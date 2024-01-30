

Title: How to Get Korok to His Friend: A Guide to Solving the Puzzles in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Introduction:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an immersive and expansive game that offers players numerous challenges to overcome. One such challenge involves helping Korok, a small woodland creature, reach his friend. This guide will provide you with tips, tricks, and interesting facts to help you complete the Korok puzzles successfully.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Korok Seeds and Hestu: Korok Seeds are collectible items scattered throughout the game, and Hestu is the character who collects them. By finding Korok Seeds, you can increase your inventory space for weapons, shields, and bows. Hestu will reward you with an expanded inventory after you give him a certain number of Korok Seeds.

2. Korok Locations: Koroks can be found all over Hyrule. They are usually hidden in plain sight, disguised as rocks, bushes, or trees. Keep an eye out for suspicious patterns or objects that seem out of place. By interacting with them, you can activate a Korok puzzle.

3. Solving the Korok Puzzles: Each Korok puzzle is unique and requires a different approach. Common puzzles involve filling in missing patterns, guiding objects through mazes, or shooting targets. Pay attention to your surroundings, as visual cues may help you identify the correct solution.

4. Korok Trials: Some Korok puzzles are more challenging and can be considered as mini-trials. These trials often involve completing a series of tasks or defeating enemies within a time limit. Successfully completing a Korok trial rewards you with a Korok Seed.

5. Korok Mask: If you’re having trouble finding Koroks, the Korok Mask can be a handy tool. This mask, obtained by completing the “EX Strange Mask Rumors” side quest, will vibrate when a Korok is nearby. It can save you a lot of time and frustration when searching for those elusive Koroks.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many Korok Seeds are there in total?

There are a total of 900 Korok Seeds scattered throughout Hyrule.

2. How many Korok Seeds do I need to expand my inventory fully?

You need 441 Korok Seeds to expand your inventory to its maximum capacity.

3. Are all Korok puzzles mandatory for completing the game?

No, Korok puzzles are completely optional and are not required for completing the main storyline. However, finding Koroks and obtaining their seeds can be beneficial for expanding your inventory.

4. Are there any rewards for finding all 900 Korok Seeds?

Yes, after finding all 900 Korok Seeds and returning to Hestu, you will receive a special gift: a “golden poop” inventory expansion.

5. Can I find Koroks in shrines?

No, Koroks are not found inside shrines. They can be found in various locations across the open world of Hyrule.

6. How do I solve the puzzle where I have to match up patterns?

For pattern-matching puzzles, observe the missing portion and find the matching piece nearby. Once you’ve found the missing piece, bring it back to the puzzle and place it correctly to solve it.

7. What should I do if I can’t find any Koroks in an area?

Try exploring different areas and keep an eye out for suspicious objects or patterns. Utilize the Korok Mask to help you locate them more easily.

8. Can I find Koroks underwater?

No, Koroks are not found underwater. They are typically located on land, in trees, or near rocks and bushes.

9. Are there any Koroks in the DLC areas?

Yes, the Korok seeds are scattered throughout the base game and its DLC areas. Be sure to explore thoroughly to find them all.

10. Can I use the Champion’s Abilities to find Koroks?

While the Champion’s Abilities are useful for various tasks and puzzles, they do not specifically aid in finding Koroks. Rely on exploration and observation to locate them.

11. Is there any way to track the Koroks I’ve found?

Unfortunately, there is no in-game tracker to monitor the Koroks you’ve discovered. It’s best to keep track manually or utilize external resources, such as interactive maps or walkthroughs.

12. Can I find multiple Koroks in the same location?

Yes, it’s possible to find multiple Koroks in the same area. The game encourages exploration, so don’t hesitate to search thoroughly.

13. Can I find Koroks during specific weather conditions or times of day?

No, Koroks can be found at any time, regardless of weather conditions or the time of day.

14. Can I find Koroks while riding a horse?

Yes, you can find Koroks while riding a horse. Just be observant and explore carefully.

15. Can I obtain Korok Seeds by defeating enemies?

No, Korok Seeds are only obtained by completing Korok puzzles or trials. Defeating enemies will reward you with different loot.

Final Thoughts:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers a vast and captivating world, and the Korok puzzles add an extra layer of adventure. While finding all 900 Korok Seeds may be a daunting task, it’s a rewarding experience that expands your inventory and provides a sense of achievement. Remember to stay observant, utilize the Korok Mask, and explore every nook and cranny of Hyrule to help Korok find his friend. Happy hunting!



