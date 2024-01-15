

How to Get NBA League Pass On YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of channels, including sports networks. For basketball enthusiasts, YouTube TV provides an excellent option to watch NBA games live. However, if you want to take your NBA viewing experience to the next level, you might be interested in subscribing to NBA League Pass on YouTube TV. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting NBA League Pass on YouTube TV, along with five unique facts about this exciting feature.

To access NBA League Pass on YouTube TV, follow these simple steps:

1. Sign up for YouTube TV: If you’re not already a YouTube TV subscriber, you’ll need to sign up for the service. Visit the YouTube TV website and follow the instructions to create an account.

2. Navigate to the “Settings” menu: Once you have signed up and logged in to your YouTube TV account, click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen. A drop-down menu will appear. Select “Settings” from the list of options.

3. Access the “Membership” tab: In the settings menu, you will find various tabs. Click on the “Membership” tab to view your subscription details.

4. Add NBA League Pass: Under the “Membership” tab, you will see different add-ons and premium options. Look for the NBA League Pass option, and click on the “Add” button next to it.

5. Choose your subscription: YouTube TV offers two options for NBA League Pass – Team Pass and All Teams Pass. With the Team Pass, you can choose to follow a specific NBA team, while the All Teams Pass allows you to access all games from across the league. Select the subscription that suits your preferences.

6. Complete the purchase: After selecting your preferred subscription, you will be prompted to confirm your purchase. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transaction.

Now that you have successfully subscribed to NBA League Pass on YouTube TV, let’s explore five unique facts about this feature:

1. Live and on-demand games: NBA League Pass on YouTube TV offers both live and on-demand games. This means you can watch your favorite teams compete in real-time or catch up on missed games at your convenience.

2. Condensed games: If you’re short on time but still want to catch the highlights, NBA League Pass provides condensed games. These shortened versions of the full games allow you to enjoy the key moments without investing hours.

3. Multiple device support: You can access NBA League Pass on YouTube TV across various devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and streaming devices like Roku and Apple TV. This flexibility enables you to enjoy the games wherever you are.

4. NBA TV access: Subscribing to NBA League Pass on YouTube TV also grants you access to NBA TV, a dedicated channel that offers exclusive content, including game analysis, documentaries, and behind-the-scenes footage.

5. In-arena streaming: With NBA League Pass on YouTube TV, you can experience the games as if you were sitting courtside. Select games provide an in-arena streaming option, allowing you to enjoy the action from different camera angles.

Here are some common questions people have about NBA League Pass on YouTube TV:

1. How much does NBA League Pass cost on YouTube TV?

The price for NBA League Pass on YouTube TV starts at $28.99 per month.

2. Can I cancel my NBA League Pass subscription anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your NBA League Pass subscription on YouTube TV at any time.

3. Can I watch local NBA games with NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?

No, NBA League Pass does not provide access to local games. Blackout restrictions may apply.

4. How many devices can I stream NBA League Pass on simultaneously?

You can stream NBA League Pass on up to three devices simultaneously.

5. Can I watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV while traveling internationally?

Yes, NBA League Pass on YouTube TV is available for international viewing. However, blackout restrictions may still apply.

6. Are NBA Finals games included in NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?

No, NBA Finals games are not included in the NBA League Pass subscription. They are typically broadcast on national networks.

7. Can I share my NBA League Pass subscription with others?

No, NBA League Pass on YouTube TV is tied to your account and cannot be shared with others.

8. Can I watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV on my smart TV?

Yes, you can watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV on smart TVs that support the YouTube TV app.

9. How soon after a game ends will it be available for on-demand viewing?

On-demand games are typically available a few hours after the game ends.

10. Can I choose the home or away broadcast for a game?

Yes, you can select either the home or away broadcast for most games.

11. Can I watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV if I live outside the United States?

Yes, NBA League Pass on YouTube TV is available internationally.

12. Can I watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Yes, YouTube TV is a standalone streaming service that does not require a cable subscription.

13. Can I watch NBA League Pass on multiple screens at the same time?

Yes, you can stream NBA League Pass on up to three screens simultaneously.

14. Is NBA League Pass available in 4K on YouTube TV?

No, NBA League Pass on YouTube TV is currently not available in 4K.

In conclusion, subscribing to NBA League Pass on YouTube TV enhances your basketball viewing experience by providing access to live and on-demand games, condensed games, NBA TV content, and more. By following the step-by-step guide outlined in this article, you can easily get NBA League Pass on YouTube TV and enjoy the excitement of the NBA season.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.