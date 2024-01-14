How To Get To The Observation Room Re2



How to Get to the Observation Room in Resident Evil 2: A Guide for Gamers

Resident Evil 2, the critically acclaimed survival horror game, has captivated gamers worldwide with its immersive gameplay and intricate storytelling. As players venture through the Raccoon City Police Department, they will encounter various puzzles and challenges. One of the most intriguing areas in the game is the Observation Room, which requires some navigation skills to reach. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting to the Observation Room, while also highlighting six interesting facts about this iconic location.

Getting to the Observation Room:

1. Start by making your way to the west side of the Raccoon City Police Department.

2. Head to the third floor, either by using the stairs or the elevator.

3. Once on the third floor, you will find a corridor with a door to the Safety Deposit Room on your right. Go through this door.

4. In the Safety Deposit Room, locate the lockers that contain the keys you need. The combination to these lockers can be found on a nearby desk.

5. Collect the items from the lockers and return to the corridor.

6. Proceed to the end of the corridor and use the Diamond Key to access the Observation Room.

Now that you know how to get there, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the Observation Room:

1. Security Measures: The Observation Room was designed as a central hub for monitoring the police department. It contains surveillance cameras and screens displaying live feeds from various areas.

2. Connection to the Stars Office: The Observation Room connects to the Stars Office, a secret location utilized by the Special Tactics and Rescue Service. This connection becomes crucial in the game’s storyline.

3. Weapon Storage: The Observation Room houses a weapon storage area, which contains valuable resources for players to find. Be sure to explore this area thoroughly to enhance your chances of survival.

4. Hidden Safe: Within the Observation Room, there is a hidden safe that can be unlocked with a combination. Finding this combination will reward you with valuable items, including ammunition and health supplies.

5. Leon and Claire’s Paths Differ: The route to the Observation Room differs slightly for both playable characters, Leon and Claire. Each character has unique challenges, puzzles, and encounters throughout the game.

6. Ada Wong’s Involvement: In Leon’s scenario, the Observation Room plays a pivotal role in Ada Wong’s storyline. Players will uncover secrets and unravel the truth surrounding this mysterious character.

Now, let’s address some common questions that players often have:

Q1: Can I access the Observation Room from the beginning of the game?

A1: No, you will need to progress through the main story and explore the police department before gaining access to the Observation Room.

Q2: Are there any enemies in the Observation Room?

A2: Typically, the Observation Room is safe from enemies, allowing players to rest and gather supplies. However, be cautious as zombies and other creatures may appear if you haven’t cleared the surrounding areas.

Q3: Can I return to the Observation Room after leaving?

A3: Yes, you can revisit the Observation Room at any time during the game to store items or access its resources.

Q4: Do I need any specific items to unlock the Observation Room?

A4: Yes, you will need the Diamond Key to unlock the Observation Room door. Ensure you have obtained this key before attempting to access it.

Q5: Can I find valuable items in the Observation Room?

A5: Yes, the Observation Room is known for containing essential items, including weapons, ammunition, and health supplies. Be sure to thoroughly search the area.

Q6: What puzzles are present in the Observation Room?

A6: While there are no specific puzzles within the Observation Room itself, you will encounter puzzles in other areas that lead to the Observation Room.

Q7: Can I save my progress in the Observation Room?

A7: Unfortunately, there is no typewriter or similar save point inside the Observation Room. You must find a nearby save room to record your progress.

Q8: Are there any hidden secrets in the Observation Room?

A8: The Observation Room does have a hidden safe, as mentioned earlier. Additionally, exploring the room thoroughly may uncover additional secrets or Easter eggs.

Q9: Can I encounter any boss battles in the Observation Room?

A9: No, the Observation Room is a relatively safe area, and boss battles typically occur in other sections of the game.

Q10: Do I need to solve any riddles to access the Observation Room?

A10: While there are puzzles scattered throughout the game, accessing the Observation Room itself does not require solving any riddles.

Q11: Can I access the Observation Room in Resident Evil 2 Remake?

A11: Yes, the Observation Room is present in both the original Resident Evil 2 and its remake. The process of reaching it remains the same.

Q12: Is it necessary to visit the Observation Room to complete the game?

A12: Yes, visiting the Observation Room is essential for progressing through the game’s storyline and uncovering key information.

Q13: Are there any collectibles in the Observation Room?

A13: While not specific to the Observation Room, there are collectible items throughout the game. Keep an eye out for files, collectible weapons, or other hidden treasures.

Q14: Can I encounter any friendly characters in the Observation Room?

A14: No, the Observation Room is typically devoid of friendly characters. However, you may encounter other survivors or allies in different areas of the game.

Q15: Can I use the Observation Room for multiplayer mode?

A15: No, the Observation Room is not accessible in the multiplayer mode of Resident Evil 2.

By following this guide, you should now be equipped to find your way to the Observation Room in Resident Evil 2. Explore this iconic location, uncover its secrets, and survive the horrors that await you in Raccoon City.





