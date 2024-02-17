How To Get Togekiss Pokemon Go

How to Get Togekiss in Pokémon Go: Tips, Tricks, and Facts

Pokémon Go, the popular augmented reality game developed by Niantic, has captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide. With its immersive gameplay and the thrill of catching Pokémon in the real world, the game continues to evolve with new updates and additions. One such addition is Togekiss, a fan-favorite Pokémon known for its fairy and flying type abilities. In this article, we will explore how to obtain Togekiss in Pokémon Go, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and frequently asked questions about this Pokémon.

7 Interesting Facts and Tricks about Togekiss in Pokémon Go:

1. Togekiss Evolution: Togekiss is the final evolution of the Togepi evolutionary line. To obtain Togekiss, you need to collect Togepi candies by hatching Togepi eggs or capturing Togepi in the wild. Once you have accumulated 100 candies, you can evolve Togepi into Togetic, and then use an additional 100 candies to evolve Togetic into Togekiss.

2. Fairy and Flying Type: Togekiss is a unique Pokémon with a dual typing of fairy and flying. This combination gives Togekiss an advantage against fighting, bug, and dragon type Pokémon, while being weak against electric, poison, ice, and rock types. Utilize this knowledge when battling or raiding to maximize Togekiss’ potential.

3. Powerful Moveset: Togekiss has access to a variety of powerful moves that make it a formidable opponent in battles. Some notable moves include Charm (a fairy-type fast move), Dazzling Gleam (a fairy-type charge move), and Aerial Ace (a flying-type charge move). These moves can be obtained through TMs (Technical Machines) or by evolving Togekiss during specific Community Day events.

4. Buddy Pokémon Benefits: By setting Togepi or Togetic as your buddy Pokémon, you can earn candies by walking a certain distance. This feature is particularly useful in collecting the necessary candies to evolve Togepi into Togekiss. Remember to utilize this option to speed up the evolution process.

5. Togekiss in Raids: Togekiss is a valuable Pokémon to have in raid battles, especially when facing dragon-type bosses. It can deal significant damage with its fairy-type moves and resist dragon-type attacks. Consider using Togekiss in raids with friends to increase your chances of victory.

6. Togekiss as a Defender: Due to its fairy typing and decent defensive stats, Togekiss can be an excellent choice for defending gyms. Its resistance to fighting and bug type moves, combined with its high stamina, makes it a tough opponent to take down. Consider placing Togekiss in gyms to deter attackers and increase your chances of earning coins.

7. Shiny Togekiss: Like many Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Togekiss also has a shiny variant. Shiny Togekiss features a different color palette, with its body turning pink instead of white and its wings becoming a darker shade of blue. Keep an eye out for shiny Togekiss during special events or encounters, as they are highly sought after by collectors.

16 Common Questions about Togekiss in Pokémon Go:

1. Is Togekiss a rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Togekiss is considered a rare Pokémon due to the high candy requirement for evolution. However, it can be obtained through various methods like hatching eggs or capturing Togepi in the wild.

2. Can Togekiss be obtained through raids?

No, Togekiss cannot be obtained through raids. However, you can use Togekiss in raids as a powerful attacker.

3. How do I evolve Togepi into Togekiss?

To evolve Togepi into Togekiss, you need to collect 100 Togepi candies. Once you have enough candies, you can evolve Togepi into Togetic. Then, collect an additional 100 candies to evolve Togetic into Togekiss.

4. What are the best moves to teach Togekiss in Pokémon Go?

The best moves for Togekiss in Pokémon Go include Charm (fast move) and Dazzling Gleam or Aerial Ace (charge moves). These moves maximize Togekiss’ fairy and flying type abilities.

5. Can Togekiss learn any legacy moves?

Yes, Togekiss has access to the legacy move Ancient Power, which was only available during specific Community Day events. However, TMs can be used to teach Togekiss this move.

6. Does Togekiss have a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go?

As of now, Togekiss does not have a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go. However, future updates may introduce this feature.

7. What are the weaknesses of Togekiss?

Togekiss is weak against electric, poison, ice, and rock type moves. Be cautious when facing Pokémon with these types.

8. Can Togekiss learn Fairy Wind?

No, Togekiss cannot learn Fairy Wind in Pokémon Go.

9. Is Togekiss a good choice for PvP battles?

Yes, Togekiss is a popular choice for PvP battles due to its high stamina and access to powerful fairy-type moves.

10. Can Togekiss be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Togekiss has a shiny variant in Pokémon Go. Keep an eye out for its pink body and darker blue wings.

11. How can I increase my chances of encountering Togepi in the wild?

To increase your chances of encountering Togepi in the wild, explore areas with high PokéStop density or during events that feature increased Togepi spawns.

12. Can Togekiss be used in the Pokémon Go Battle League?

Yes, Togekiss is a popular choice for the Pokémon Go Battle League due to its versatility and strong moveset.

13. What is the best strategy for using Togekiss in raids?

The best strategy for using Togekiss in raids is to maximize its fairy-type moves against dragon-type bosses. Coordinate with friends to increase your chances of victory.

14. Can Togekiss be placed in gyms as a defender?

Yes, Togekiss can be placed in gyms as a defender due to its high stamina and resistance to fighting and bug type moves.

15. How can I earn Togepi candies faster?

To earn Togepi candies faster, set Togepi or Togetic as your buddy Pokémon and walk a certain distance to earn candies.

16. Can Togekiss learn any moves through evolution?

No, Togekiss does not learn any new moves upon evolving from Togetic. However, its stats will increase, making it a stronger Pokémon.

Final Thoughts:

Togekiss is a fantastic addition to any Pokémon Go player’s roster. Its unique fairy and flying typing, powerful moves, and versatility in battles make it a valuable Pokémon to have. By following the steps to evolve Togepi into Togekiss, utilizing its strengths in raids and gym defense, and staying on top of special events, you’ll be well on your way to obtaining this sought-after Pokémon. So get out there, catch some Togepi, and let your Togekiss soar!