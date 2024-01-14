

How to Get Monthly Challenges on Apple Watch: Plus 5 Unique Facts

Apple Watch is not just a regular smartwatch; it is a comprehensive health and fitness companion. One of its exciting features is the Monthly Challenges. These challenges motivate users to achieve their fitness goals by setting unique targets every month. In this article, we will guide you on how to get Monthly Challenges on your Apple Watch, along with five unique facts about this feature.

Getting Monthly Challenges on your Apple Watch is a straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Open the Activity app on your iPhone: The Monthly Challenges feature is not directly accessible on the watch itself. Instead, you can find it in the Activity app on your paired iPhone.

2. Scroll down to the Monthly Challenges section: Once you open the Activity app, scroll down to find the Monthly Challenges section. It is usually located below the summary of your daily activity.

3. Tap on the current month’s challenge: You will see the current month’s challenge listed under the Monthly Challenges section. Tap on it to view the details and join the challenge.

4. Accept the challenge: After selecting the challenge, tap on the “Accept” button to participate. You will receive notifications and progress updates throughout the month to keep you motivated.

Now that you know how to get Monthly Challenges on your Apple Watch, let’s explore five unique facts about this feature:

1. Customized goals: Monthly Challenges on Apple Watch adapt to your individual fitness level. The goals set for you are based on your past activity and are designed to push you just enough to achieve a new milestone.

2. Themed challenges: Each month, Apple introduces new themed challenges to keep the experience fresh and exciting. These themes can range from walking or running challenges to specific activities like yoga or swimming.

3. Virtual medals: Completing a Monthly Challenge rewards you with a virtual medal that you can view and share with your friends. These medals serve as a badge of honor, symbolizing your dedication and hard work.

4. Compete with friends: You can invite friends and family members to join the Monthly Challenges and compete against each other. This friendly competition adds an extra layer of motivation and accountability.

5. Health insights: Monthly Challenges provide valuable insights into your overall health and fitness progress. By tracking your activity and achievements, you can identify patterns, set new goals, and make informed decisions about your well-being.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Monthly Challenges on Apple Watch:

1. Can I participate in multiple Monthly Challenges at the same time?

No, you can only join one Monthly Challenge at a time. However, once you’ve completed a challenge, you can join the next one for the following month.

2. Can I see my previous Monthly Challenges?

Yes, you can view your previous Monthly Challenges in the Activity app by scrolling down to the Monthly Challenges section and selecting “See All.”

3. What happens if I miss a day or fail to complete the challenge?

If you miss a day or fail to complete the challenge, you won’t receive the virtual medal for that month. However, you can still participate in the next month’s challenge.

4. Can I adjust the challenge goal to suit my fitness level?

No, Apple Watch automatically sets the challenge goals based on your past activity. However, you can manually adjust your daily Move, Exercise, and Stand goals in the Activity app.

5. Can I participate in Monthly Challenges without an Apple Watch?

No, Monthly Challenges are specifically designed for Apple Watch users. You need an Apple Watch to track your activity and participate in the challenges.

6. Can I compete with friends who have different fitness levels?

Yes, you can compete with friends regardless of their fitness levels. The challenges are personalized for each individual, ensuring a fair competition.

7. How do I invite friends to join the Monthly Challenges?

You can invite friends to join the Monthly Challenges by opening the Activity app, scrolling down to the Monthly Challenges section, and selecting “Invite.”

8. Can I track my progress during the challenge?

Yes, you can track your progress by opening the Activity app on your iPhone or checking the Activity rings on your Apple Watch.

9. Can I earn real-world rewards for completing Monthly Challenges?

Currently, Apple does not offer real-world rewards for completing Monthly Challenges. However, the virtual medals serve as a recognition of your accomplishment.

10. Can I view Monthly Challenges on my Apple Watch face?

While you cannot directly view Monthly Challenges on your Apple Watch face, you can add the Activity complication to your watch face to get a quick glimpse of your progress.

11. Can I manually add activities to my Monthly Challenges?

Activities tracked by your Apple Watch automatically count towards your Monthly Challenges. You cannot manually add activities to the challenge.

12. Can I access Monthly Challenges on my Mac or iPad?

No, Monthly Challenges are only accessible through the Activity app on your paired iPhone.

13. Can I view my friends’ progress during the challenge?

Yes, you can see your friends’ progress by opening the Activity app, selecting “Sharing,” and choosing your friend’s name.

14. Can I stop participating in Monthly Challenges?

Yes, you can opt-out of Monthly Challenges at any time by going to the Monthly Challenges section in the Activity app and selecting “Stop.”

In conclusion, Monthly Challenges on Apple Watch are a fantastic way to stay motivated and achieve your fitness goals. By following a few simple steps, you can join the challenges, compete with friends, and earn virtual medals as a testament to your dedication. Remember, Monthly Challenges are not just about winning; they are about embracing a healthier lifestyle and enjoying the journey of self-improvement.





