design. If you’re wondering how to get Kirlia to evolve into Gallade, this article is here to guide you through the process. Additionally, we’ll delve into some interesting facts and tricks about these Pokémon and address some common questions that trainers often have.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Unique Evolutionary Method:

Unlike most Pokémon, Kirlia’s evolution into Gallade is not determined solely by leveling up. Instead, a specific method must be followed. In order to evolve Kirlia into Gallade, you’ll need to expose it to a Dawn Stone. This evolutionary stone can be found in various Pokémon games, usually in hidden locations or as rewards for completing specific tasks. Once Kirlia is exposed to the Dawn Stone, it will evolve into the majestic Gallade.

2. Gender-Specific Evolution:

Gallade is a gender-specific Pokémon, meaning that only male Kirlia can evolve into it. Female Kirlia, on the other hand, have their own unique evolution, which leads them to become the enchanting Gardevoir. This gender disparity adds an extra layer of complexity to the evolution process and makes obtaining a Gallade all the more special.

3. Exclusive Movepool:

Gallade possesses an exclusive move known as “Close Combat,” which is a powerful Fighting-type move that deals significant damage to opponents. This move, combined with Gallade’s high Attack and Special Attack stats, makes it a formidable contender in battles. By ensuring your Gallade learns this move, you’ll have a versatile Pokémon that can exploit the weaknesses of various opponents.

4. Mega Evolution:

In certain Pokémon games, Gallade has the ability to undergo Mega Evolution, a temporary transformation that boosts its stats and grants it new abilities. Mega Gallade gains a significant boost in Attack and Speed, making it one of the strongest Fighting-type Pokémon available. To achieve Mega Evolution, you’ll need to obtain a Galladite, a Mega Stone specifically designed for Gallade.

5. Breeding for Desired Moves:

If you want your Gallade to have access to moves it wouldn’t normally learn through leveling up, breeding is the way to go. By breeding a male Gallade with a compatible female Pokémon from the Human-Like egg group, you can obtain offspring with desired moves. This way, you can customize your Gallade’s movepool to suit your battle strategy.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I evolve a female Kirlia into Gallade?

No, only male Kirlia can evolve into Gallade. Female Kirlia will evolve into Gardevoir instead.

2. Where can I find a Dawn Stone?

The location of the Dawn Stone varies depending on the Pokémon game you’re playing. It can often be found in hidden locations, given as a reward for completing tasks, or purchased in certain shops. Consult online guides specific to your game version for detailed information.

3. Can I obtain a Gallade without a Dawn Stone?

No, the only way to evolve Kirlia into Gallade is by exposing it to a Dawn Stone.

4. How can I increase my chances of finding a Dawn Stone?

Using the move “Thief” on wild Pokémon or using the “Pickup” ability on your team members can increase your chances of finding a Dawn Stone. However, this method relies on luck, so be patient and persistent.

5. Can I evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Go?

Yes, the evolution process in Pokémon Go is different from the mainline games. In Pokémon Go, you’ll need to collect 100 Ralts candies and use them to evolve your male Kirlia into Gallade.

6. What are the best movesets for Gallade?

The best movesets for Gallade depend on your battle strategy and the Pokémon game you’re playing. However, some popular moves for Gallade include Close Combat, Psycho Cut, Leaf Blade, and Stone Edge.

7. Can I teach Gallade any TMs or HMs?

Yes, Gallade can learn a variety of TMs and HMs, depending on the game version. Moves like Thunderbolt, Ice Punch, and Shadow Ball can significantly enhance Gallade’s offensive capabilities.

8. Is Gallade strong against any specific types?

Gallade’s Psychic/Fighting typing makes it particularly strong against Poison, Fighting, and Psychic-type Pokémon. It is also resistant to Bug, Rock, and Dark-type moves.

9. Can I breed a male Gallade with a Ditto?

Yes, you can breed a male Gallade with a Ditto to obtain a Ralts egg. However, the offspring will only be the pre-evolutionary form of Gallade, Kirlia.

10. Can Gallade learn any special abilities?

Gallade has access to two special abilities: Steadfast and Justified. Steadfast raises Gallade’s Speed stat each time it flinches, while Justified raises its Attack stat every time it is hit by a Dark-type move.

11. Can I catch a wild Gallade in any Pokémon games?

No, Gallade cannot be found in the wild. It can only be obtained by evolving a male Kirlia.

12. How does Gallade compare to other Psychic/Fighting-type Pokémon?

Gallade is highly regarded among trainers as one of the best Psychic/Fighting-type Pokémon. Its balanced stats, unique movepool, and access to Mega Evolution make it a formidable choice in battles.

13. Can I transfer Gallade between different Pokémon games?

Yes, with the introduction of Pokémon Home and other transfer methods, it is possible to transfer Gallade between compatible Pokémon games.

14. Is Gallade a good choice for competitive battles?

Gallade can be a strong contender in competitive battles, thanks to its unique typing and movepool. However, its usage may vary depending on the metagame and specific rules of the competitive scene.

15. Can Gallade evolve into any other form?

No, Gallade does not have any other evolutions or alternate forms.

Final Thoughts:

Evolving Kirlia into Gallade is a rewarding journey that requires patience and a bit of luck. From finding the elusive Dawn Stone to customizing your Gallade’s movepool, this evolution process adds an extra layer of excitement to your Pokémon journey. Once you have your powerful Gallade by your side, you’ll be ready to take on any challenge that comes your way. So, go forth, trainers, and may your Gallade be a beacon of strength and valor in your battles!



