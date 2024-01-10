

How To Get Luigi Out Of Cage With Gooigi

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a delightful and spooky adventure game that has captured the hearts of many players since its release. One particularly challenging puzzle in the game involves getting Luigi out of a cage using his slimy doppelganger, Gooigi. If you’re stuck on this puzzle, fear not! In this article, we will guide you through the steps to successfully free Luigi and continue your ghost-hunting journey.

But first, let’s dive into some interesting facts about Luigi’s Mansion 3.

1. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the third installment in the Luigi’s Mansion series, and it was released for the Nintendo Switch on October 31, 2019. It follows the adventures of Luigi as he explores a haunted hotel to rescue his friends from the clutches of King Boo.

2. The game introduces a new ally for Luigi called Gooigi. Gooigi is a gooey version of Luigi created by Professor E. Gadd. He can slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and even solve puzzles that Luigi cannot.

3. Luigi’s Mansion 3 features stunning visuals and attention to detail. From the beautifully designed spooky hotel floors to the expressive animations of Luigi and the ghosts, every aspect of the game’s graphics is a treat for the eyes.

4. The game received critical acclaim upon its release, with praise for its gameplay mechanics, puzzle design, and charming atmosphere. It has been hailed as one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.

5. Luigi’s Mansion 3 offers a multiplayer mode where up to eight players can team up and explore the haunted hotel together. This cooperative mode adds an extra layer of fun and replayability to the game.

6. The game’s soundtrack, composed by Chad York, is hauntingly catchy and perfectly complements the whimsical atmosphere of the game. It features a mix of eerie tunes and catchy melodies that will have you tapping your feet while exploring the haunted halls.

Now, let’s get back to the puzzle at hand – freeing Luigi from the cage with Gooigi. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Switch to Gooigi by pressing the right thumbstick down twice. Gooigi will emerge from Luigi’s backpack.

2. Move Gooigi towards the cage and walk through the bars. Gooigi can pass through solid objects, including the cage.

3. Once inside the cage, walk towards the lever on the right side. Interact with it by pressing the A button, and it will trigger the release mechanism.

4. As the cage begins to rise, quickly switch back to Luigi by pressing the right thumbstick down twice again.

5. Luigi will now be freed from the cage, and you can continue your adventure together!

Now that Luigi is back in action, you can explore the haunted hotel, capture ghosts, and solve more puzzles to progress through the game.

Common Questions about Luigi’s Mansion 3:

1. Can I play Luigi’s Mansion 3 without playing the previous games in the series?

– Yes, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a standalone game, and you can enjoy it without playing the previous installments.

2. How long does it take to complete Luigi’s Mansion 3?

– The game’s length can vary depending on your playstyle, but on average, it takes around 15-20 hours to complete the main story.

3. Can I play Luigi’s Mansion 3 in handheld mode?

– Yes, Luigi’s Mansion 3 can be played in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch.

4. Are there any missable collectibles in the game?

– Yes, there are several collectibles such as gems and Boo ghosts that can be missed if you don’t explore thoroughly. Keep an eye out for hidden areas!

5. Can I play the multiplayer mode in Luigi’s Mansion 3 with friends online?

– Unfortunately, the multiplayer mode in Luigi’s Mansion 3 is limited to local co-op play and cannot be played online.

6. Are there any difficulty settings in Luigi’s Mansion 3?

– The game does not have traditional difficulty settings. However, it does offer varying levels of challenge through its puzzles and boss battles.

7. Can Gooigi be harmed by enemies or hazards?

– Yes, Gooigi can be damaged by certain enemies and hazards. If he takes too much damage, he will dissolve temporarily, and you’ll need to summon him again.

8. Can Gooigi interact with objects or collect items?

– Gooigi can interact with objects and collect items just like Luigi. However, he cannot use the Poltergust G-00 and capture ghosts on his own.

9. Can I switch between Luigi and Gooigi at any time?

– Yes, you can switch between Luigi and Gooigi at any time by pressing the right thumbstick down twice.

10. How do I summon Gooigi if he disappears?

– To summon Gooigi, press the left thumbstick down twice. He will emerge from Luigi’s backpack once again.

11. Can Gooigi go through water?

– Gooigi cannot go through water as he dissolves upon contact. Avoid water hazards while controlling Gooigi.

12. Are there any other abilities unique to Gooigi?

– In addition to his ability to pass through solid objects, Gooigi can also walk on spikes, allowing him to access areas that Luigi cannot.

13. Can I use Gooigi in single-player mode?

– Yes, Gooigi is available for use in both single-player and multiplayer modes. In single-player, you can control both Luigi and Gooigi simultaneously or switch between them.

14. Are there any secrets or easter eggs in Luigi’s Mansion 3?

– Yes, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is filled with secrets and easter eggs. Keep an eye out for hidden rooms, collectibles, and references to other Nintendo games.

15. Is there a New Game Plus mode in Luigi’s Mansion 3?

– No, there is no New Game Plus mode in Luigi’s Mansion 3. However, you can replay the game to discover any missed collectibles or simply enjoy the adventure again.

With these tips and answers to common questions, you should be well-prepared to tackle the cage puzzle and enjoy all the spooky fun that Luigi’s Mansion 3 has to offer. Happy ghost hunting!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.