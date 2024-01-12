

Title: How to Get Strange Coins Fast in Destiny: A Comprehensive Guide

Destiny, the popular online multiplayer shooter game, introduced a unique form of currency known as Strange Coins. These coins can be used to purchase rare and powerful items from Xur, the mysterious Agent of the Nine. To help you amass a fortune of Strange Coins, we have compiled a comprehensive guide, along with six interesting facts about this currency.

1. Weekly Heroic Strikes: Completing Weekly Heroic Strikes at higher difficulties offers a chance to earn a significant number of Strange Coins.

2. Public Events: Participating in Public Events across different planets can reward you with Strange Coins. Remember to use a consumable item called a “Three of Coins” to increase your chances.

3. Nightfall Strikes: Completing the Nightfall Strike can yield a considerable number of Strange Coins, especially when playing at the highest difficulty level.

4. Engrams: Decrypting Legendary and Exotic Engrams can sometimes reward you with Strange Coins.

5. Crucible Matches: Occasionally, post-match rewards in the Crucible can also include Strange Coins, so be sure to engage in PvP activities.

6. Faction Reputation Packages: Earning reputation with different factions and opening their packages can potentially grant you Strange Coins.

7. Raid Drops: Certain raid encounters and chests can reward you with Strange Coins. Make sure to complete the raids regularly to increase your chances.

8. Vanguard and Crucible Bounties: Completing daily and weekly bounties from Vanguard and Crucible vendors can occasionally award you with Strange Coins.

1. Xur’s Inventory Refresh: Xur’s inventory refreshes every week, offering a new selection of items for purchase. This provides players with an incentive to collect Strange Coins regularly.

2. Currency of the Nine: Strange Coins are believed to be minted by the mysterious and enigmatic race known as the Nine, who play a significant role in the Destiny lore.

3. Unique Design: Strange Coins feature a distinctive hexagonal shape and bear symbols associated with the Nine. Their appearance adds to their allure in the Destiny universe.

4. Xur’s Location: Xur, the merchant who accepts Strange Coins, appears at different locations each week. Players must seek out his whereabouts, adding an element of excitement to the search.

5. Limited Use: Strange Coins can only be used to purchase items from Xur, including Exotic weapons, armor, and consumables. They cannot be used for any other in-game transactions.

6. Xur’s Arrival Time: Xur arrives in the game’s Tower on Fridays and departs on Sundays. Players have a limited window each week to spend their Strange Coins wisely.

1. Can Strange Coins be earned in-game without spending real money?

Yes, Strange Coins can be earned through various in-game activities, as mentioned in our guide.

2. Are there any strategies to increase the chances of obtaining Strange Coins?

Using consumables like “Three of Coins” during Public Events or engaging in Nightfall Strikes and Weekly Heroic Strikes at higher difficulties can increase the chances of earning Strange Coins.

3. Can Strange Coins be traded between players?

No, Strange Coins are account-bound and cannot be traded between players.

4. Can I dismantle Exotic gear to receive Strange Coins?

No, dismantling Exotic gear will not yield Strange Coins. However, dismantling duplicate Exotic gear may provide Exotic Shards, which have their own uses.

5. Can Strange Coins be used across all characters on my account?

Yes, Strange Coins are shared across all characters on your account.

6. Can Strange Coins be used to purchase any item in the game?

Strange Coins can only be used to purchase items from Xur, the Agent of the Nine.

7. Are there any other ways to earn Strange Coins?

Occasionally, Bungie may introduce limited-time events or quests that reward players with Strange Coins.

8. Can I farm Strange Coins by repeating certain activities?

While you can replay activities like Weekly Heroic Strikes, Nightfall Strikes, and Public Events, Strange Coin rewards are limited to once per character per week.

9. Are there any penalties for spending Strange Coins?

There are no penalties for spending Strange Coins, as they are primarily used to purchase rare and powerful items from Xur.

10. Can I earn Strange Coins by dismantling Legendary or Rare gear?

No, dismantling gear of any rarity will not reward you with Strange Coins.

11. Is there a maximum limit to the number of Strange Coins I can hold?

No, there is no maximum limit to the number of Strange Coins you can accumulate.

12. Can I purchase Strange Coins from the in-game store?

No, Strange Coins cannot be purchased directly from the in-game store. They must be obtained through gameplay.

13. Can I earn Strange Coins by completing daily activities?

Strange Coins are primarily rewarded through weekly activities, such as Nightfall Strikes and Weekly Heroic Strikes, rather than daily activities.

14. Are there any specific actions I can take to increase my chances of finding Strange Coins in Public Events?

Using consumables like “Three of Coins” can increase your chances of obtaining Strange Coins during Public Events.

15. Can I earn Strange Coins by playing PvP activities exclusively?

While Strange Coins can occasionally drop as post-match rewards in the Crucible, it is not the most reliable method for accumulating them. Engaging in a variety of activities, including PvE, increases your chances of earning more Strange Coins.

Amassing Strange Coins in Destiny is vital for acquiring rare and powerful items from Xur. By following the strategies mentioned in this guide and staying active in the game’s weekly activities, you’ll be well on your way to building up your Strange Coin collection.





