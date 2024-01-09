How To Get To Throne Room Dark Souls 2



How to Get to Throne Room in Dark Souls 2: A Step-by-Step Guide

Dark Souls 2 is known for its challenging gameplay and intricate level design. One of the most sought-after locations in the game is the Throne Room, where players can face some of the game’s toughest bosses. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to reach the Throne Room, as well as share some interesting facts about Dark Souls 2.

Step 1: Defeat the Four Old Ones

Before you can reach the Throne Room, you must defeat the Four Old Ones, who are powerful bosses scattered throughout the game world. These bosses include The Lost Sinner, The Rotten, The Old Iron King, and Duke’s Dear Freja. Defeating each one will grant you a Great Soul, which is necessary to progress.

Step 2: Acquire the Giant’s Kinship

Once you have obtained the four Great Souls, you need to acquire the Giant’s Kinship. This item can be found in the Giant’s Memories, which are accessed by interacting with the Ancient Dragon in the Dragon Shrine. Defeating the Giant Lord in the memory will reward you with the Giant’s Kinship.

Step 3: Reach Drangleic Castle

With the Giant’s Kinship in hand, make your way to Drangleic Castle. This location can be accessed by defeating the boss in the Shrine of Amana and lighting the primal bonfire. Explore the castle and defeat the enemies along the way.

Step 4: Activate the King’s Ring

In Drangleic Castle, you will come across the King’s Ring, a key item needed to open the way to the Throne Room. Obtain the King’s Ring by defeating the Looking Glass Knight boss and then proceed to equip it. This will allow you to open the large doors leading to the Throne Room.

Step 5: Face the Throne Watcher and Defender

Finally, you have reached the Throne Room. However, your journey is not over yet. Inside the Throne Room, you will face the formidable Throne Watcher and Throne Defender. Defeat these powerful bosses to gain access to the final confrontation.

Step 6: Confront Nashandra, the Queen of Drangleic

After defeating the Throne Watcher and Defender, Nashandra, the Queen of Drangleic, will appear. Prepare yourself for a challenging battle, as she possesses a range of devastating attacks. Defeat Nashandra to complete your journey to the Throne Room and witness the game’s ending.

Now that you know how to reach the Throne Room in Dark Souls 2, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the game:

1. Dark Souls 2 features a total of 41 bosses, making it one of the most boss-heavy games in the series.

2. The game introduced a new mechanic called “Soul Memory,” which determines matchmaking for online play based on the total number of souls acquired by a player.

3. Dark Souls 2 received critical acclaim upon its release, with praise for its challenging gameplay, immersive world, and deep lore.

4. The game’s director, Yui Tanimura, took over after the departure of Hidetaka Miyazaki, who directed the first Dark Souls game.

5. Dark Souls 2 features a complex branching storyline, with multiple endings depending on the player’s choices throughout the game.

6. The Scholar of the First Sin edition of Dark Souls 2 includes additional content, including new enemy placements and altered item locations, providing a fresh experience for returning players.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about Dark Souls 2:

Q1: Can I play Dark Souls 2 without playing the previous games?

A1: Yes, Dark Souls 2 can be enjoyed as a standalone game, as it has its own self-contained story.

Q2: Is Dark Souls 2 as difficult as its predecessor?

A2: Dark Souls 2 is equally challenging, if not more so, than the first game, providing a satisfying experience for fans of the series.

Q3: Can I summon other players for help during boss battles?

A3: Yes, players can summon other players for cooperative play to assist in defeating tough bosses.

Q4: Can I change my character’s appearance after starting the game?

A4: Yes, an NPC named Rosabeth of Melfia can alter your character’s appearance at any time.

Q5: Are there different character classes to choose from?

A5: Yes, Dark Souls 2 offers a variety of character classes, each with their own unique starting equipment and stats.

Q6: Can I respec my character’s stats?

A6: Yes, an NPC called the “Soul Vessel” allows players to redistribute their character’s stats, providing flexibility in playstyle.

Q7: Are there any secret areas in Dark Souls 2?

A7: Yes, Dark Souls 2 is filled with hidden areas, optional bosses, and secret treasures, rewarding exploration.

Q8: Can I play Dark Souls 2 offline?

A8: Yes, Dark Souls 2 can be played in offline mode, but you will miss out on the multiplayer aspects of the game.

Q9: Is there a New Game Plus mode?

A9: Yes, after completing the game, players can start a New Game Plus, retaining their character’s progress and facing tougher challenges.

Q10: Are there any differences between the original and Scholar of the First Sin editions?

A10: The Scholar of the First Sin edition includes improved graphics, additional content, and changes to enemy placements, offering a different experience.

Q11: Can I parry attacks in Dark Souls 2?

A11: Yes, players can parry certain enemy attacks by using a shield or specific weapons at the right timing.

Q12: Can I dual-wield weapons in Dark Souls 2?

A12: Yes, players can dual-wield weapons, allowing for unique attack combinations and playstyles.

Q13: Are there any unique weapons or armor sets in Dark Souls 2?

A13: Yes, Dark Souls 2 offers a wide range of unique weapons and armor sets, each with their own distinct attributes and appearances.

Q14: Can I invade other players’ worlds in Dark Souls 2?

A14: Yes, players can invade other players’ worlds as a hostile phantom, adding a thrilling aspect to the multiplayer experience.

Q15: Are there any DLC expansions for Dark Souls 2?

A15: Yes, Dark Souls 2 received three DLC expansions: Crown of the Sunken King, Crown of the Old Iron King, and Crown of the Ivory King, each offering new areas, bosses, and equipment.

With this guide and the answers to common questions, you should now be well-equipped to embark on your journey to the Throne Room in Dark Souls 2. Prepare for a challenging adventure filled with epic battles, treacherous environments, and a rich lore that will captivate you.





