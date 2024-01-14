

How To Get Pegasus Boots In Link Between Worlds plus 6 Interesting Facts

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds is a beloved game that offers players an immersive and exciting adventure. One of the essential items that players can obtain is the Pegasus Boots. These boots allow Link to dash quickly across Hyrule, making it easier to navigate the vast world. In this article, we will guide you on how to obtain the Pegasus Boots in Link Between Worlds and also share some interesting facts about this iconic game.

How to Get Pegasus Boots in Link Between Worlds:

To get the Pegasus Boots, you must progress through the main story until you reach the Eastern Palace. Once inside, defeat the boss and obtain the Pendant of Courage. After receiving the pendant, head to the Sanctuary and speak to the elder. He will give you the Pegasus Boots as a reward for your bravery.

Now that you have the Pegasus Boots, you can use them to traverse the vast landscapes of Hyrule at lightning-fast speeds. Simply hold down the B button while moving, and Link will dash forward, allowing you to cover large distances in seconds.

Interesting Facts about A Link Between Worlds:

1. A Link Between Worlds is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, released for the SNES in 1991. It continues the story in the same world but features new gameplay mechanics and a different storyline.

2. The game introduces a unique ability called “Merge,” which allows Link to flatten himself against walls and move horizontally. This ability adds a new dimension to puzzles and exploration.

3. A Link Between Worlds was released in 2013 for the Nintendo 3DS, making it one of the few Zelda games available on a handheld console. Its success led to a strong demand for a remake of A Link to the Past for the same platform.

4. The game received critical acclaim for its innovative gameplay, captivating story, and stunning visuals. It won several awards, including Game of the Year from multiple gaming publications.

5. A Link Between Worlds features a non-linear approach to dungeon completion. Players can rent or buy items from Ravio’s Shop, allowing them to tackle dungeons in any order they prefer.

6. The game introduces a new villain named Yuga, who has the power to turn people into paintings. Players must stop Yuga from merging Hyrule and Lorule, the parallel world to Hyrule.

Common Questions about A Link Between Worlds:

1. Can I play A Link Between Worlds on the Nintendo Switch?

No, A Link Between Worlds is exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS.

2. Are the Pegasus Boots necessary to complete the game?

While the Pegasus Boots are not required to complete the main story, they greatly enhance your ability to explore and complete side quests.

3. Can I upgrade the Pegasus Boots?

No, the Pegasus Boots cannot be upgraded in A Link Between Worlds.

4. Is A Link Between Worlds a standalone game, or do I need to play A Link to the Past first?

A Link Between Worlds can be enjoyed as a standalone game. However, playing A Link to the Past will provide additional context and enhance the overall experience.

5. Can I use the Pegasus Boots in combat?

The Pegasus Boots are primarily used for fast travel and exploration. They do not have a direct combat function.

6. Are there any other items I should obtain before getting the Pegasus Boots?

It’s recommended to obtain the Hookshot before getting the Pegasus Boots, as it opens up new areas and shortcuts.

7. Can I use the Pegasus Boots to dash through enemies?

No, dashing through enemies will not damage them. You must use weapons or abilities to defeat enemies.

8. Can I dash across water with the Pegasus Boots?

No, the Pegasus Boots only allow you to dash on land. You will need other items to cross bodies of water.

9. Can I dash through walls with the Pegasus Boots?

No, the Pegasus Boots do not grant the ability to dash through walls. They only enhance your running speed.

10. Are there any side quests related to the Pegasus Boots?

Yes, there are side quests that require the use of the Pegasus Boots to complete, such as races and timed challenges.

11. Can I use the Pegasus Boots indoors?

No, the Pegasus Boots can only be used outdoors in open areas.

12. Can I use the Pegasus Boots to break pots and collect rupees?

Yes, the Pegasus Boots can be used to break pots and collect rupees. Simply dash into them to destroy them.

13. Can I use the Pegasus Boots to jump over gaps?

No, the Pegasus Boots do not grant the ability to jump. You will need other items or abilities to cross large gaps.

14. Can I use the Pegasus Boots to dash up slopes?

Yes, the Pegasus Boots allow you to dash up slopes, making it easier to traverse steep terrain.

15. Can I use the Pegasus Boots in dungeons?

While you can use the Pegasus Boots in dungeons, their use may be limited due to the confined spaces and puzzle mechanics.

In conclusion, obtaining the Pegasus Boots in A Link Between Worlds is a rewarding experience that enhances your exploration of Hyrule. These boots, along with the Merge ability, add depth to the gameplay and provide new ways to overcome challenges. With this guide and the interesting facts shared, you are now ready to embark on your adventure through the captivating world of A Link Between Worlds.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.