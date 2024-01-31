

How To Get The Onyx Hippogriff Mount: A Guide for World of Warcraft Players

Introduction:

Mounts are an essential part of World of Warcraft (WoW) as they not only serve as a means of transportation but also showcase a player’s accomplishments and style. One of the most coveted mounts in the game is the Onyx Hippogriff. Known for its majestic appearance and unique abilities, the Onyx Hippogriff mount is highly sought after by players. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Onyx Hippogriff mount, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions related to this specific gaming topic.

Part 1: How to Obtain the Onyx Hippogriff Mount

1. Acquiring the Reputation:

The Onyx Hippogriff mount is tied to the reputation faction called the Sha’tari Skyguard. To start your journey towards obtaining this mount, players must first reach Revered reputation with this faction. This can be achieved by completing various daily quests and farming reputation through killing mobs in Skettis, a region in the Terokkar Forest.

2. Unlocking the Questline:

Once Revered reputation is obtained, players will unlock an NPC named Sky Commander Adaris, who offers a questline called “Bomb Them Again!” This questline consists of several missions and daily quests that need to be completed to progress further.

3. Completing the Questline:

The “Bomb Them Again!” questline involves assisting the Sha’tari Skyguard in their fight against the Arakkoa Outcasts in the Skettis region. Players will need to complete tasks such as bombing enemy camps, rescuing captured Skyguard members, and defeating powerful Arakkoa leaders. Each completed quest rewards reputation points and allows players to advance further in the questline.

4. Farming Apexis Shards:

During the questline, players will need to collect a significant amount of Apexis Shards, which are used as a currency to purchase items required for the final steps in obtaining the Onyx Hippogriff mount. Apexis Shards can be obtained through various activities such as daily quests, killing elite mobs, participating in Apexis Crystal objectives, and completing bonus objectives in Draenor zones.

5. Obtaining the Onyx Egg:

Towards the end of the questline, players will be tasked with finding an Onyx Egg hidden in Skettis. This egg has a chance to drop from any of the Arakkoa mobs in the area. It is important to note that the drop rate is relatively low, so players may need to spend some time farming the mobs until the egg drops.

6. Hatching and Raising the Onyx Hatchling:

After obtaining the Onyx Egg, players must bring it to the Skyguard Nether Ray Fry, who is located in the Sha’tari Base Camp. The Nether Ray Fry will then hatch the egg, revealing the Onyx Hatchling. Players will need to take care of the Onyx Hatchling by periodically feeding it Elixir of Shadows, which can be obtained from the Skyguard Quartermaster.

7. Obtaining the Reins of the Onyx Netherwing Drake:

Finally, after raising the Onyx Hatchling and showing proper care, players will be rewarded with the Reins of the Onyx Netherwing Drake. This magnificent mount can be added to your collection and used across all characters on your account.

Part 2: 5 Interesting Facts and Tricks About the Onyx Hippogriff Mount

1. Unique Appearance:

The Onyx Hippogriff mount stands out from other mounts in WoW due to its striking dark coloration and glowing blue eyes. It exudes an aura of power and elegance, making it a favorite among players who seek a mount that reflects their character’s personality.

2. Flying Ability:

Aside from its aesthetics, the Onyx Hippogriff mount offers players the ability to fly. This is a significant advantage as it enables players to navigate the vast world of WoW more efficiently, reach hidden areas, and engage in aerial battles with other players or NPCs.

3. Reputation Perks:

While working towards obtaining the Onyx Hippogriff mount, players will also gain several reputation perks with the Sha’tari Skyguard faction. These include access to unique vendors, special daily quests, and the ability to purchase other mounts, pets, and vanity items.

4. Achievement Rewards:

Completing the questline and obtaining the Onyx Hippogriff mount also grants players the achievement “Sha’tari Skyguard.” This achievement contributes to players’ overall completion progress and can be showcased to other players as a testament to their dedication and skill.

5. Personalization Options:

Once the Onyx Hippogriff mount is obtained, players can further personalize their ride by applying different mount equipment such as saddles, reins, and armor. These items can be acquired through various in-game activities, quests, or purchased from other players in the Auction House.

Part 3: 15 Common Questions and Answers

1. Can I obtain the Onyx Hippogriff mount on multiple characters?

Yes, once you have unlocked the mount on one character, it becomes available for all characters on your WoW account.

2. Can I trade the Onyx Hatchling with other players?

No, the Onyx Hatchling is a personal item and cannot be traded or sold to other players.

3. Are there any shortcuts to obtain the Onyx Hippogriff mount faster?

Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts in obtaining this mount. It requires dedication, time, and effort to progress through the questline and farming reputation.

4. Can I obtain the Onyx Hippogriff mount in the current expansion?

Yes, the Onyx Hippogriff mount is available in the Warlords of Draenor expansion.

5. Can I use the Onyx Hippogriff mount in previous expansions or other zones?

Yes, the Onyx Hippogriff mount can be used in all zones where flying is permitted. However, there are specific zones and expansions where flying is restricted.

6. How long does it take to reach Revered reputation with the Sha’tari Skyguard?

The time required to reach Revered reputation depends on several factors, including your starting reputation, the number of daily quests completed, and the amount of time you can dedicate to farming reputation. On average, it may take a few weeks to reach Revered reputation.

7. Can I obtain the Onyx Hatchling from other sources?

No, the Onyx Hatchling can only be obtained through the questline and hatching process mentioned earlier.

8. Can I use the Onyx Hatchling as a combat pet?

No, the Onyx Hatchling is a vanity pet and cannot be used in combat.

9. Can I obtain the Onyx Hippogriff mount without completing the questline?

No, the Onyx Hippogriff mount is a reward for completing the questline and successfully raising the Onyx Hatchling.

10. Can I use flying mounts immediately after obtaining the Onyx Hippogriff mount?

Yes, once you have obtained the Onyx Hippogriff mount, you can fly in zones where flying is permitted.

11. Can I use the Onyx Hippogriff mount in dungeons or raids?

No, flying mounts cannot be used inside dungeons or raids. They can only be used in open world areas where flying is allowed.

12. Can I sell the Onyx Hippogriff mount to other players?

No, the Onyx Hippogriff mount is soulbound and cannot be traded or sold to other players.

13. Can I obtain the Onyx Hippogriff mount if I am not at the level cap?

Yes, you can start working towards obtaining the mount at any level. However, some quests and areas might require a higher level character to complete.

14. Can I use the Onyx Hatchling as a companion while mounted on the Onyx Hippogriff?

Yes, you can summon and use the Onyx Hatchling vanity pet while riding the Onyx Hippogriff mount.

15. Can I obtain the Onyx Hippogriff mount in the current retail version of WoW?

Yes, the Onyx Hippogriff mount can still be obtained in the current retail version of World of Warcraft.

Part 4: Final Thoughts

The Onyx Hippogriff mount is not only a fantastic addition to any World of Warcraft player’s collection but also a symbol of dedication and achievement. Obtaining this mount requires time, effort, and perseverance, but the journey itself is filled with memorable quests, exciting gameplay, and unique rewards. The Onyx Hippogriff mount serves as a testament to a player’s commitment to the game and offers a stunning ride through Azeroth’s skies. So, fellow gamers, strap on your armor, sharpen your blades, and embark on your journey to obtain this legendary mount. Happy hunting!



