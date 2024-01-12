

How To Get Longshot Medals In Black Ops 3

Black Ops 3, the popular first-person shooter game developed by Treyarch, offers a range of challenging medals for players to achieve. One such medal is the Longshot medal, which requires players to eliminate enemies from a significant distance. In this article, we will discuss effective strategies to earn Longshot medals in Black Ops 3, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will provide answers to fifteen common questions related to Black Ops 3.

Strategies to Earn Longshot Medals:

1. Choose the right weapon: Opt for weapons with high accuracy and low recoil, such as sniper rifles or assault rifles with long-range attachments. These weapons will give you the best chance of hitting enemies from a distance.

2. Find appropriate vantage points: Look for elevated spots or areas with long sightlines. These locations will allow you to spot enemies and engage them from a distance without being easily detected.

3. Use tactical equipment: Utilize tactical equipment like smoke grenades or flashbangs to disorient enemies. This will buy you more time to line up your shots and increase your chances of getting a Longshot medal.

4. Play objective-based game modes: Objective-based game modes like Domination or Hardpoint often have specific areas where players tend to gather. Utilizing these high-traffic zones will increase the likelihood of encountering enemies at a distance.

5. Aim for the head: Headshots count as Longshots, so focus on aiming for the head to increase your chances of earning the medal.

6. Patience is key: Getting Longshot medals requires patience and precision. Avoid rushing into close-quarters combat and instead wait for enemies to expose themselves from a distance.

Interesting Facts about Black Ops 3:

1. Record-breaking sales: Black Ops 3 generated over $550 million in worldwide sales within the first three days of its release, making it one of the most successful video game launches in history.

2. Zombie mode: Black Ops 3 introduced the popular Zombies mode, which allows players to team up and fight against hordes of undead enemies. This mode has become a fan-favorite and is known for its challenging gameplay and intricate Easter eggs.

3. Cybercore abilities: In the game’s campaign mode, players have access to Cybercore abilities that grant unique powers such as controlling robots or manipulating time. These abilities add a new layer of strategy to gameplay.

4. Specialist characters: Black Ops 3 introduced Specialist characters, each with their own unique abilities and weapons. This added variety and depth to multiplayer matches, allowing players to tailor their playstyle to their preferred Specialist.

5. eSports integration: Black Ops 3 embraced the growing popularity of eSports by introducing a competitive mode called Arena. This mode allows players to compete in ranked matches and climb the ladder of skill ranks.

6. Customization options: Black Ops 3 offers an extensive range of customization options for weapons, characters, and scorestreaks. Players can personalize their loadouts to suit their playstyle and aesthetic preferences.

Common Questions about Black Ops 3:

1. Can I earn Longshot medals in any game mode?

Yes, Longshot medals can be earned in any multiplayer game mode.

2. Do I have to use a sniper rifle to get Longshot medals?

No, any weapon can be used to earn Longshot medals, as long as you eliminate enemies from a significant distance.

3. Can I get Longshot medals in the campaign mode?

No, Longshot medals can only be earned in multiplayer matches.

4. How far do I need to be to get a Longshot medal?

There is no specific distance requirement for a Longshot medal, but generally, it is awarded for eliminating enemies from a distance that can be considered challenging.

5. Does the game provide any Longshot medal tracking?

Yes, Black Ops 3 tracks your progress towards Longshot medals. You can check your progress in the challenges menu.

6. Are there any attachments that help with Longshot medals?

Attachments like high zoom scopes or long barrels can enhance your chances of getting Longshot medals by improving accuracy and range.

7. Can I earn multiple Longshot medals in a single match?

Yes, it is possible to earn multiple Longshot medals in a single match if you consistently eliminate enemies from a distance.

8. Are Longshot medals necessary to unlock any specific rewards?

Longshot medals contribute to your overall medal count and can increase your chances of earning other rewards or achievements.

9. Are there any maps that are particularly suitable for Longshot medals?

Some maps, like “Infection” or “Hunted,” offer long sightlines and open areas, making them ideal for earning Longshot medals.

10. Does using a suppressor affect my chances of getting Longshot medals?

Using a suppressor does not directly affect your chances of getting Longshot medals, but it may reduce the effective range of your weapon.

11. Can I get Longshot medals in Hardcore game modes?

Yes, Longshot medals can be earned in Hardcore game modes as well.

12. Are headshots required for Longshot medals?

Headshots are not required for Longshot medals, but they do count as Longshots.

13. Can I earn Longshot medals in Private Matches?

No, Longshot medals can only be earned in public multiplayer matches.

14. Are there any perks or abilities that can help with Longshot medals?

Perks like Recon or abilities like Vision Pulse can reveal enemy locations, making it easier to target them from a distance.

15. How many Longshot medals do I need to earn to complete the Longshot challenge?

The Longshot challenge typically requires players to earn a certain number of Longshot medals, which varies depending on the specific challenge.





