

How To Get Skeleton Keys In Destiny Rise Of Iron

Destiny Rise of Iron introduced a new feature called Skeleton Keys, which players can use to unlock Strike Hoard Chests for additional rewards. These keys are essential for obtaining exclusive loot and can greatly enhance your gaming experience. In this article, we will guide you on how to acquire Skeleton Keys and provide some interesting facts about these valuable items.

1. Complete Strikes: The primary method of obtaining Skeleton Keys is by completing Strikes. After finishing a Strike, you have a chance to receive a key as a drop. The higher the difficulty level, the better your chances of obtaining a key.

2. Weekly Nightfall Strike: Each week, a Nightfall Strike is featured, and upon completing it, players are guaranteed to receive a Skeleton Key. This makes the Nightfall Strike a reliable source for obtaining these keys.

3. Archon’s Forge: Participating in the Archon’s Forge public event in the Plaguelands can also reward players with Skeleton Keys. Make sure to be on the lookout for this event and actively engage in it to increase your chances of getting a key.

4. Heroic Strikes: Engaging in Heroic Strikes can also grant you Skeleton Keys. These Strikes have a higher difficulty level than normal Strikes, but the rewards are well worth the extra challenge.

5. Strike Specific Loot: Some Strikes have specific loot associated with them, which can only be obtained by using a Skeleton Key to unlock the Strike Hoard Chest. By targeting these Strikes, you can maximize your chances of obtaining exclusive gear.

6. Luck of the Draw: While not a guaranteed method, there is a small chance of finding Skeleton Keys in random loot drops throughout the game. Keep an eye out for these unexpected rewards to boost your key collection.

Interesting Facts about Skeleton Keys in Destiny Rise of Iron:

1. Skeleton Keys were introduced in the Rise of Iron expansion to provide players with an additional incentive to engage in Strikes and obtain exclusive loot.

2. Skeleton Keys can also be used to unlock chests in the Wrath of the Machine Raid, providing players with even more opportunities to obtain valuable rewards.

3. Each Skeleton Key can unlock one Strike Hoard Chest, which is located at the end of a Strike.

4. Strike Hoard Chests contain exclusive gear, weapons, and other valuable items that cannot be obtained through regular gameplay.

5. Skeleton Keys are not consumed upon use, meaning you can use the same key multiple times to unlock different chests.

6. Skeleton Keys can be stored in your inventory, allowing you to accumulate them over time and save them for when you encounter a particularly enticing Strike chest.

Common Questions about Skeleton Keys:

Q1. Can I use a Skeleton Key to unlock any Strike Hoard Chest?

A1. No, each Skeleton Key is specific to a particular Strike, and you can only use it to unlock the corresponding Strike Hoard Chest.

Q2. Can I use multiple Skeleton Keys in the same Strike?

A2. No, you can only use one Skeleton Key per Strike. Once you use a key, you will need to acquire another one to unlock additional chests.

Q3. Can I trade Skeleton Keys with other players?

A3. No, Skeleton Keys are bound to your account and cannot be traded.

Q4. Are Skeleton Keys a guaranteed drop from Strikes?

A4. No, Skeleton Keys have a chance to drop at the end of Strikes, but it is not guaranteed.

Q5. Can I use Skeleton Keys in the Crucible or other multiplayer modes?

A5. No, Skeleton Keys can only be used to unlock Strike Hoard Chests and Raid chests.

Q6. How many Skeleton Keys can I carry at once?

A6. You can carry multiple Skeleton Keys in your inventory, but the exact limit may vary depending on the game’s updates and expansions.

Q7. Can I use Skeleton Keys in previous Destiny expansions?

A7. No, Skeleton Keys were introduced in the Rise of Iron expansion and can only be used in content released after its launch.

Q8. Can Skeleton Keys be used to unlock Strike-specific loot from previous expansions?

A8. No, Skeleton Keys can only be used to unlock Strike-specific loot from Strikes available in the Rise of Iron expansion.

Q9. Can I acquire Skeleton Keys from the Eververse store?

A9. No, Skeleton Keys cannot be purchased from the Eververse store. They can only be obtained through gameplay.

Q10. Do Skeleton Keys have a higher drop rate in higher difficulty Strikes?

A10. Yes, the drop rate of Skeleton Keys increases in higher difficulty Strikes, making them a more efficient way to obtain these valuable items.

Q11. Can I use a Skeleton Key to unlock a chest I have already opened?

A11. No, once a chest is opened with a Skeleton Key, it cannot be unlocked again with the same key.

Q12. Can I dismantle Skeleton Keys for other resources?

A12. No, Skeleton Keys cannot be dismantled or converted into other resources.

Q13. Can I transfer Skeleton Keys between characters on the same account?

A13. Yes, Skeleton Keys can be transferred between characters using the game’s inventory management system.

Q14. Can I obtain Skeleton Keys from completing the Nightfall Strike multiple times in a week?

A14. No, the Nightfall Strike guarantees a Skeleton Key drop only for the first completion each week.

Q15. Can I obtain Skeleton Keys from completing the same Strike multiple times?

A15. Yes, there is a chance to receive a Skeleton Key drop after completing the same Strike multiple times, but it is not guaranteed.

Now armed with the knowledge of how to obtain Skeleton Keys in Destiny Rise of Iron, you can embark on your quest to obtain exclusive loot and enhance your gaming experience. Take advantage of the various methods available, and remember that perseverance and skill will ultimately unlock the most coveted rewards. Good luck, Guardian!





