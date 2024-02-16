How to Get The Widsith in Genshin Impact: A Comprehensive Guide

Genshin Impact, the popular action role-playing game developed by miHoYo, offers a vast and immersive world for players to explore. One of the most sought-after weapons in the game is The Widsith, a powerful catalyst that can greatly enhance your character’s abilities. In this article, we will guide you through the process of obtaining The Widsith and provide you with interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions about this coveted weapon.

Part 1: How to Obtain The Widsith

1. Wish Upon the Gacha System:

The Widsith can be obtained through the gacha system in Genshin Impact. This system allows players to make wishes using Primogems or Fate, which are in-game currencies. The Widsith has a chance to appear in the Epitome Invocation banner, so keep an eye out for it when making wishes.

2. Focus on Event Banners:

To increase your chances of obtaining The Widsith, it is recommended to save up your Primogems and use them during event banners that feature this weapon. Event banners often have increased drop rates for specific weapons or characters, giving you a better chance of getting what you desire.

3. Wish with Intertwined Fate:

Intertwined Fate is a special currency used for specific banners in the gacha system. By using Intertwined Fate, you can specifically target The Widsith in the Epitome Invocation banner, increasing your chances of obtaining it.

4. Participate in Events and Limited-Time Offers:

Keep an eye on in-game events and limited-time offers, as they often provide opportunities to obtain exclusive weapons like The Widsith. Events may offer special rewards or currencies that can be exchanged for desirable weapons or materials.

5. Team up with Friends:

In Genshin Impact, players can form co-op teams with friends. By teaming up with others, you can share resources and pool your luck together when making wishes. This can increase your chances of obtaining The Widsith or other rare items.

6. Farm Primogems:

Primogems are the primary currency used in Genshin Impact, and they can be obtained through various in-game activities. Completing quests, exploring the world, opening chests, and participating in events are all great ways to farm Primogems. The more Primogems you have, the more wishes you can make, increasing your chances of getting The Widsith.

7. Patience and Persistence:

Getting The Widsith might require some patience and persistence. The gacha system relies on luck, and there is no guaranteed method to obtain specific weapons. Keep trying, save up resources, and don’t get discouraged if you don’t get it right away. Eventually, luck will be on your side.

Part 2: Interesting Facts and Tricks about The Widsith

1. Elemental Mastery Enhancement:

The Widsith has a unique ability called “Debut.” When a character takes the field, their Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for 10 seconds. This effect can greatly enhance the damage output of characters who rely heavily on elemental abilities.

2. Randomized Secondary Ability:

The Widsith has a randomized secondary ability among its three possibilities: “Crimson,” “Piece of Aerosiderite,” and “Ebony.” Each secondary ability provides a different bonus, such as increased ATK, Elemental DMG, or Energy Recharge. This randomness adds an element of surprise and versatility to the weapon.

3. Suitable for a Variety of Characters:

The Widsith is suitable for characters who rely on elemental abilities and deal elemental damage. Catalyst users like Ningguang, Mona, and Klee can greatly benefit from this weapon, as it enhances their elemental mastery and overall damage output.

4. Can be Reforged:

Like other weapons in Genshin Impact, The Widsith can be refined using duplicate copies of the weapon. Refining The Widsith increases its base stats and improves its secondary ability. If you manage to obtain duplicate copies of The Widsith, don’t hesitate to refine it for even greater power.

5. Bestowing Power:

The Widsith’s secondary ability, “Crimson,” increases the character’s ATK by 48% for 10 seconds after using an Elemental Skill. This bonus can significantly amplify the damage dealt by the character during this timeframe, making it an excellent weapon for burst damage-oriented characters.

6. Synergy with Elemental Reactions:

The Widsith’s secondary ability, “Piece of Aerosiderite,” increases Elemental DMG by 60% for 10 seconds after an Elemental Skill hits an opponent. This effect synergizes well with characters who can trigger powerful elemental reactions, such as Overload or Vaporize.

7. Energy Regeneration Boost:

The Widsith’s secondary ability, “Ebony,” increases Energy Recharge by 60% for 10 seconds after an Elemental Burst. This ability is particularly useful for characters who rely on their Elemental Burst for devastating attacks, as it allows them to regenerate energy faster and use their burst more frequently.

Part 3: Common Questions about The Widsith

1. Is The Widsith a 5-star weapon?

No, The Widsith is a 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact.

2. Can The Widsith be obtained through the Battle Pass?

No, The Widsith is not available through the Battle Pass. It can only be obtained through the gacha system.

3. Can The Widsith be obtained through crafting?

No, The Widsith cannot be crafted. It can only be obtained by making wishes in the gacha system.

4. Can The Widsith be obtained from the standard wish banner?

No, The Widsith is not available in the standard wish banner. It can only be obtained from the Epitome Invocation banner.

5. Can The Widsith’s secondary ability be changed or customized?

No, The Widsith’s secondary ability is randomized and cannot be changed or customized.

6. Is The Widsith a limited-time weapon?

No, The Widsith is not a limited-time weapon. It is a permanent addition to the game’s weapon pool.

7. Can The Widsith be used by any character?

Yes, The Widsith can be used by any character in Genshin Impact. However, it is most effective when used by catalyst users who rely on elemental abilities.

8. Is The Widsith better than other catalyst weapons?

The effectiveness of The Widsith depends on the character’s playstyle and team composition. It is considered a top-tier catalyst weapon, but other catalysts may be more suitable for certain characters or strategies.

9. Can The Widsith be upgraded to higher refinement levels?

Yes, The Widsith can be refined by using duplicate copies of the weapon. Each refinement level increases its base stats and improves its secondary ability.

10. Is The Widsith good for F2P (free-to-play) players?

The Widsith is a powerful weapon, but its acquisition relies on the gacha system, which requires in-game currencies. F2P players can obtain The Widsith, but it may require more patience and resource management.

11. Can The Widsith be used in co-op mode?

Yes, The Widsith can be used in co-op mode. Its effects benefit the character wielding it, and other players in your team can benefit from the increased Elemental Mastery as well.

12. Can The Widsith be obtained through the Paimon’s Bargains shop?

No, The Widsith is not available in Paimon’s Bargains shop. It can only be obtained through wishes in the gacha system.

13. Can The Widsith be obtained as a drop from bosses or elite enemies?

No, The Widsith cannot be obtained as a drop from bosses or elite enemies. Wishes in the gacha system are the only way to obtain this weapon.

14. Can The Widsith be used by characters of any level?

Yes, The Widsith can be used by characters of any level. However, its effectiveness increases as the character’s level and elemental abilities improve.

15. Can The Widsith be used by characters of any element?

Yes, The Widsith can be used by characters of any element. Its effects enhance the character’s elemental mastery and overall damage output, regardless of their element.

16. Can The Widsith be obtained through the Starglitter Exchange?

No, The Widsith is not available for purchase through the Starglitter Exchange. It can only be obtained through the gacha system.

Final Thoughts:

Obtaining The Widsith in Genshin Impact can be a thrilling and rewarding experience. Its unique abilities and versatile nature make it an excellent catalyst weapon for characters who rely on elemental abilities and deal elemental damage. While securing this weapon may require patience and persistence, the joy of wielding The Widsith and witnessing its powerful effects will undoubtedly make it worth the effort. So gather your Primogems, make wishes during event banners, and may luck be on your side as you embark on your quest to obtain The Widsith!