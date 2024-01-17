[ad_1]

How To Get The Crossbow In Battlefield 1: A Guide and 6 Interesting Facts

Battlefield 1, the popular first-person shooter game developed by DICE, offers players a variety of weapons to choose from. One of the most sought-after weapons in the game is the crossbow. With its versatility and unique playstyle, the crossbow can be a game-changer in the battlefield. In this article, we will guide you on how to obtain the crossbow in Battlefield 1, along with six interesting facts about this iconic weapon.

How to Get the Crossbow in Battlefield 1:

1. Unlocking the Assignment:

To unlock the crossbow, players need to complete the “Infiltrator” assignment. This assignment requires players to perform specific tasks in three different stages. Each stage has its own set of challenges that need to be completed in order to progress.

2. Stage 1: Perform Melee Kills:

In the first stage, players must perform twenty melee kills using any weapon. This can be achieved by sneaking up on enemies and taking them down with a melee attack. It is recommended to play as a more stealth-oriented class, such as the Scout or the Infiltrator, to increase your chances of successfully executing melee kills.

3. Stage 2: Perform Rifle Grenade Kills:

In the second stage, players must achieve fifteen kills using rifle grenades. Rifle grenades are attachments that can be equipped to certain rifles, allowing players to launch explosive projectiles. Focus on playing as the Medic class and equip a rifle with the grenade launcher attachment to complete this stage efficiently.

4. Stage 3: Perform Multi-Kills:

The final stage requires players to achieve five multi-kills. A multi-kill is obtained when a player eliminates two or more enemies within a short period of time. To increase your chances of getting multi-kills, consider playing on game modes with larger player counts, such as Operations or Conquest.

5. Claiming the Crossbow:

Once all three stages of the assignment are completed, players can claim their well-deserved crossbow. The crossbow will be added to their available weapons, ready to be utilized in the next battle.

Interesting Facts about the Crossbow in Battlefield 1:

1. Historical Significance:

The crossbow was a prominent weapon during the medieval period, known for its power and accuracy. Its inclusion in Battlefield 1 adds a touch of historical authenticity to the game.

2. Varied Ammunition Types:

The crossbow in Battlefield 1 can be equipped with different types of ammunition, allowing players to adapt their playstyle according to the situation. Explosive bolts inflict area damage, while the sniper variant provides better accuracy for long-range engagements.

3. Stealth and Surprise:

The crossbow’s silent operation makes it an excellent choice for players who prefer a stealthy approach. It allows them to take down enemies without attracting attention or revealing their position.

4. Vehicle Disabler:

With its explosive bolts, the crossbow can effectively disable vehicles. Landing a well-placed shot on an enemy tank or other armored vehicles can cripple their mobility and create opportunities for your team.

5. Unlockable Skins:

Similar to other weapons in Battlefield 1, the crossbow offers unlockable skins that can be obtained through gameplay progression or by completing specific challenges. These skins add a personalized touch to your weapon, making it stand out on the battlefield.

6. Unique Secondary Weapon:

The crossbow is considered a secondary weapon in Battlefield 1, meaning players can equip it alongside their primary weapon. This allows for greater versatility in combat situations, as players can switch between the crossbow and their primary weapon as needed.

15 Common Questions about Getting the Crossbow in Battlefield 1:

Q1: Can I unlock the crossbow in any game mode?

A1: Yes, you can complete the assignment in any game mode.

Q2: Can I use any weapon to complete the melee kills stage?

A2: Yes, any weapon’s melee attack counts towards the assignment.

Q3: Can I complete the assignment in one match?

A3: It is unlikely to complete the assignment in a single match due to its multi-stage nature.

Q4: Are there any requirements for the rifle grenades stage?

A4: You need to play as the Medic class and equip a rifle with the grenade launcher attachment.

Q5: Can I track my assignment progress?

A5: Yes, you can track your assignment progress in the “Assignments” section of the game’s menu.

Q6: Can I complete the assignment in a private server?

A6: No, the assignment must be completed in official, ranked servers.

Q7: Can I use the crossbow with any class?

A7: Yes, the crossbow can be equipped with any class.

Q8: Can I unlock multiple crossbow variants?

A8: No, the crossbow is a single weapon with different ammunition types.

Q9: Are there any other unlockable crossbow variants?

A9: No, the crossbow does not have any additional variants beyond the initial unlock.

Q10: Can I use the crossbow while on a horse?

A10: No, the crossbow cannot be used while mounted on a horse.

Q11: Can I use the crossbow while swimming?

A11: No, the crossbow cannot be used underwater.

Q12: Can I use the crossbow in single-player campaign modes?

A12: No, the crossbow is only available in multiplayer modes.

Q13: Can I pick up crossbows from fallen enemies?

A13: No, the crossbow is only accessible through the assignment unlock process.

Q14: Can I customize the crossbow’s appearance?

A14: Yes, you can unlock different skins for the crossbow.

Q15: Can I use the crossbow’s explosive bolts against infantry?

A15: Yes, the explosive bolts can be used against both infantry and vehicles.

In conclusion, obtaining the crossbow in Battlefield 1 requires completing the “Infiltrator” assignment, which entails melee kills, rifle grenade kills, and multi-kills. This unique weapon offers historical significance, varied ammunition types, and the ability to surprise enemies. With its stealth capabilities and vehicle disabling potential, the crossbow adds an exciting dynamic to gameplay. So, gear up, complete the assignment, and unleash the power of the crossbow on the battlefield!

[ad_2]



Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.