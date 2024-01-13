How To Get To The Grand Archives Dark Souls 3



How To Get To The Grand Archives in Dark Souls 3: A Guide With Interesting Facts

Dark Souls 3 is a critically acclaimed action role-playing game that offers a challenging and immersive gaming experience. One of the most intriguing areas in the game is the Grand Archives, a vast library filled with knowledge and secrets. In this article, we will guide you on how to get to the Grand Archives and provide you with six interesting facts about this captivating location.

Getting to the Grand Archives:

1. Progress through Lothric Castle: Before reaching the Grand Archives, you need to progress through Lothric Castle. This area is filled with powerful enemies, so be prepared for intense battles.

2. Obtain the Small Lothric Banner: After defeating the Dragonslayer Armor boss in Lothric Castle, you will find the Small Lothric Banner. This item is crucial for accessing the Grand Archives.

3. Return to the High Wall of Lothric: Once you have the Small Lothric Banner, return to the High Wall of Lothric bonfire. Look for a tower with a lift and a broken bridge. Use the lift to reach the top floor of the tower.

4. Cross the rooftops: From the tower, cross the rooftops and make your way towards the large building in the distance. Be cautious as you encounter tough enemies along the way.

5. Reach the Grand Archives entrance: After crossing the rooftops, you will find a bridge leading to the Grand Archives. Activate the lift on the bridge to lower it, granting access to this mysterious location.

Now that you know how to get to the Grand Archives, let’s dive into some interesting facts about this intriguing area:

1. Ancient Knowledge: The Grand Archives is a repository of knowledge, housing countless books and manuscripts. It is said to contain the accumulated wisdom of the kingdom of Lothric.

2. The Twin Princes: The Grand Archives serve as the home of the Twin Princes, Lothric and Lorian. These powerful bosses guard the secrets within and pose a formidable challenge to any adventurer.

3. Winged Knights: Within the Grand Archives, you will encounter formidable enemies known as Winged Knights. These towering figures wield powerful weapons and can be a tough obstacle to overcome.

4. The Scholars: The Grand Archives is also home to the Scholars of the Grand Archives, who are dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge. However, they have been corrupted by the abyss and now pose a threat to any intruders.

5. Hidden Secrets: The Grand Archives is filled with hidden passages and secret rooms. Exploring thoroughly will unveil hidden treasures and shortcuts to aid you in your journey.

6. Endless Staircase: One of the most iconic features of the Grand Archives is its immense, spiraling staircase. This seemingly never-ending ascent adds to the grandeur and mystique of the location.

Now, let’s address some common questions players often have about the Grand Archives:

Q1: Are there any bonfires in the Grand Archives?

A1: Yes, there is a bonfire called the Grand Archives bonfire. It can be found on the top floor of the Archives, near the entrance to the Twin Princes boss fight.

Q2: Can I summon NPCs or other players for help in the Grand Archives?

A2: Yes, you can summon NPCs and other players for assistance using the White Sign Soapstone or the Ember item. Look for summon signs near the bonfire or boss fog gate.

Q3: How do I defeat the Twin Princes boss?

A3: The Twin Princes boss fight is challenging but manageable. Focus on Lothric first, as he is the more vulnerable prince. Dodge Lorian’s attacks and strike when he is open. Be patient and learn their attack patterns for a successful battle.

Q4: Are there any hidden areas within the Grand Archives?

A4: Yes, there are hidden areas and passages within the Grand Archives. Keep an eye out for illusory walls, bookshelves that can be moved, and hidden switches that reveal secret areas.

Q5: Can I parry the Winged Knights?

A5: Yes, you can parry the Winged Knights’ attacks. However, their timing can be tricky, so practice your parrying skills before attempting it in combat.

Q6: Can I farm for rare items in the Grand Archives?

A6: Yes, the Grand Archives is a good farming spot for rare items such as Titanite Chunks and Embers. The Winged Knights and Scholars drop these items frequently, making it worth revisiting the area.

Q7: Are there any unique weapons or armor sets in the Grand Archives?

A7: Yes, there are several unique weapons and armor sets that can be found within the Grand Archives. Explore thoroughly and defeat enemies to acquire these rare items.

Q8: Can I backtrack from the Grand Archives to previous areas?

A8: Yes, you can backtrack from the Grand Archives to previous areas. Simply use the lift on the bridge to raise it, allowing you to return to Lothric Castle or the High Wall of Lothric.

Q9: Can I access the Grand Archives without defeating the Dragonslayer Armor boss?

A9: No, defeating the Dragonslayer Armor boss is a prerequisite for obtaining the Small Lothric Banner, which is necessary to access the Grand Archives.

Q10: Are there any NPC quests related to the Grand Archives?

A10: Yes, there are NPC quests related to the Grand Archives. Pay attention to the dialogue and actions of the NPCs you encounter, as their stories can unfold throughout your journey.

Q11: Can I obtain any unique spells in the Grand Archives?

A11: Yes, there are unique sorceries, miracles, and pyromancies that can be found within the Grand Archives. Search thoroughly and defeat the Scholar enemies to acquire these powerful spells.

Q12: Are there any hidden bosses within the Grand Archives?

A12: No, there are no hidden bosses within the Grand Archives. The Twin Princes are the main bosses of this area.

Q13: Can I summon NPCs for the Twin Princes boss fight?

A13: Yes, you can summon the NPC Sirris of the Sunless Realms for assistance in the Twin Princes boss fight. Her summon sign can be found near the Grand Archives bonfire.

Q14: Can I invade other players in the Grand Archives?

A14: Yes, you can invade other players in the Grand Archives if you are in Ember form and have the Red Eye Orb or other invasion items.

Q15: Is there a hidden ending related to the Grand Archives?

A15: No, the Grand Archives do not directly impact the game’s endings. The ending is determined by other choices and actions throughout the game.

In conclusion, the Grand Archives in Dark Souls 3 offer a captivating and challenging experience for players. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can successfully reach this vast library and uncover its fascinating secrets. Prepare yourself for intense battles, hidden passages, and the awe-inspiring architecture of the Grand Archives. Happy exploring, Ashen One!





