

How To Get To The Cosmodrome From The Plaguelands: A Guide for Destiny 2 Players

Destiny 2, the popular online multiplayer game developed by Bungie, offers players a vast and immersive universe to explore. One of the most intriguing locations in the game is the Cosmodrome, a fallen stronghold on Earth where players can embark on exciting missions and unravel the mysteries of the Destiny universe. However, reaching the Cosmodrome from the Plaguelands can be a daunting task for many players. In this article, we will guide you through the journey from the Plaguelands to the Cosmodrome, along with six interesting facts about this iconic location.

Getting to the Cosmodrome from the Plaguelands may seem like a challenging endeavor, but with the right knowledge and preparation, it can become an exciting adventure. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to reach the Cosmodrome:

Step 1: Start at the Plaguelands – Begin your journey in the Plaguelands, an area in Earth’s European Dead Zone. Ensure that you are well-equipped with weapons, gear, and ammunition suitable for combat against high-level enemies.

Step 2: Traverse the Divide – Head towards the Divide, an area located in the northeastern part of the Plaguelands. Navigate through the destroyed buildings and winding paths until you reach the entrance to the Divide.

Step 3: Enter the Breach – Once you reach the Divide, locate the entrance to the Breach. This area is marked by a large archway with the word “Breach” written above it. Enter the Breach to proceed further.

Step 4: Explore Mothyards – Upon exiting the Breach, you will find yourself in the Mothyards, a vast open area with crumbling structures. Keep moving forward, following the path that leads to the Forgotten Shore.

Step 5: Reach the Forgotten Shore – Continue exploring the Mothyards until you reach the Forgotten Shore, a coastal area with a crashed spaceship. Make your way through the wreckage and head towards the large wall at the end of the shore.

Step 6: Ascend the Wall – Climb the wall at the end of the Forgotten Shore using the platforms and ledges available. This will take you to the Divide once again, but at a higher level.

Step 7: Traverse the Rocketyard – From the Divide, proceed to the Rocketyard, an area filled with rusting rockets and machinery. Keep moving forward until you reach the large wall with a hole in it.

Step 8: Enter the Cosmodrome – Pass through the hole in the wall to finally enter the Cosmodrome. Congratulations, you have successfully made it to this iconic location!

Now that you have reached the Cosmodrome, it’s time to explore its rich history and unravel its secrets. Here are six interesting facts about this fascinating location:

1. Fallen Stronghold – The Cosmodrome was once a thriving human settlement but fell into the hands of the Fallen, a scavenger alien race. The remnants of the human civilization are scattered throughout the area, providing an eerie backdrop for your adventures.

2. The Devil’s Lair – One of the most notorious strike missions in Destiny, “The Devil’s Lair,” takes place in the Cosmodrome. It requires players to fight through waves of enemies and defeat Sepiks Prime, the strike’s boss.

3. Home of the Iron Lords – The Cosmodrome was once home to the legendary Iron Lords, a group of noble warriors. Their statues and memorials can still be found within the area, paying homage to their heroic deeds.

4. The Wall – A massive wall surrounds the Cosmodrome, protecting it from the harsh environment and the Fallen’s constant assaults. The Wall is an impressive sight, reaching high into the sky and serving as a reminder of humanity’s struggle against the alien invaders.

5. The Sepiks Prime Incident – In the early days of the Collapse, Sepiks Prime, a powerful Fallen Archon, led an assault on the Cosmodrome. This catastrophic event left a lasting impact on the area, with remnants of the battle still visible today.

6. Loot and Secrets – The Cosmodrome is a treasure trove of loot and secrets. Exploring its nooks and crannies will reward you with valuable gear, hidden areas, and intriguing lore that expands upon the Destiny universe.

Now that you have a better understanding of how to reach the Cosmodrome from the Plaguelands and some fascinating facts about this iconic location, let’s address some common questions that players may have:

1. Are there any specific requirements to access the Cosmodrome?

Answer: As long as you have access to the Plaguelands, you can reach the Cosmodrome. It is available to all players.

2. Is the journey to the Cosmodrome dangerous?

Answer: Yes, the journey involves traversing through high-level enemy territory. Be prepared for challenging encounters.

3. Can I explore the Cosmodrome solo, or do I need a fireteam?

Answer: You can explore the Cosmodrome solo. However, having a fireteam can make it easier to tackle tougher enemies and complete challenging activities.

4. Are there any hidden areas or secrets in the Cosmodrome?

Answer: Yes, the Cosmodrome is filled with hidden areas and secrets. Exploring thoroughly will unveil various hidden rewards and lore.

5. Can I access the Cosmodrome in other game modes, such as PvP?

Answer: Currently, the Cosmodrome is only accessible for PvE activities. PvP modes do not take place in the Cosmodrome.

6. Are there any public events in the Cosmodrome?

Answer: Yes, the Cosmodrome features several public events that players can participate in. Keep an eye out for the event markers on your map.

7. Can I fast travel to the Cosmodrome from other destinations?

Answer: No, currently, fast travel to the Cosmodrome is not available. You must physically travel through the Plaguelands to reach it.

8. Are there any unique weapons or armor exclusive to the Cosmodrome?

Answer: Yes, the Cosmodrome offers several weapons and armor pieces that are exclusive to the area. They can be obtained through various activities and vendors.

9. Is there a specific level requirement to explore the Cosmodrome?

Answer: There is no specific level requirement to explore the Cosmodrome. However, higher levels are recommended as the enemies can be challenging.

10. Can I complete bounties or quests in the Cosmodrome?

Answer: Yes, there are several bounties and quests available in the Cosmodrome. Completing them will reward you with experience, gear, and other valuable items.

11. Can I ride vehicles in the Cosmodrome?

Answer: Yes, there are various vehicles scattered throughout the Cosmodrome that you can ride and use for faster traversal.

12. Are there any unique enemies or bosses in the Cosmodrome?

Answer: Yes, the Cosmodrome is home to unique enemies, including powerful Fallen captains and bosses encountered during strikes and other activities.

13. Can I revisit the Cosmodrome after completing missions or quests?

Answer: Absolutely! Once you unlock access to the Cosmodrome, you can revisit it anytime to explore, complete activities, or simply enjoy the scenery.

14. Is the Cosmodrome connected to other destinations in the game?

Answer: Currently, the Cosmodrome is a standalone destination and not directly connected to other locations. However, you can access it from the Plaguelands.

15. Can I participate in public events in the Cosmodrome with other players?

Answer: Yes, public events in the Cosmodrome are designed to be completed with other players. You will often find fellow Guardians joining in to face the challenges together.

As you embark on your journey to the Cosmodrome, armed with the knowledge provided in this guide, remember to stay vigilant and enjoy the wonders and dangers that await you in this iconic location. Good luck, Guardian!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.