

How To Get New Dance Moves on Destiny: A Guide to Grooving in the Galaxy

Destiny, the popular online multiplayer first-person shooter video game, not only allows players to embark on thrilling missions and battles but also offers a chance to show off some killer dance moves. Whether you want to bust a move during a victory celebration or simply want to have fun, Destiny provides a wide range of dance emotes. In this article, we will explore how to unlock new dance moves in Destiny and share some interesting facts about dancing in the game.

Unlocking New Dance Moves:

1. Leveling Up: As you progress through the game and gain experience points, you will unlock new dance moves alongside other rewards.

2. Eververse Trading Company: Visit Tess Everis, the vendor from the Eververse Trading Company, to purchase dance moves using Silver, the in-game currency.

3. Events and Seasons: Participate in special events and seasonal activities to earn exclusive dance moves. These events often offer limited-time emotes that can be obtained through gameplay rewards or microtransactions.

4. Bright Engrams: Bright Engrams, which can be earned or purchased, may contain dance moves. Decrypt these engrams at the Eververse Trading Company to discover new emotes.

5. Raid Rewards: Completing challenging raids in Destiny may reward players with unique dance moves, adding an extra incentive to conquer the toughest missions.

6. DLC and Expansion Packs: Destiny’s DLCs and expansion packs often introduce new dance moves as part of their content. Keep an eye out for these updates to expand your dance repertoire.

Interesting Facts about Dancing in Destiny:

1. The Origins: The idea of dancing in Destiny came from Bungie’s desire to create a social experience within the game, allowing players to interact and have fun beyond combat.

2. The Carlton Dance: One of the most iconic dance moves in Destiny is the “Carlton Dance,” made famous by actor Alfonso Ribeiro in the TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” This dance move pays homage to the beloved character Carlton Banks.

3. Community Dance Contests: Destiny’s active and passionate community often organizes dance contests, where players showcase their best moves for a chance to win in-game rewards or recognition.

4. Dance Parties: Players have been known to gather in social spaces, such as The Tower or The Reef, to organize impromptu dance parties, creating a lively and entertaining atmosphere.

5. Dance Emote Customization: Destiny offers various options to customize dance emotes, including changing the colors of character effects or adding special effects like fireworks.

6. Exotic Dance Moves: Exotic dance moves are rare and highly sought-after emotes that bring unique and extravagant animations to your character. These dances often come with DLCs or special events.

Common Questions about Dance Moves in Destiny:

1. Can I dance with other players in Destiny?

Yes, Destiny allows players to dance together in social spaces, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

2. Can dance moves be used during combat?

No, dance moves are primarily for non-combat situations and serve as a form of self-expression or celebration.

3. Are dance moves purely cosmetic or do they offer any in-game advantages?

Dance moves are cosmetic and do not provide any gameplay advantages. They are purely for fun and personalization.

4. Can I change my equipped dance move?

Yes, you can change the dance move equipped by accessing the emote menu and selecting a different dance.

5. Can I preview dance moves before purchasing them?

Yes, you can preview dance moves at the Eververse Trading Company before deciding to make a purchase.

6. Can dance moves be shared between characters?

Dance moves are account-wide, meaning any dance moves you unlock can be used by all your characters.

7. Can I use dance moves during Crucible matches or Strikes?

No, dance moves cannot be used during Crucible matches or Strikes, as these are combat-focused activities.

8. Are dance moves available in the free-to-play version of Destiny?

Yes, dance moves can be obtained in the free-to-play version of Destiny, alongside other cosmetic items.

9. Can I trade or gift dance moves to other players?

No, dance moves cannot be traded or gifted to other players. Each player must unlock their own emotes.

10. Can I use dance moves on all platforms Destiny is available on?

Yes, dance moves can be used on all platforms Destiny is available on, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

11. Can I use dance moves in other game modes like Gambit or Nightfall?

Yes, dance moves can be used in non-combat game modes like Gambit, Nightfall, or exploring the open-world areas.

12. Can dance moves be used during story missions?

While dance moves can be used during story missions, it’s important to note that they do not impact the gameplay or mission progress.

13. Can I earn dance moves through regular gameplay without microtransactions?

Yes, Destiny offers various opportunities to earn dance moves through regular gameplay, including events, leveling up, and raid rewards.

14. Can my dance moves be seen by other players in my fireteam?

Yes, dance moves can be seen by other players in your fireteam, creating a fun and interactive experience.

15. Can I disable dance moves if I don’t want to see them?

Yes, you can disable dance moves in your settings if you prefer not to see them while playing Destiny.

Now armed with the knowledge of how to unlock new dance moves in Destiny and armed with interesting facts about dancing in the game, it’s time to get your groove on and show off your moves in the galaxy. Happy dancing, Guardians!





