How To Get Old Trials Armor Destiny 2



Title: How to Get Old Trials Armor in Destiny 2: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Destiny 2 is a dynamic multiplayer online game that offers players a vast array of armor sets to choose from. Among the most sought-after armors are those from the Trials of Osiris, a competitive mode that challenges players to prove their skills in intense battles. In this article, we will explore how to obtain old Trials armor in Destiny 2, along with six interesting facts about this iconic armor set. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions about Trials armor, providing you with all the information you need to enhance your gaming experience.

How to Obtain Old Trials Armor:

1. Trials of Osiris Flawless Chest:

– Achieving Flawless status in the Trials of Osiris will reward you with a random Trials armor piece.

– Flawless status requires seven consecutive wins without any losses in the Trials.

2. Weekly Bounties:

– Completing weekly Trials bounties will grant you Trials Tokens.

– These tokens can be turned in to Saint-14, the Trials vendor at the Tower, in exchange for a Trials Engram containing a piece of Trials armor.

3. Passage of Confidence:

– Obtained from Saint-14, the Passage of Confidence is a consumable that grants additional Trials Tokens upon completion of a Trials match.

– This passage can significantly speed up your acquisition of Trials armor.

6 Interesting Facts about Trials Armor:

1. Egyptian-Themed Design:

– The Trials armor sets in Destiny 2 feature an Egyptian-inspired aesthetic, with intricate patterns and symbols reminiscent of ancient civilizations.

2. Glow Effects:

– Trials armor pieces often come with unique glow effects that can be customized using ornaments obtained from various in-game activities.

3. Prestige and Status Symbol:

– Trials armor is widely regarded as a symbol of prestige and skill in the Destiny 2 community, as it signifies a player’s ability to succeed in the challenging Trials of Osiris mode.

4. Enhanced Stats:

– Trials armor typically comes with enhanced stats, offering bonuses to specific attributes such as mobility, resilience, and recovery.

5. Adaptable to Various Playstyles:

– Trials armor is designed to cater to different playstyles, with different sets offering bonuses to abilities such as grenade cooldowns, melee damage, or super energy regeneration.

6. Set Bonuses:

– When wearing a full set of Trials armor, players can unlock additional bonuses, providing unique advantages in combat.

15 Common Questions about Trials Armor:

1. Are all armor pieces available in the Trials of Osiris?

– Yes, all armor pieces can be obtained through playing Trials of Osiris or turning in Trials Tokens.

2. Can I obtain old Trials armor if I missed previous seasons?

– Yes, all previous Trials armor sets can still drop from Trials Engrams.

3. Can I earn armor from previous seasons without playing Trials?

– No, Trials armor is exclusive to the Trials of Osiris game mode.

4. Can I earn Trials armor in a fireteam or do I have to play solo?

– Trials armor can be obtained regardless of whether you play solo or with a fireteam.

5. Can I acquire Trials armor through random drops in the game?

– No, Trials armor is only obtainable through specific methods mentioned earlier.

6. Can I dismantle Trials armor for materials?

– Yes, Trials armor can be dismantled for various materials, like other armor pieces in the game.

7. Can I use Trials armor for transmogrification?

– Yes, you can use Trials armor for transmogrification to change the appearance of your equipped armor.

8. Can I infuse Trials armor with higher power level gear?

– Yes, Trials armor can be infused with higher power level gear to increase its effectiveness.

9. Can I earn Trials armor in the Trials of Osiris Practice mode?

– No, Trials armor can only be obtained by playing the regular Trials of Osiris mode.

10. Can I earn Trials armor on multiple characters each week?

– Yes, you can earn Trials armor on multiple characters each week.

11. Can I earn Trials armor during Trials of Osiris events outside of weekends?

– No, Trials of Osiris only runs from Friday to Tuesday each week.

12. Can I earn Trials armor if I lose matches in the Trials of Osiris?

– Yes, Trials armor can still drop even if you lose matches, but only by turning in Trials Tokens.

13. Can I trade Trials armor with other players?

– No, Trials armor is not tradable between players.

14. Can I earn Trials armor through the Flawless Chest multiple times per week?

– No, the Flawless Chest can only be looted once per week, per character.

15. Can I earn Trials armor from Trials Engrams obtained in previous seasons?

– Yes, Trials Engrams from previous seasons have a chance to drop any Trials armor piece.

Conclusion:

Trials armor in Destiny 2 represents a remarkable achievement and a highly-coveted asset for players. By following the methods outlined in this article, you can obtain these prestigious armor sets and showcase your prowess in the Trials of Osiris. Remember to complete weekly bounties, achieve Flawless status, and utilize the Passage of Confidence to expedite your acquisition. With this comprehensive guide, you can now embark on your journey to obtain the legendary Trials armor in Destiny 2.





