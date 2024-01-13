

How To Get Shiny Metal in FTB Infinity: A Comprehensive Guide

FTB Infinity is a popular modpack for the game Minecraft that offers countless hours of gameplay and exploration. One of the many resources players can obtain in this modpack is shiny metal, a valuable material used in various crafting recipes. In this article, we will guide you through the process of obtaining shiny metal and provide six interesting facts about it. Additionally, we will answer fifteen commonly asked questions related to shiny metal in FTB Infinity.

Getting Started:

To begin your quest for shiny metal, you will first need to locate a specific biome called an Extreme Hills Biome. This biome is characterized by tall mountains with jagged peaks. Once you find an Extreme Hills Biome, look for shiny ore blocks scattered throughout the mountainside.

1. Interesting Fact: Shiny metal is actually an alloy known as Aluminium Brass. It is primarily used for creating castings in Tinkers’ Construct, a popular mod in FTB Infinity.

2. Interesting Fact: Shiny metal is an essential material for constructing advanced machinery and tools in many mods, including IndustrialCraft 2 and Thermal Expansion.

3. Interesting Fact: Shiny metal can be obtained through various methods, including mining shiny ore blocks, smelting aluminum brass ingots, or dismantling castings.

Mining Shiny Ore Blocks:

Once you find a shiny ore block, mine it using a pickaxe or other suitable tools. Each block has a chance to drop either a shiny ingot or a shiny dust. Collect as many shiny ingots as possible, as they are the most valuable form of shiny metal.

4. Interesting Fact: Shiny ore blocks have a higher chance of spawning in higher Y-levels of the Extreme Hills Biome.

Smelting Aluminum Brass Ingots:

If you have obtained aluminum brass ingots, these can be smelted in a furnace to obtain shiny metal. Simply place the ingots in the top slot of the furnace and fuel in the bottom slot. Once the process is complete, you will have shiny ingots ready for use.

5. Interesting Fact: Aluminum brass ingots can be created by smelting a mixture of aluminum and copper in a smeltery.

Dismantling Castings:

If you have any castings made from shiny metal, such as tool parts or weapon components, you can dismantle them to obtain shiny ingots. Simply place the casting in the crafting grid to retrieve the shiny ingot.

6. Interesting Fact: Dismantling castings is an efficient way to obtain shiny metal, especially if you have excess tool parts or unwanted items made from shiny metal.

Now that we have covered the basics of obtaining shiny metal, let’s move on to answering some commonly asked questions about it.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: What is the best tool to mine shiny ore blocks?

A: A pickaxe with at least an iron tier or higher is recommended for mining shiny ore blocks.

2. Q: Can I find shiny metal in any other biomes?

A: No, shiny ore blocks are exclusive to the Extreme Hills Biome.

3. Q: How rare is shiny metal?

A: Shiny metal is relatively rare, but its spawn rate can be increased by using fortune enchantments on your pickaxe.

4. Q: Can I automate the production of shiny metal?

A: Yes, by using mods like Thermal Expansion or IndustrialCraft 2, you can automate the smelting process to obtain shiny ingots.

5. Q: Can I use shiny metal to create armor?

A: No, shiny metal is primarily used for crafting tools, weapons, and machinery.

6. Q: Is shiny metal better than diamond?

A: Shiny metal has its advantages, but it is not necessarily better than diamond. Its main appeal lies in its versatility and compatibility with various mods.

7. Q: Can I trade shiny metal with villagers?

A: No, shiny metal is not a tradable item with villagers.

8. Q: Can I find shiny metal in caves?

A: While shiny metal can sometimes be found in cave systems, it is much more common in the Extreme Hills Biome.

9. Q: Can I use shiny metal to create decorative blocks?

A: No, shiny metal is primarily used for functional purposes rather than decorative ones.

10. Q: How many shiny ingots do I need to create a full set of tools?

A: It depends on the mod you are using, but typically, a full set of tools requires around 12-15 shiny ingots.

11. Q: Can I use shiny metal for enchantments?

A: No, shiny metal cannot be used for enchantments. You will still need traditional materials like diamonds or bookshelves for enchanting.

12. Q: Can I find shiny metal in the Nether?

A: No, shiny metal is only found in the Overworld’s Extreme Hills Biome.

13. Q: Can I use shiny metal to create redstone-powered devices?

A: Yes, shiny metal is compatible with various mods that allow you to create complex redstone-powered machinery.

14. Q: Can I use shiny metal to create transportation systems?

A: Yes, shiny metal can be used to create minecart tracks, powered rails, and other transportation-related items.

15. Q: Can I use shiny metal to create renewable energy sources?

A: Yes, shiny metal can be utilized in mods like IndustrialCraft 2 to generate renewable energy through advanced machinery.

In conclusion, shiny metal is a valuable resource in FTB Infinity, offering countless possibilities for crafting advanced tools, machinery, and more. By following the methods mentioned above, you can obtain shiny metal and explore the vast potential it offers. Happy mining!





