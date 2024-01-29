

Title: How to Get to Antorus: The Burning Throne Dragonflight in World of Warcraft

Introduction:

World of Warcraft is renowned for its vast and intricate world, offering players endless quests, dungeons, and raids to explore. One of the most exciting and challenging raids in the game is Antorus: The Burning Throne Dragonflight. This article will guide you through the process of accessing this thrilling raid, share five interesting facts and tricks, and answer fifteen common questions to help you on your journey.

Getting to Antorus: The Burning Throne Dragonflight:

1. Requirements:

To access Antorus: The Burning Throne Dragonflight, you need to be at level 120 and have completed the previous raid, Tomb of Sargeras. Additionally, you must have unlocked the raid through the questline “The Hand of Fate” in Dalaran.

2. Unlocking the Raid:

Start by visiting Dalaran and finding the questline “The Hand of Fate.” This chain will guide you through various tasks, including defeating Kil’Jaeden in the Tomb of Sargeras raid. Eventually, you will receive a quest called “The Burning Throne,” which will grant you access to Antorus.

3. Navigating to the Raid:

Antorus is located on Argus, the Burning Legion’s homeworld. To reach Argus, take the Vindicaar, a Legion spaceship, from Krasus’ Landing in Dalaran. Speak to Velen on the ship to activate the navigation console, allowing you to choose “Antoran Wastes.” Once you land, follow the questline leading to Antorus, The Burning Throne.

4. Raid Entrance:

The entrance to Antorus: The Burning Throne Dragonflight is called the Triumph of the Light. It can be found in the Antoran Wastes, the third and final zone on Argus. The entrance is at coordinates 54, 43. Enter the portal, and you’ll find yourself within the raid instance.

5. Raid Difficulty:

Antorus offers four different difficulty levels – LFR (Looking for Raid), Normal, Heroic, and Mythic. LFR is a matchmaking tool for easier raiding with random players, while the other difficulties require pre-formed groups. Each mode offers unique challenges and rewards, with Mythic being the most challenging.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Unique Mount: Antorus: The Burning Throne Dragonflight features the Felhounds of Sargeras as a boss encounter. Defeating them on Mythic difficulty grants a chance to obtain the coveted Antoran Charhound mount.

2. Varimathras’ Secret: During the Varimathras encounter, players can find a hidden book, “The Desolate Host,” which awards the “Darkener’s Notes” toy, allowing characters to transform into a dreadlord.

3. Time-Limited Achievement: The “Ahead of the Curve: Argus the Unmaker” achievement is only available until the next raid tier is released. This achievement grants a unique mount, the Violet Spellwing.

4. The Avatar of Aggramar: In the High Command encounter, players can use the Engineer’s Portal to teleport to a hidden room where they can find the “Avenger’s Shield” toy, allowing them to wield the mighty weapon of the Paladins.

5. Mythic Only: The final encounter with Argus the Unmaker is only available on Mythic difficulty. Defeating Argus grants access to the prestigious “Cutting Edge: Argus the Unmaker” achievement and the “Titanslayer” title.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I solo Antorus: The Burning Throne Dragonflight?

While some players can solo parts of the raid on lower difficulties, most encounters in Antorus require a group of players to defeat.

2. How do I find a group for Antorus?

You can find groups through the Group Finder tool in-game, join a guild that regularly runs raids, or use external resources such as the official World of Warcraft forums or dedicated raiding communities.

3. Can I enter Antorus on any difficulty?

You can enter the raid on any difficulty you desire, except for Mythic, which requires a pre-formed group.

4. How long does it take to complete Antorus?

The duration of the raid depends on the group’s skill level and size. On average, it takes around two to three hours to complete all the encounters.

5. What are the recommended item level and class composition?

For Normal difficulty, a minimum item level (ilvl) of 890 is recommended. As for class composition, diversity is generally preferred, although having at least one tank, healer, and a mix of ranged and melee DPS is essential.

6. Can I obtain transmog gear from Antorus?

Yes, Antorus offers a wide range of unique and visually stunning transmog gear that you can collect by defeating bosses.

7. Are there any special achievements or rewards in Antorus?

Yes, apart from the previously mentioned achievements, there are many other achievements and rewards to earn, including rare mounts, pets, and transmog sets.

8. Can I enter Antorus without completing the questline on Argus?

No, you need to complete the questline on Argus to unlock access to Antorus: The Burning Throne Dragonflight.

9. Can I enter Antorus without a flying mount?

Yes, the raid is accessible without a flying mount. The Vindicaar will take you directly to Argus, where you can proceed on foot.

10. Is there a lockout for Antorus?

Yes, Antorus has a weekly lockout, meaning you can only receive loot and complete the raid once per week on each difficulty.

11. Can I run Antorus on multiple characters?

Yes, you can run Antorus on multiple characters. Each character has an individual lockout, allowing you to progress and obtain loot separately.

12. Can I use the Raid Finder for Antorus on the same character multiple times per week?

No, you can only use the Raid Finder tool once per week per character.

13. Can I obtain legendary items in Antorus?

No, Antorus does not offer legendary items. However, you can obtain Pantheon Trinkets, which are powerful items unique to this raid.

14. What are the rewards for completing Antorus on Mythic difficulty?

Completing Antorus on Mythic difficulty offers a chance to obtain higher item level gear and exclusive achievements, mounts, and titles.

15. Can I enter Antorus on a lower difficulty after completing it on a higher difficulty?

Yes, once you have completed Antorus on a higher difficulty, you can still enter and complete it on a lower difficulty level for additional rewards or to help friends.

Final Thoughts:

Antorus: The Burning Throne Dragonflight is an epic raid that challenges players with intense encounters and rewarding loot. Navigating to the raid, understanding its unique features, and preparing your character are essential for a successful adventure. By following the steps outlined in this article and utilizing the tips and tricks provided, you’ll be well-equipped to embark on this thrilling journey in World of Warcraft. Best of luck, and may your loot be plentiful!



