

How To Get Rowlet In Pokemon Violet: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokemon Violet has taken the gaming world by storm, captivating players with its stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and an array of exciting new Pokemon. One such Pokemon that has captured the hearts of many trainers is Rowlet, the adorable Grass/Flying-type starter Pokemon. In this article, we will discuss how to obtain Rowlet in Pokemon Violet, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions surrounding this lovable creature.

Getting Rowlet in Pokemon Violet can be an exciting and rewarding experience for any trainer. Follow these steps to add this charming Pokemon to your team:

1. Start your Pokemon Violet journey: Begin by launching Pokemon Violet on your gaming device and starting a new game. You will be introduced to the Professor, who will offer you three starter Pokemon to choose from. Rowlet will be one of these options, alongside two other starters.

2. Choose Rowlet as your starter: When given the choice between the three starter Pokemon, select Rowlet to become your loyal companion. This will initiate your adventure with Rowlet as your first Pokemon.

3. Train and evolve your Rowlet: As you progress through the game, you will need to train your Rowlet to help it evolve into its more powerful forms. Rowlet evolves into Dartrix at level 17 and then into Decidueye at level 34. Focus on leveling up your Rowlet and engaging it in battles to help it evolve into its final form.

4. Capture additional Rowlet: If you missed the opportunity to choose Rowlet as your starter Pokemon, don’t worry! Rowlet can also be found in the wild throughout various locations in Pokemon Violet. Explore areas such as forests, meadows, and parks to encounter wild Rowlet. Use your Pokemon-catching skills to capture one and add it to your team.

Now that you know how to obtain Rowlet in Pokemon Violet, let’s dive into five interesting facts and tricks about this lovable Pokemon:

1. Grass/Flying-type: Rowlet is the first Grass/Flying-type starter Pokemon in the Pokemon series. This unique typing provides it with a variety of strengths and weaknesses, making it a versatile addition to any team.

2. Excellent starter choice: Rowlet is considered an excellent starter choice for trainers due to its well-rounded stats and movepool. It possesses strong defensive capabilities, making it an ideal choice for beginners or those who prefer a defensive playstyle.

3. Hidden Ability: Rowlet has a hidden ability called Long Reach, which allows it to use moves without making physical contact with the opponent. This ability can be advantageous in battles against Pokemon with abilities that activate upon contact.

4. Z-Move: Once Rowlet evolves into Decidueye, it gains access to its exclusive Z-Move called Sinister Arrow Raid. This move deals a massive amount of damage to the opponent, making Decidueye a formidable force in battles.

5. Unique design: Rowlet’s design is inspired by an owl, giving it a distinctive appearance. Its round head, large eyes, and leaf bowtie make it one of the cutest and most beloved Pokemon in the game.

Now, let’s address some common questions that trainers often have about Rowlet:

1. Can Rowlet learn any moves of other types?

Yes, Rowlet can learn moves of other types through TM (Technical Machine) usage. It can acquire moves such as Steel Wing, Hidden Power, and more.

2. How effective is Rowlet against other types of Pokemon?

Rowlet is strong against Water, Grass, Ground, and Fighting-type Pokemon. However, it is weak against Fire, Ice, Flying, Poison, Bug, and Ghost-type Pokemon.

3. Can Rowlet learn any signature moves?

Yes, Rowlet can learn Leafage, which is its signature move. It deals damage to the opponent and may also lower their accuracy.

4. What is the best strategy for using Rowlet in battles?

Rowlet’s defensive capabilities make it an excellent tank in battles. Focus on using moves that exploit the opponent’s weakness while keeping Rowlet’s health and defenses intact.

5. What are some recommended movesets for Rowlet?

Some popular movesets for Rowlet include Leafage, Tackle, Peck, and Astonish. Experiment with different movesets to find the one that suits your playstyle best.

6. Can Rowlet Mega Evolve?

No, Rowlet does not have a Mega Evolution form in Pokemon Violet.

7. Can Rowlet breed with other Pokemon?

Yes, Rowlet is in the Flying and Grass egg groups, allowing it to breed with compatible Pokemon of the same egg groups.

8. How rare is Rowlet in the wild?

Rowlet is considered a somewhat rare Pokemon in the wild. It can be encountered in specific areas, so be sure to explore thoroughly to increase your chances of finding one.

9. What are Rowlet’s base stats?

Rowlet’s base stats are as follows:

– HP: 68

– Attack: 55

– Defense: 55

– Special Attack: 50

– Special Defense: 50

– Speed: 42

10. Can Rowlet learn any status moves?

Yes, Rowlet can learn status moves such as Growl, Leafage, and Synthesis. These moves can be useful for weakening opponents or healing Rowlet during battles.

11. What is Rowlet’s gender ratio?

Rowlet has a gender ratio of 87.5% male and 12.5% female. This means that you are more likely to encounter a male Rowlet in the wild.

12. Can Rowlet learn any HM moves?

No, Rowlet cannot learn any HM (Hidden Machine) moves in Pokemon Violet.

13. What are some good abilities for Rowlet?

Rowlet has two regular abilities: Overgrow and Long Reach (hidden ability). Overgrow powers up its Grass-type moves when its HP is low, while Long Reach allows Rowlet to use moves without making physical contact.

14. Can Rowlet learn any moves that cause status conditions?

Yes, Rowlet can learn moves such as Peck, Astonish, and Pluck, which have a chance to cause status conditions like flinching or stealing the opponent’s held item.

15. How long does it take for Rowlet to evolve into its final form, Decidueye?

Rowlet evolves into Dartrix at level 17 and then into Decidueye at level 34. With consistent training and battles, Rowlet can evolve into Decidueye relatively quickly.

In conclusion, obtaining Rowlet in Pokemon Violet is a thrilling experience that adds a lovable and versatile Pokemon to your team. Whether you choose Rowlet as your starter or capture it in the wild, this Grass/Flying-type Pokemon will surely become a valuable asset in your journey. Use the tips, facts, and tricks mentioned in this guide to train and evolve your Rowlet into Decidueye, and embark on an unforgettable adventure in the vibrant world of Pokemon Violet.



