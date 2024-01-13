

Title: How to Get Rid of Elder Scrolls After Dawnguard: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

The Elder Scrolls series has captivated gamers worldwide with its immersive open-world gameplay, intriguing storylines, and rich lore. One of the most popular installments, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, introduced the Dawnguard expansion, which delves deeper into the realm of vampires and ancient artifacts. However, some players may wish to remove the Elder Scrolls from their inventory after completing the Dawnguard questline. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting rid of Elder Scrolls in Skyrim, along with six interesting facts about these mystical artifacts.

Getting Rid of Elder Scrolls After Dawnguard:

1. Finish the Dawnguard Questline: Complete the main story arc of the Dawnguard expansion by siding with either the Dawnguard or the vampires. This will ensure that you have obtained all the Elder Scrolls required for the questline.

2. Speak to Dexion Evicus: Once the main questline is complete, find Dexion Evicus in Fort Dawnguard. He is an Elder Scrolls scholar and will be able to help you get rid of the scrolls.

3. Offer the Scrolls to Dexion: Speak to Dexion and choose the dialogue option to give him the Elder Scrolls. He will be grateful for your assistance and will offer to take them off your hands.

4. Confirm the Trade: After selecting the dialogue option to give Dexion the scrolls, a confirmation box will appear. Confirm your decision, and the Elder Scrolls will be permanently removed from your inventory.

5. Enjoy a Scroll-Free Adventure: With the Elder Scrolls now safely in the hands of Dexion, you can continue your adventures in Skyrim without the burden of carrying these ancient artifacts.

Interesting Facts About Elder Scrolls:

1. Ancient Prophetic Artifacts: In the Elder Scrolls lore, these powerful scrolls are believed to contain the divine prophecies of the future, making them highly sought after by various factions.

2. Mysterious Origins: The true origin of the Elder Scrolls remains a mystery, with scholars and sages speculating about their creation. Some believe they were written by the gods themselves.

3. Forbidden Knowledge: Reading an Elder Scroll can have detrimental effects on the reader, often resulting in blindness or even madness. This is why only a select few individuals can decipher their contents.

4. Time-Bending Powers: The Elder Scrolls possess the ability to manipulate time, allowing glimpses into the past, present, and future. They hold immense power and are often associated with the Daedric Prince, Hermaeus Mora.

5. Unique Appearance: The Elder Scrolls are unlike any other scrolls found in Skyrim. They are cylindrical, made of a mysterious material, and inscribed with complex symbols and writings.

6. Guardians of the Scrolls: The Moth Priests, an order dedicated to reading and interpreting the Elder Scrolls, are the only ones who can safely decipher their content. They reside in the White-Gold Tower in the Imperial City.

Common Questions about Elder Scrolls:

1. Can I sell the Elder Scrolls?

Yes, you can sell the Elder Scrolls to merchants, but they hold no significant value and are often treated as ordinary books.

2. Can I display the Elder Scrolls in my house?

Unfortunately, there is no in-game option to display the Elder Scrolls as decorative items in your house.

3. Are there any other uses for the Elder Scrolls?

Apart from their role in the Dawnguard questline, there is no other specific use for the Elder Scrolls in the game.

4. Can I use the Elder Scrolls to gain special abilities?

No, the Elder Scrolls themselves do not grant any special abilities or powers to the player character.

5. Can I drop the Elder Scrolls anywhere?

Yes, you can drop the Elder Scrolls anywhere in the game world if you wish to dispose of them without completing the Dawnguard questline.

6. Can I destroy the Elder Scrolls?

No, you cannot destroy the Elder Scrolls through any in-game means. They are indestructible artifacts.

7. Can I give the Elder Scrolls to other characters in Skyrim?

No, you cannot give or transfer the Elder Scrolls to any other characters in the game.

8. Will disposing of the Elder Scrolls affect the game’s storyline?

No, getting rid of the Elder Scrolls will not affect the main storyline or any other quests in Skyrim.

9. Are there any consequences for keeping the Elder Scrolls?

No, keeping the Elder Scrolls in your inventory after completing the Dawnguard questline will not have any negative consequences.

10. Can I mod the game to remove the Elder Scrolls?

Yes, various mods are available that allow you to remove the Elder Scrolls from your inventory if you prefer a more customized experience.

11. Can I use console commands to remove the Elder Scrolls?

Yes, if you are playing on a PC, you can use console commands to remove the Elder Scrolls from your inventory. However, this method is not recommended for console players.

12. Can I store the Elder Scrolls in containers?

Yes, you can store the Elder Scrolls in containers if you wish to keep them as a part of your collection.

13. Can I return the Elder Scrolls to their original resting places?

No, returning the Elder Scrolls to their original resting places is not possible within the game’s mechanics.

14. Can I use the Elder Scrolls to learn more about the game’s lore?

While the Elder Scrolls contain extensive in-game lore, reading them does not grant additional knowledge or information about the game’s world.

15. Can I find more Elder Scrolls in the game?

Apart from the scrolls required for the Dawnguard questline, no additional Elder Scrolls can be obtained in the base game of Skyrim.

Conclusion:

Now that you know how to get rid of the Elder Scrolls after completing the Dawnguard expansion, you can enjoy a scroll-free adventure in Skyrim. Remember, while these artifacts hold immense power and mystery, they are ultimately just a part of the game’s rich lore. Whether you choose to keep them as a collector’s item or dispose of them, the choice is yours to make.





