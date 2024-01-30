How To Get Rain In Pokemon Scarlet



Title: How to Get Rain in Pokémon Scarlet: Strategies, Facts, and Tricks

Introduction:

In the vast world of Pokémon Scarlet, weather plays a significant role in battles, offering strategic advantages to trainers. One of the most sought-after weather conditions is rain, known for boosting the power of Water-type moves and enabling certain Pokémon abilities. In this article, we will explore various strategies, facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about how to obtain rain in Pokémon Scarlet.

I. Strategies for Obtaining Rain:

1. Capturing a Rain Dance Pokémon: Certain Pokémon possess the ability Rain Dance, which summons rain for five turns when used in battle. Pokémon like Politoed, Ludicolo, and Pelipper can learn this move naturally or through breeding.

2. Using a Pokémon with the Drizzle Ability: The Drizzle ability, possessed by Pokémon like Politoed and Pelipper, automatically summons rain upon entering the battle. This ability persists until the Pokémon is switched out or another weather-altering ability takes effect.

3. Utilizing the Damp Rock: The Damp Rock is a held item that extends the duration of rain summoned by Rain Dance or Drizzle from five to eight turns. Equipping this item to a Pokémon can ensure a more extended period of rain.

4. Partnering with a Pokémon with the Forecast Ability: The Forecast ability, exclusive to Castform, transforms the Pokémon’s appearance based on the current weather condition. In rainy weather, Castform transforms into its Rainy Forme, which boosts Water-type moves and stats.

5. Using the Rain Dish Ability: Pokémon with the Rain Dish ability, such as Ludicolo, recover a small portion of their HP during rainy weather. This ability can be advantageous to maintain longevity in battles.

II. Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Rain boosts the power of Water-type moves by 50% and increases the accuracy of Thunder to 100%.

2. Rain reduces the power of Fire-type moves by 50%, making Fire-type Pokémon less threatening under this weather condition.

3. Pokémon with the Swift Swim ability, like Ludicolo and Kingdra, have their Speed stat doubled during rain, allowing them to outpace opponents.

4. Rain weakens the effects of Solar Beam and Moonblast, reducing their power by 50%.

5. Using the move Weather Ball during rain changes its type to Water and doubles its base power, making it a formidable attack in these conditions.

III. Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Can I have rain in Pokémon Scarlet outside of battles?

A: No, rain only occurs during battles and does not affect the overworld.

2. Q: Can I use multiple Pokémon with the Drizzle ability to prolong the duration of rain?

A: No, if multiple Pokémon with Drizzle are present in a battle, only the most recently sent out Pokémon’s Drizzle ability will take effect.

3. Q: Can I combine rain with other weather conditions?

A: No, rain cannot coexist with other weather conditions like hail or sandstorms.

4. Q: Can I summon rain outside of battles using items or moves?

A: No, rain can only be summoned during battles using moves like Rain Dance or the Drizzle ability.

5. Q: Can I use the Damp Rock in conjunction with a Pokémon’s Drizzle ability?

A: Yes, equipping a Pokémon with the Damp Rock will extend the duration of rain summoned by the Drizzle ability from five to eight turns.

6. Q: Are there any moves or abilities that can cancel out rain?

A: Yes, the abilities Cloud Nine and Air Lock negate all weather effects, including rain.

7. Q: Are there any other benefits to using rain besides boosting Water-type moves?

A: Yes, rain also weakens the power of Fire-type moves, increases the accuracy of Thunder, and benefits Pokémon with abilities like Swift Swim and Rain Dish.

8. Q: Does the Rain Dish ability heal Pokémon during any type of rain?

A: No, the Rain Dish ability only heals Pokémon during actual rain summoned by the move Rain Dance or the Drizzle ability.

9. Q: Can I use rain to boost the power of moves other than Water-type moves?

A: No, rain only affects Water-type moves and does not amplify the power of any other move.

10. Q: Are there any Pokémon exclusive to rain in Pokémon Scarlet?

A: While there are no Pokémon exclusively tied to rain, some Pokémon, like Ludicolo and Kingdra, perform exceptionally well under rainy conditions.

11. Q: Can I use rain to counter specific Pokémon or strategies?

A: Yes, rain can be particularly effective against Pokémon weak to Water-type moves or those reliant on Fire-type moves.

12. Q: Can I use rain in combination with abilities like Mega Launcher or Strong Jaw?

A: Yes, abilities like Mega Launcher and Strong Jaw can further boost the power of Water-type moves during rain, making them even more formidable.

13. Q: Can I use rain to boost the power of my opponent’s Water-type moves?

A: Yes, rain affects both trainers equally, so your opponent’s Water-type moves will receive the same boost.

14. Q: Can I use the Forecast ability to transform Castform into its Rainy Forme outside of battle?

A: No, the Forecast ability only transforms Castform during battles, based on the current weather condition.

15. Q: Can I chain Rain Dance turns using multiple Pokémon with the ability?

A: No, if multiple Pokémon with the Rain Dance move are present in a battle, the most recently used Rain Dance move will take effect.

Conclusion:

Mastering weather conditions like rain in Pokémon Scarlet can significantly enhance your battling strategies and provide advantages against specific Pokémon and strategies. By utilizing Pokémon with Rain Dance, Drizzle, Forecast, or Rain Dish abilities, and employing strategies such as holding the Damp Rock, trainers can harness the power of rain. Remember, rain not only boosts Water-type moves but also weakens Fire-type moves, enhancing the versatility of your team. So, dive into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and make it rain!



