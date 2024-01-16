

How to Get to Inazuma at AR 30: Exploring the Electro Archon’s Realm

Genshin Impact’s highly anticipated Inazuma region has finally arrived, captivating players with its stunning landscapes, exciting quests, and rich lore. However, reaching this new region at Adventure Rank (AR) 30 can be a challenging task. In this article, we will guide you through the process of unlocking Inazuma and provide six interesting facts about this electrifying realm. Additionally, we’ll address fifteen common questions players might have, ensuring a smooth transition into the world of Inazuma.

Unlocking Inazuma:

Reaching Inazuma requires players to complete a series of tasks. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you embark on your journey to this electrifying realm:

1. Complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan” in Liyue at AR 30.

2. Reach the reputation level of Liyue to at least level 2.

3. Speak to Katheryne in Mondstadt to receive the quest “The Art of Horticulture.”

4. Complete the quest “The Art of Horticulture” and unlock the Serenitea Pot system.

5. Raise your reputation level in Liyue to level 3.

6. Speak to Katheryne in Mondstadt again to receive the quest “Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves.”

7. Complete the quest “Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves” to unlock the quest “Chapter II: Act I – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia.”

8. Follow the questline, which will eventually lead you to Inazuma.

Six Interesting Facts about Inazuma:

1. Electro Archon: Inazuma is ruled by the Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun, whose strict governance has isolated the region from the outside world.

2. Land of Eternity: Inazuma is often referred to as the “Land of Eternity” due to its unique culture and the belief in the eternity of the Electro Archon’s rule.

3. Sakura Blooms: Inazuma is adorned with beautiful Sakura trees, which blossom year-round, adding a serene touch to the region’s vibrant atmosphere.

4. Resistance Movement: Inazuma is home to the Crux Fleet and the resistance movement against the Raiden Shogun’s rule.

5. Thunderstorms and Perpetual Storms: The region is known for its frequent thunderstorms and perpetual storms, making it a challenging environment to navigate.

6. Themed Islands: Inazuma consists of six themed islands, each with its own distinct atmosphere, culture, and challenges.

Common Questions about Inazuma:

1. Are there any new playable characters in Inazuma?

Yes, Inazuma introduces three new playable characters: Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu.

2. Can I access Inazuma before reaching AR 30?

No, Inazuma can only be accessed once you reach AR 30 and complete the necessary quests.

3. How long does it take to unlock Inazuma?

The time required to unlock Inazuma varies based on gameplay style and completion speed. On average, it may take several hours to complete the necessary quests.

4. Are there any new elemental reactions in Inazuma?

Yes, Inazuma introduces the “Electro-Charged” elemental reaction, which occurs when Electro and Hydro elements combine.

5. What resources are unique to Inazuma?

Inazuma offers unique resources such as Electroculus, Sakura Bloom, Naku Weeds, and more.

6. Can I fast travel within Inazuma?

Yes, players can unlock Waypoints in Inazuma, allowing for fast travel across the region.

7. Are there any new artifacts in Inazuma?

Yes, Inazuma introduces the “Shimenawa’s Reminiscence” artifact set, focusing on Electro damage bonuses.

8. Are there any new domains in Inazuma?

Yes, Inazuma features new domains such as the “Perpetual Mechanical Array” and the “Ferry of the Flora.”

9. Can I swim in the waters surrounding Inazuma?

No, swimming is prohibited in Inazuma due to the Electro Sea and the dangers it presents.

10. Can I change the time of day in Inazuma?

No, unlike Mondstadt and Liyue, the time of day in Inazuma remains fixed.

11. Are there any new puzzles in Inazuma?

Yes, Inazuma presents unique puzzles like Thunder Sakura and Electro Seelie puzzles, challenging players’ problem-solving skills.

12. Are there any new bosses in Inazuma?

Yes, players can encounter new bosses such as the Perpetual Mechanical Array, Thunder Manifestation, and the Electro Hypostasis.

13. Can I explore Inazuma with friends in co-op mode?

Yes, you can explore Inazuma with up to three friends in co-op mode, allowing for an exciting shared experience.

14. Is there a reputation system in Inazuma?

Yes, Inazuma has its own reputation system, similar to Mondstadt and Liyue, offering unique rewards and quests.

15. Can I obtain new weapons in Inazuma?

Yes, Inazuma introduces new weapons like the “Thundering Pulse” and the “Mistsplitter Reforged.”

With this guide and the answers to common questions, you are now equipped to embark on your adventure to Inazuma at AR 30. Unlock the secrets of this captivating realm and let the electrifying energy of the Electro Archon guide you on your journey.





