

How To Get The Best Gear In Destiny: A Comprehensive Guide

Destiny, the popular online multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Bungie, has captivated millions of players with its immersive gameplay and expansive universe. One of the most exciting aspects of Destiny is obtaining the best gear, which can significantly enhance your gameplay experience. In this article, we will delve into the strategies and tips to acquire the best gear in Destiny, along with some interesting facts about the game.

Strategies to Obtain the Best Gear:

1. Complete Raids: Raids are challenging, high-level activities that offer some of the most powerful gear in the game. Gather a team of skilled players and take on these epic encounters for a chance to earn exclusive raid gear.

2. Participate in Nightfall Strikes: Nightfall Strikes are weekly missions with increased difficulty and unique modifiers. By completing them, you can earn powerful gear and increase your chances of obtaining rare and exotic items.

3. Engage in Crucible Matches: The Crucible is Destiny’s competitive multiplayer mode. By participating in Crucible matches, you can earn Crucible-specific gear, weapons, and armor. Each season introduces new gear, so make sure to keep an eye out for the latest offerings.

4. Explore the Open World: Destiny’s open-world activities, such as Public Events and Lost Sectors, often reward players with valuable gear. Take the time to explore the various planets and engage in these encounters to increase your chances of obtaining powerful items.

5. Complete Weekly Challenges: Destiny offers a plethora of weekly challenges and milestones that reward players with high-tier gear. These challenges range from completing specific activities to achieving certain objectives. Keep track of these challenges and make them a priority to maximize your gear progression.

6. Join a Clan: Being a part of a clan offers several benefits, including additional gear rewards. Clans can level up, granting access to exclusive gear, engrams, and other bonuses. Find an active clan and participate in clan activities to reap these rewards.

Interesting Facts About Destiny:

1. Destiny’s development cost was estimated to be around $500 million, making it one of the most expensive games ever created.

2. The game’s soundtrack, composed by Martin O’Donnell and Michael Salvatori, received critical acclaim and was nominated for several awards.

3. Destiny’s original release in 2014 broke the record for the most pre-ordered new IP in history.

4. The voice cast for Destiny includes renowned actors such as Peter Dinklage, Nathan Fillion, and Lance Reddick.

5. The Destiny universe is enriched with a deep lore and backstory, which can be explored through in-game Grimoire cards.

6. Destiny 2, the sequel to the original game, was released in 2017 and introduced new locations, activities, and gear for players to enjoy.

Common Questions about Destiny’s Best Gear:

1. Can I obtain the best gear by playing solo?

While some activities can be completed solo, obtaining the best gear often requires participating in group activities, such as raids or Nightfall Strikes.

2. Are raids the only way to get powerful gear?

Raids offer some of the most powerful gear, but there are other activities such as Nightfall Strikes, Crucible matches, and weekly challenges that also reward high-tier gear.

3. How often does new gear get introduced?

New gear is regularly introduced with each major update or expansion. Bungie aims to keep the game fresh by offering new gear and weapons for players to collect.

4. Can I trade or sell gear with other players?

No, Destiny does not have a trading or selling system between players. Gear can only be obtained through in-game activities and rewards.

5. What are exotic items, and how do I obtain them?

Exotic items are the rarest and most powerful gear in Destiny. They can be earned through various activities, such as raids, Nightfall Strikes, and exotic quests.

6. Can I infuse lower-level gear to make it more powerful?

Yes, you can infuse higher-level gear into lower-level gear to increase its power level. This allows you to keep using your favorite gear while keeping up with the game’s difficulty.

7. Is there a limit to the amount of gear I can carry?

Yes, there is a limited inventory space for gear. However, you can expand your inventory by purchasing additional slots from in-game vendors.

8. Can I upgrade my gear to higher power levels?

Yes, you can upgrade your gear’s power level by infusing it with higher-level gear or by obtaining more powerful versions of the same item.

9. Are there any gear sets with special bonuses?

Yes, certain gear sets offer unique bonuses when equipped together. These sets often have specific requirements, such as completing a raid or specific activities.

10. Can I dismantle gear I no longer need?

Yes, you can dismantle unwanted gear to receive crafting materials, which can be used to upgrade other gear or purchase items from vendors.

11. Are there any seasonal events that offer exclusive gear?

Yes, Destiny features seasonal events, such as the Festival of the Lost or the Dawning, which introduce exclusive gear and cosmetics for a limited time.

12. Can I earn gear from playing older content?

Yes, while new gear is introduced regularly, older content still offers a chance to earn powerful gear. This ensures that players can enjoy a variety of activities and progress their gear across the game.

13. Can I transfer gear between different characters?

Yes, Destiny allows you to transfer gear between characters on the same account using the game’s vault system or third-party apps.

14. Can I re-roll the perks on my gear?

No, Destiny does not currently provide the ability to re-roll perks on gear. However, you can obtain different versions of the same gear with different perks.

15. Is there a cap on the power level I can reach?

Yes, there is a power level cap that increases with each major update or expansion. This ensures that players have new goals to strive for and a sense of progression.

In conclusion, obtaining the best gear in Destiny requires a combination of skill, dedication, and participation in various activities. By following the strategies mentioned above and staying up to date with the latest content updates, you can enhance your gameplay experience and become a formidable Guardian. So, gear up and embark on your journey through the vast universe of Destiny!





