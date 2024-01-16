

How To Get More Skeleton Keys In Destiny: A Comprehensive Guide

Destiny, the popular first-person shooter game developed by Bungie, offers players an exciting and challenging world to explore. One of the most sought-after items in the game is the Skeleton Key, which allows players to open special chests and unlock powerful gear. In this article, we will provide you with valuable tips and strategies on how to get more Skeleton Keys in Destiny, along with six interesting facts about the game.

1. Participate in Strikes: Skeleton Keys are primarily obtained by completing Strikes, which are challenging missions that can be played solo or with a fireteam. By successfully completing a Strike, you have a chance of receiving a Skeleton Key as a reward.

2. Nightfall Strikes: Nightfall Strikes are a more difficult version of regular Strikes and offer increased chances of obtaining Skeleton Keys. These Strikes are only available for a limited time each week, so make sure to prioritize them to maximize your chances of obtaining a key.

3. Strike Hoard Chests: Some Strikes have hidden chests called Strike Hoard Chests that can drop Skeleton Keys. These chests are usually located in hard-to-reach areas or behind secret doors. Exploring every nook and cranny of a Strike can potentially lead you to these valuable chests.

4. Public Events: Participating in Public Events, which are dynamic and timed mini-missions that occur in various locations in the game world, can also reward you with Skeleton Keys. Keep an eye out for these events and ensure you actively participate to increase your chances of obtaining a key.

5. Archon’s Forge: Archon’s Forge is a player-versus-environment (PvE) activity located in the Plaguelands area of Destiny. Completing offerings in Archon’s Forge has a chance to reward you with a Skeleton Key. Coordinate with other players and tackle the challenging encounters to increase your chances of obtaining a key.

6. Weekly Milestones: Destiny offers weekly milestones that provide powerful rewards upon completion. Some of these milestones can reward you with a Skeleton Key. Make sure to check your milestones each week and prioritize those that have the potential to grant you a key.

Interesting Facts about Destiny:

1. Destiny was released in September 2014 and quickly became one of the most successful video games of all time, grossing over $500 million in its first day alone.

2. Bungie, the developer of Destiny, is renowned for creating the iconic Halo franchise, which revolutionized the first-person shooter genre.

3. Destiny features a vast and immersive world, allowing players to explore different planets and engage in various activities such as story missions, strikes, raids, and player-versus-player (PvP) battles.

4. The game regularly receives updates and expansions, introducing new content, weapons, armor, and challenges for players to conquer.

5. Destiny has a strong community of dedicated players who organize events, form clans, and compete in various activities. Joining a clan can enhance your gaming experience and increase your chances of acquiring Skeleton Keys through clan rewards.

6. Destiny offers a wide range of gameplay options, allowing players to choose their preferred playstyle. Whether you enjoy PvE activities or prefer the competitive nature of PvP battles, Destiny has something for everyone.

Now, let’s address some common questions about acquiring Skeleton Keys in Destiny:

1. Can I get more than one Skeleton Key per Strike?

– No, you can only receive one Skeleton Key per Strike completion.

2. Can I trade or share Skeleton Keys with other players?

– No, Skeleton Keys are not tradable or shareable in Destiny.

3. Can I use Skeleton Keys to open any chest in the game?

– No, Skeleton Keys can only open specific chests found in Strikes.

4. What happens if I don’t use a Skeleton Key on a Strike chest?

– If you don’t use a Skeleton Key on a Strike chest, you will not receive any rewards. Save your keys for valuable chests.

5. Can I increase my chances of obtaining a Skeleton Key by playing on a higher difficulty?

– No, the chances of obtaining a Skeleton Key remain the same regardless of the difficulty setting.

6. Can I obtain Skeleton Keys from regular story missions?

– No, Skeleton Keys are exclusive to Strikes and Nightfall Strikes.

7. How many Skeleton Keys can I hold in my inventory?

– You can hold up to five Skeleton Keys in your inventory at a time.

8. Can I acquire Skeleton Keys through microtransactions?

– No, Skeleton Keys cannot be purchased with real money or obtained through microtransactions.

9. Are there any specific Strike bosses that have a higher chance of dropping Skeleton Keys?

– No, the chance of receiving a Skeleton Key is random and not tied to specific bosses.

10. Can Skeleton Keys be used in older Strikes and Nightfall Strikes?

– Yes, Skeleton Keys can be used in both current and past Strikes and Nightfall Strikes.

11. Can I acquire Skeleton Keys in the Crucible (PvP) game mode?

– No, Skeleton Keys are not obtainable in the Crucible game mode.

12. Can I acquire Skeleton Keys from completing the Raid?

– No, Skeleton Keys are not rewarded for completing the Raid. They are specific to Strikes.

13. Can I acquire Skeleton Keys from dismantling gear or weapons?

– No, Skeleton Keys cannot be obtained through dismantling gear or weapons.

14. Are there any special events or activities that increase the chances of obtaining Skeleton Keys?

– No, the chances of obtaining Skeleton Keys remain consistent regardless of special events or activities.

15. Can I acquire Skeleton Keys by completing quests or bounties?

– No, Skeleton Keys are obtained solely through Strikes and Nightfall Strikes.

By following these strategies and tips, you will be well on your way to acquiring more Skeleton Keys in Destiny. Remember to explore every corner, participate in Strikes and Nightfall Strikes, and keep an eye out for hidden chests. Best of luck on your journey, Guardian!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.