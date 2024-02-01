How To Get Lugia In Pokemon Sun



How to Get Lugia in Pokémon Sun: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokémon Sun is an immersive and exciting game that offers players the chance to explore the Alola region and capture a wide variety of Pokémon. One particularly sought-after Pokémon is Lugia, a powerful Psychic/Flying type that has captivated trainers since its debut in Pokémon Gold and Silver. In this article, we will delve into the specific methods and strategies to obtain Lugia in Pokémon Sun, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Part I: Interesting Facts and Tricks about Lugia

Before we dive into the process of capturing Lugia, let’s explore five interesting facts and tricks related to this legendary Pokémon:

1. Lugia’s Origin: Lugia first appeared in the Johto region, specifically in the Whirl Islands. According to Pokémon lore, Lugia is known as the Guardian of the Seas and is often associated with the Legendary Birds, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

2. Design Inspiration: Lugia’s unique and majestic design is said to be inspired by various mythological creatures, including dragons and sea serpents. Its silver coloration and streamlined body give it a mysterious and powerful aura.

3. Signature Move: Lugia possesses a powerful move called Aeroblast, which is exclusive to this Pokémon. Aeroblast is a damaging move that has a high critical hit ratio, making Lugia a formidable opponent in battles.

4. Hidden Ability: Lugia has a hidden ability called Multiscale, which reduces the damage it takes when its HP is full. This ability makes Lugia incredibly resilient and allows it to withstand even the most devastating attacks.

5. Shiny Lugia: Shiny Pokémon are highly sought after by trainers, and Lugia is no exception. A shiny Lugia has a unique coloration, with its silver body replaced by a striking shade of pink. Capturing a shiny Lugia is a rare and exciting achievement for any trainer.

Part II: Common Questions and Answers

Now, let’s address some common questions trainers have about obtaining Lugia in Pokémon Sun:

1. Where can I find Lugia in Pokémon Sun?

Lugia cannot be found in the wild in Pokémon Sun. Instead, you need to transfer it from previous generations or obtain it through special events.

2. Can I catch Lugia with a regular Poké Ball?

Yes, you can catch Lugia with any type of Poké Ball. However, using an Ultra Ball or a Master Ball will increase your chances of success due to Lugia’s high catch rate.

3. How do I transfer Lugia from previous games?

To transfer Lugia from previous games, you will need to use the Pokémon Bank app, which allows you to transfer Pokémon from older generations to Pokémon Sun. This requires a subscription to the Pokémon Bank service.

4. Can I breed Lugia in Pokémon Sun?

No, Lugia is a legendary Pokémon and cannot breed. It can only be obtained through transfer or special events.

5. Are there any specific strategies to weaken Lugia before catching it?

Lugia is a level 60 Pokémon with high defenses, so it is advisable to paralyze or put it to sleep to make capturing it easier. Additionally, lowering its HP without knocking it out will increase your chances of success.

6. Can I use Lugia in competitive battles?

Yes, Lugia is a popular choice for competitive battles due to its excellent defensive stats and access to powerful moves. However, be aware that some competitive formats may have restrictions on using legendary Pokémon.

7. Can I use the Island Scan feature to find Lugia?

Unfortunately, Lugia cannot be found using the Island Scan feature in Pokémon Sun. It can only be obtained through transfer or special events.

8. Can I get multiple Lugia in Pokémon Sun?

Yes, if you have access to multiple Lugia in previous games or through special events, you can transfer them to Pokémon Sun and have multiple Lugia on your team.

9. Does Lugia evolve into another Pokémon?

No, Lugia does not evolve into another Pokémon. It is a standalone legendary Pokémon.

10. Can I use Lugia in the Battle Tree?

Yes, you can use Lugia in the Battle Tree, a challenging post-game facility where trainers can battle against powerful opponents. Lugia’s defensive capabilities make it a valuable asset in these battles.

11. Can I trade Lugia with other players?

Yes, you can trade Lugia with other players, either locally or online. Trading can be a great way to obtain Lugia if you don’t have access to it through transfer or events.

12. Can I transfer Lugia from Pokémon Sun to other games?

Yes, you can transfer Lugia from Pokémon Sun to other compatible Pokémon games using the Pokémon Bank app.

13. Can I use Lugia in Pokémon Sun’s story mode?

No, Lugia cannot be obtained or used during the main story mode of Pokémon Sun. It is only available for battles, trading, and post-game activities.

14. How rare is a shiny Lugia?

Shiny Pokémon have a 1 in 4,096 chance of appearing in the wild. Therefore, capturing a shiny Lugia requires patience and persistence.

15. Can I use Lugia in Pokémon Sun’s online battles?

Yes, you can use Lugia in online battles, including ranked battles and friendly matches. Its impressive stats and moveset make it a formidable opponent.

Part III: Final Thoughts

Obtaining Lugia in Pokémon Sun is an exciting endeavor that requires careful planning, transfer from previous games, or participation in special events. Lugia’s unique design, powerful moves, and hidden abilities make it a valuable addition to any trainer’s team. Whether you aim to use Lugia in competitive battles or simply want to complete your Pokédex, capturing this legendary Pokémon is a rewarding experience in Pokémon Sun. So, prepare your team, hone your skills, and embark on the adventure to capture Lugia, the Guardian of the Seas!



